ESPN Takes it Back to Where it All Began for Some of Professional Basketball’s Biggest Names with Archived High School Programming

18-Hour Slate on ESPN2, Saturday, March 21

Previous McDonald’s All American Games and Jam Fests Available

Carmelo Anthony, Aliyah Boston, Kobe Bryant, James Harden, Lebron James, Candace Parker, Paul Pierce and Zion Williamson among stars spotlighted

ESPN will bring back the high school appearances of some professional basketball’s biggest names on Saturday, March 21, with a slate of McDonald’s All American Games and Jam Fests of the past. The schedule begins at 6 a.m. ET on ESPN2 and runs until midnight.

Fan favorites featured in the 18-hour lineup include:

Carmelo Anthony

Cole Anthony

J. Barrett

Kiersten Bell

Aliyah Boston

Kobe Bryant

Vince Carter

Luol Deng

Aaron Gordon

Blake Griffin

James Harden

Jordan Horstan

LeBron James

Haley Jones

Kevin Love

Candace Parker

Jabari Parker

Chris Paul

Paul Pierce

Cam Reddish

Derrick Rose

Jerry Stackhouse

Isiah Stewart

Coby White

Andrew Wiggins

Zion Williamson

James Wiseman

This slate of high school programming will run parallel to 11 hours of Classic UFC Fights on ESPN beginning at noon. ESPN’s weekend programming schedule also includes a seven-hour Tom Brady