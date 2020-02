ESPN’s Regular Season Softball Schedule Grows to Record 1,600+ Games Across Television and Digital Networks

Full Spectrum of ESPN Networks Employed

Season Ramps Up with 11 Ranked Teams in February’s St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational; Overall, 24 Teams Ranked Teams on ESPN’s Slate

7Innings Podcast with Beth Mowins and ESPN’s Top Analysts Returns for a Third Season

ESPN continues to lead Division I Softball coverage, returning with another blockbuster regular season schedule showcasing a record 200+ televised games, more than 1,400 games across its digital networks, and the 7Innings weekly podcast featuring some of the most notable voices in the sport. The television slate will feature 24 of the ESPN.com/USA Softball Top 25 teams including all of the top five teams, while the combined television and digital schedules will cover nearly 20 conferences. Coverage ramps up in earnest with more than 40 games from the second annual St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational Presented by Wilson (February 13-16) with games available even earlier on both ESPN’s digital platforms and Longhorn Network.

Games will be available across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ACC Network, SEC Network, Longhorn Network, ESPN+, Big 12 Now on ESPN+, ESPN3, ACC Network Extra and SEC Network+, with all games accessible in the ESPN App.

Can’t Miss Matchups on ESPN and ESPN2:

No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 8 Florida State on ESPN2 (February 16)

No. 17 Georgia at No. 11 LSU on ESPN2 (March 28 & 29)

No. 24 Oregon at No. 2 Washington on ESPN2 (March 29)

No. 9 Florida at No. 11 Tennessee on ESPN (April 4)

No. 8 Florida State at Notre Dame on ESPN2 (April 4)

No. 21 South Carolina at No. 11 Tennessee on ESPN2 (April 11)

No. 5 Arizona at No. 24 Oregon on ESPN2 (April 16 &17)

No. 11 Tennessee at No. 11 LSU on ESPN2 (April 19)

No.17 Georgia at No. 9 Florida on ESPN2 (April 25)

No. 4 UCLA at No. 5 Arizona on ESPN2 (April 26)

No. 2 Washington at No. 4 UCLA on ESPN (May 3)

*Full schedule with dates, times, and network designations below.

**LSU and Tennessee are currently tied for No. 11 in the pre-season poll

St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitation Presented by Wilson

Now in its second year, the St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational Presented by Wilson kicks off ESPN’s coverage of the “Road to the Women’s College World Series,” showcasing 16 teams in more than 40 games over four days (February 13-16), available across ESPN2, ESPNU, ACC Network, SEC Network and ESPN3. Among the field of 16 are No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Washington and reigning national champions No. 4 UCLA. The USA Softball Women’s National Team will join in on the action this year, playing three exhibition games against participating teams Liberty, Oklahoma State and Washington. Full schedule and additional details available here.

7Innings Podcast

The 7Innings Podcast, known for its in-depth analysis of college softball, begins a third season the week of February 3 when the season premiere episode drops. The “voice of softball” Beth Mowins will once again lead the discussion each week, joined by a steady rotation of analysts including podcast mainstays Kayla Braud, Jenny Dalton-Hill, Danielle Lawrie, Jessica Mendoza, Holly Rowe, Michele Smith and Amanda Scarborough. Joining the line-up this year is former UCLA standout Jen Schroder. Keep up with the podcast by following @7InningsPodcast on Twitter.

Conference Spotlight

ACC Network

Following its launch in August 2019, the ACC Network (ACCN), will offer yet another platform to televise games this season and beyond. For its inaugural season, ACC Network will carry more than 35 regular season games, including every game of the conference tournament, with the championship game available on ESPN.

Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Big 12 Now on ESPN+ will have more than 50 exclusive conference and non-conference games in the platform’s debut season.

For the first time ever, ESPN will carry the Big 12 Conference Championship on May 9, on ESPN2.

Longhorn Network

The Longhorn Network (LHN) will once again televise every University of Texas home softball game including all games from the Texas Classic and Texas Invitational, totaling nearly 50 regular season games available this year.

SEC Network

The SEC Network (SECN) has a longstanding tradition of spotlighting softball since its launch in 2014, which continues this season with more than 45 regular season games. As in previous years, SEC Network will televise the full conference tournament with the semifinals and championship game available on ESPN2.

As the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo approach, Team USA has embarked on its “Stand Beside Her “tour in preparation. The Women’s National Team will participate in exhibition games against No. 1 Alabama (March 31 on SEC Network), Auburn (April 1 on ESPN2) and No. 11 Tennessee (April 8 on ESPN2).

Digital Networks

In addition to the more than 200 televised games, there will be more than 700 games available on ESPN+.

ESPN’s additional digital networks—ESPN3, ACC Network Extra and SEC Network+—will combine for more than 900 regular season games.Weekly schedules will be available here.

Road to The Women’s College World Series

ESPN will once again be home to the Women’s College World Series and the entire NCAA Division I Softball post-season. The NCAA Selection show will air on Sunday, May 10, with Regional coverage May 12/13-17, Super Regional Coverage May 21/22-24 and every pitch from the WCWS May 28-June 2/3.

2020 Division I Regular Season Softball Schedule

Date Time (ET) Game Network Thu, Feb 6 2 p.m. Wichita State at Maryland Longhorn Network 4:30 p.m. Wichita State at No. 6 Texas Longhorn Network 7 p.m. Maryland at No. 6 Texas Longhorn Network Fri, Feb 7 10 a.m. TAMU Corpus Christi vs. Colorado State Longhorn Network 12:30 p.m. Wichita State vs. Lamar Longhorn Network 3 p.m. TAMU Corpus Christi vs. Wichita State Longhorn Network 5:30 p.m. Maryland vs. Colorado State Longhorn Network 8 p.m. Lamar at No. 6 Texas Longhorn Network Sat, Feb 8 10 a.m. Colorado State vs. Lamar Longhorn Network 12:30 p.m. Maryland vs. Lamar Longhorn Network 3 p.m. Colorado State at No. 6 Texas Longhorn Network 5:30 p.m. Wichita State at No. 6 Texas Longhorn Network 8 p.m. Maryland vs. TAMU Corpus Christi Longhorn Network Sun, Feb 9 11 a.m. Wichita State vs. Colorado State Longhorn Network 1:30 p.m. TAMU Corpus Christi at No. 6 Texas Longhorn Network Tue, Feb 11 7 p.m. Abilene Christian at Baylor Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Wed, Feb 12 2:30 p.m. Western Carolina at Clemson ACC Network 5 p.m. Western Carolina at Clemson ACC Network Thu, Feb 13 9:30 AM No. 1 Alabama vs. Liberty ESPN3 10 a.m. Virginia Tech vs. No. 13 Oklahoma State ACC Network 12:30 p.m. No. 19 Texas Tech vs. No. 21 South Carolina SEC Network 1 p.m. Kansas vs. Missouri ESPNU 3:30 p.m. South Florida vs. No. 13 Oklahoma State ESPN3 4 p.m. No. 2 Washington at No. 1 Alabama ESPN2 Fri, Feb 14 10 a.m. Virginia Tech vs. No. 21 South Carolina ESPNU 10:30 a.m. South Florida vs. No. 1 Alabama ESPN3 11:30 a.m. No. 13 Oklahoma State vs. No. 7 Minnesota ESPN3 Noon Kansas vs. No. 17 Georgia SEC Network 1 p.m. No. 8 Florida State vs. No. 2 Washington ESPNU 2:30 p.m. Missouri vs. Liberty ESPN3 3 p.m. No. 17 Georgia vs. No. 15 Northwestern ESPN3 No. 18 James Madison vs. No. 19 Texas Tech ESPN3 4 p.m. No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 UCLA ESPNU 4 p.m. Prairie View A&M at Baylor Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 5:30 p.m. No. 13 Oklahoma State vs. Missouri ESPN3 6 p.m. No. 8 Florida State vs. No. 7 Minnesota ESPN3 Kansas vs. No. 21 South Carolina ESPN3 6:30 p.m. Grand Canyon at Baylor Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7 p.m. Liberty vs. No. 2 Washington ESPN3 Sat, Feb 15 10 a.m. No. 17 Georgia vs. No. 19 Texas Tech ESPN3 10:30 a.m. No. 13 Oklahoma State vs. No. 1 Alabama SEC Network No. 15 Northwestern vs. Kansas ESPN3 11:30 a.m. Liberty vs. No. 4 UCLA ESPN3 1 p.m. Missouri vs. Virginia Tech ESPN3 1:30 p.m. Western Illinois at Baylor Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. No. 18 James Madison vs. Kansas ESPN3 2:30 p.m. No. 15 Northwestern vs. Florida State ESPN3 4 p.m. No. 17 Georgia vs. No. 4 UCLA ESPNU Getterman Classic Semifinals Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 5 p.m. No. 7 Minnesota vs. Virginia Tech ESPN3 5:30 p.m. No. 19 Texas Tech vs. South Florida ESPN3 6 p.m. Missouri vs. No. 18 James Madison ESPN3 8 p.m. No. 21 South Carolina vs. No. 2 Washington ESPNU Sun, Feb 16 9 a.m. South Florida vs. No. 17 Georgia ESPN3 9:30 a.m. No. 7 Minnesota vs. Missouri ESPN3 10 a.m. No. 2 Washington vs. No. 19 Texas Tech ESPNU 10 a.m. Team USA vs. No. 13 Oklahoma State ESPN3 11 a.m. Getterman Classic Championship Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Noon Virginia Tech vs. No. 15 Northwestern ESPN3 Liberty vs. No. 8 Florida State ESPN3 12:30 p.m. No. 2 Washington vs. Team USA ESPN3 No. 21 South Carolina vs. No. 18 James Madison ESPN3 3:30 p.m. No. 4 UCLA vs. South Florida ESPN3 7 p.m. No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 8 Florida State ESPN2 Wed, Feb 19 5:30 p.m. North Texas at No. 6 Texas* Longhorn Network 7:30 p.m. UT Arlington at Baylor Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Fri, Feb 21 10 a.m. Lipscomb at No. 6 Texas Longhorn Network 12:30 p.m. NDSU at Weber State Longhorn Network 3 p.m. Lipscomb at Duke Longhorn Network 4:45 p.m. Tulsa at Baylor Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 5:30 p.m. NDSU at No. 6 Texas Longhorn Network 7 p.m. Illinois at Baylor Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 8 p.m. Weber State at Duke* Longhorn Network Sat, Feb 22 10 a.m. NDSU at Weber State Longhorn Network 12:30 p.m. Weber State at Lipscomb* Longhorn Network 3 p.m. NDSU at Duke* Longhorn Network 3:30 p.m. Texas State at Baylor Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 5:45 p.m. No. 7 Minnesota at Baylor Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 6 p.m. Lipscomb at No. 6 Texas Longhorn Network 8:30 p.m. Duke at No. 6 Texas Longhorn Network Sun, Feb 23 11 a.m. Lipscomb at NDSU Longhorn Network Noon Illinois at Baylor Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. Weber State at No. 6 Texas* Longhorn Network Tue, Feb 25 5:30 p.m. No. 10 Louisiana at No. 6 Texas Longhorn Network 7:30 p.m. Louisiana Tech at Baylor Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 8 p.m. No. 10 Louisiana at No. 6 Texas* Longhorn Network Fri, Feb 28 3:30p.m. UIC at Oklahoma State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 6 p.m. Louisville at Oklahoma State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Sat, Feb 29 2 p.m. Notre Dame at Duke ACC Network 6 p.m. Oregon at Oklahoma State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Sun, Mar 1 1 p.m. Drake at Oklahoma State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Fri, Mar 6 Noon Texas Southern at UNM Longhorn Network 2:30 p.m. Texas Southern at Liberty Longhorn Network 5 p.m. Liberty at No. 6 Texas Longhorn Network 2:30 p.m. Wichita State at Kansas Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Drake at Kansas Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Sat, Mar 7 11 a.m. Texas Southern at No. 6 Texas Longhorn Network 1:30 p.m. UNM at Texas Southern Longhorn Network 3:30 p.m. Mercer at Oklahoma State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 4 p.m. UNM at Liberty* Longhorn Network 6 p.m. Utah at Oklahoma State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 6:30 p.m. Liberty at No. 6 Texas Longhorn Network Sun, Mar 8 1 p.m. UNM at Liberty* Longhorn Network 1:30 p.m. Missouri State at Oklahoma State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. Wichita State at Kansas Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 3 p.m. Auburn at No. 9 Florida SEC Network 5 p.m. No. 25 Ole Miss at Missouri SEC Network 7 p.m. Texas A&M at No. 16 Kentucky SEC Network 10:30 a.m. UNM at No. 6 Texas Longhorn Network Mon, Mar 9 7 p.m. Texas A&M at No. 16 Kentucky SEC Network Tue, Mar 10 8 p.m. North Carolina at No. 11 Tennessee ESPNU Wed, Mar 11 7 p.m. Wichita State at Oklahoma State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Fri, Mar 13 4 p.m. Boston College at Louisville ACC Network 6 p.m. SIU-Edwardsville at Oklahoma State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 8:30 p.m. Western Illinois at Oklahoma State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Sat, Mar 14 Noon No. 11 LSU at No. 21 South Carolina SEC Network 5 p.m. No. 17 Georgia at No. 20 Arkansas SEC Network Sat, Mar 14 6 p.m. Western Illinois at Oklahoma State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 8:30 p.m. Columbia at Oklahoma State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Sun, Mar 15 3 p.m. No. 11 LSU at No. 21 South Carolina SEC Network 5 p.m. No. 17 Georgia at No. 20 Arkansas SEC Network 7 p.m. Missouri at Auburn SEC Network Mon, Mar 16 7 p.m. Missouri at Auburn SEC Network Wed, Mar 18 6 p.m. No. 13 Oklahoma State at No. 17 Georgia ESPNU Fri, Mar 20 6 p.m. No. 1 Alabama at No. 11 Tennessee SEC Network 7:30 p.m. Kansas at Baylor Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Sat, March 21 3 p.m. Kansas at Baylor Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 5:30 p.m. No. 1 Alabama at No. 11 Tennessee SEC Network 7 p.m. Louisville at No. 8 Florida State ACC Network Sun, Mar 22 1 p.m. Kansas at Baylor Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 2 p.m. Auburn at No. 17 Georgia ESPNU 3 p.m. Clemson at NC State ACC Network 4 p.m. No. 6 Texas at No. 3 Oklahoma ESPNU 5 p.m. Louisville at No. 8 Florida State ACC Network 6 p.m. Mississippi State at No. 11 LSU SEC Network Mon, Mar 23 7 p.m. Mississippi State at No. 11 LSU SEC Network Tues, Mar 24 6 p.m. Nebraska at Kansas Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 8:30 p.m. Nebraska at Kansas Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Wed, Mar 25 5 p.m. UNCG at Duke ACC Network 7 p.m. North Carolina at No. 21 South Carolina SEC Network UTA at No. 6 Texas Longhorn Network 7:30 p.m. Houston Baptist at Baylor Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Fri, Mar 27 5 p.m. Virginia Tech at North Carolina ACC Network 6:30 p.m. Missouri at Texas A&M SEC Network 7 p.m. Baylor at Oklahoma State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Sat, Mar 28 Noon No. 25 Ole Miss at No. 9 Florida ESPN2 2 p.m. No. 21 South Carolina at No. 1 Alabama ESPN2 3 p.m. Baylor at Oklahoma State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 4 p.m. Virginia Tech at North Carolina ACC Network 6 p.m. Missouri at Texas A&M SEC Network 8:30 p.m. No. 17 Georgia at No. 11 LSU ESPN2 Sun, Mar 29 Noon Virginia Tech at North Carolina ACC Network 1 p.m. Baylor at Oklahoma State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 3 p.m. No. 17 Georgia at No. 11 LSU ESPN2 5 p.m. No. 24 Oregon at No. 2 Washington ESPN2 6 p.m. No. 25 Ole Miss at No. 9 Florida SEC Network 7 p.m. Georgia Tech at No. 8 Florida State ACC Network Mon, Mar 30 6 p.m. Georgia Tech at No. 8 Florida State ESPNU 7 p.m. No. 25 Ole Miss at No. 9 Florida SEC Network Tue, Mar 31 6:30 p.m. Team USA at No. 1 Alabama SEC Network Wed, April 1 7 p.m. Team USA at Auburn ESPN2 Fri, Apr 3 2 p.m. Texas Southern at Prairie View A&M ESPNU 5 p.m. Duke at Boston College ACC Network 6:30 p.m. No. 1 Alabama at Mississippi State SEC Network 7 p.m. No. 19 Texas Tech at No. 6 Texas Longhorn Network 7:30 p.m. Oklahoma at Baylor Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Sat, Apr 4 3 p.m. Texas A&M at No. 20 Arkansas SEC Network 3:30 p.m. No. 7 Minnesota at No. 14Michigan ESPN2 5 p.m. No. 1 Alabama at Mississippi State SEC Network 5:30 p.m. No. 8 Florida State at Notre Dame ESPN2 8 p.m. No. 9 Florida at No. 11 Tennessee ESPN 2 p.m. No. 19 Texas Tech at No. 6 Texas Longhorn Network Sun, Apr 5 1 p.m. Oklahoma at Baylor Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 2 p.m. No. 7 Minnesota at No. 14 Michigan ESPNU 3 p.m. No. 1 Alabama at Mississippi State SEC Network 4 p.m. Georgia Tech at Virginia ACC Network 5 p.m. Texas A&M at No. 20 Arkansas SEC Network 7 p.m. No. 16 Kentucky at No. 17 Georgia SEC Network No. 8 Florida State at Notre Dame ACC Network 1 p.m. No. 19 Texas Tech at No. 6 Texas Longhorn Network Mon, Apr 6 7 p.m. No. 16 Kentucky at No. 17 Georgia SEC Network No. 8 Florida State at Notre Dame ESPNU Longwood at Virginia ACC Network Tue, Apr 7 7 p.m. SFA at No. 6 Texas Longhorn Network Wed, Apr 8 7 p.m. Team USA at Tennessee ESPN2 Kent State at Pittsburgh ACC Network Thu, Apr 9 6 p.m. No. 25 Ole Miss at Auburn SEC Network 6 p.m. Kansas at No. 6 Texas Longhorn Network 7 p.m. Iowa State at Oklahoma State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Fri, Apr 10 6 p.m. No. 25 Ole Miss at Auburn SEC Network Kansas at No. 6 Texas Longhorn Network 7 p.m. Iowa State at Oklahoma State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Sat, Apr 11 11 a.m. Missouri at No. 9 Florida SEC Network 1 p.m. No. 21 South Carolina at No. 11 Tennessee ESPN2 Kansas at No. 6 Texas Longhorn Network 3 p.m. No. 11 LSU at No. 1 Alabama ESPN Sat, Apr 11 1 p.m. Iowa State at Oklahoma State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Sun, Apr 12 3 p.m. No. 21 South Carolina at No. 11 Tennessee SEC Network 4 p.m. Virginia at Pittsburgh ACC Network 7 p.m. Notre Dame at Louisville ACC Network Mon, Apr 13 6 p.m. N0. 10 Lousiana at No. 8 Florida State ACC Network 7 p.m. No. 21 South Carolina at No. 11 Tennessee SEC Network Notre Dame at Louisville ESPNU Tue, Apr 14 4 p.m. Longwood at Hampton ESPNU Wed, Apr 15 7:30 p.m. UTSA at Baylor Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7 p.m. Tulsa at Oklahoma State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Thu, Apr 16 9 p.m. No. 5 Arizona at No. 24 Oregon ESPN2 Fri, Apr 17 9 p.m. No. 5 Arizona at No. 24 Oregon ESPN2 Sat, Apr 18 Noon Texas A&M at No. 21 South Carolina SEC Network 2 p.m. No. 1 Alabama at No. 25 Ole Miss ESPNU 4 p.m. No. 11 Tennessee at No. 11 LSU ESPN2 No. 15 Northwestern vs. No. 23 Wisconsin ESPNU No. 16 Kentucky at Missouri SEC Network 6 p.m. No. 9 Florida at No. 20 Arkansas SEC Network Sun, Apr 19 3 p.m. No. 11 Tennessee at No. 11 LSU ESPN2 3:30 p.m. No. 8 Florida State at Clemson ACC Network 5 p.m. No. 9 Florida at No. 20 Arkansas ESPN2 5:30 p.m. North Carolina at NC State ACC Network Mon, Apr 20 7 p.m. No. 9 Florida at No. 20 Arkansas SEC Network Tue, Apr 21 5 p.m. Toledo at Notre Dame ACC Network Wed, Apr 22 6 p.m. No. 9 Florida at No. 8 Florida State ESPNU Fri, Apr 24 6 p.m. No. 20 Arkansas at No. 16 Kentucky ESPNU No. 25 Ole Miss at No. 11 Tennessee SEC Network 7 p.m. No. 13 Oklahoma State at No. 6 Texas Longhorn Network Fri Apr, 24 7:30 p.m. Fresno State at Kansas Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Sat, Apr 25 Noon No. 17 Georgia at No. 9 Florida ESPN2 1 p.m. Syracuse at Notre Dame ACC Network 2 p.m. No. 19 Texas Tech at No. 3 Oklahoma ESPN2 3:30 p.m. Fresno State at Kansas Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 4 p.m. Missouri at No. 11 LSU ESPNU Auburn at No. 1 Alabama ESPN2 6 p.m. No. 21 South Carolina at Mississippi State SEC Network Sun, Apr 26 Noon No. 17 Georgia at No. 9 Florida ESPN2 1 p.m. No. 20 Arkansas at No. 16 Kentucky SEC Network No. 13 Oklahoma State at No. 6 Texas Longhorn Network 1:30 p.m. North Dakota State at Kansas Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 2 p.m. Auburn at No. 1 Alabama ESPN2 4 p.m. No. 4 UCLA at No. 5 Arizona ESPN2 6 p.m. Syracuse at Notre Dame ACC Network No. 13 Oklahoma State at No. 6 Texas Longhorn Network Mon, Apr 27 7 p.m. Auburn at No. 1 Alabama SEC Network Tue, Apr 28 7:30 p.m. Stephen F. Austin at Baylor Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Wed, Apr 29 7 p.m. Louisville at No. 16 Kentucky SEC Network Thu, Apr 30 5 p.m. Bethune-Cookman at Florida A&M ESPNU Fri, May 1 6:30 p.m. Mississippi State at Texas A&M SEC Network 7:30 p.m. Iowa State at Kansas Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Sat, May 2 Noon Mississippi State at Texas A&M SEC Network 2 p.m. No. 11 LSU at Auburn ESPNU 3 p.m. Iowa State at Kansas Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 4 p.m. No. 8 Florida State at Virginia Tech ACC Network UCF at Houston ESPNU 5 p.m. SEC Wildcard SEC Network 7:30 p.m. Texas at Baylor Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 8 p.m. No. 8 Florida at No. 21 South Carolina ESPN2 9 p.m. No. 3 Oklahoma at No. 13 Oklahoma State ESPN Sun, May 3 12:30 p.m. BASES LOADED SEC Network 1 p.m. No. 11 LSU at Auburn ESPN2 Iowa at Kansas Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 3 p.m. Texas at Baylor Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. No. 8 Florida State at Virginia Tech ACC Network 4 p.m. No. 2 Washington at No. 4 UCLA ESPN

* Denotes games shown on Tape Delay.

**All Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Games Subject to Change

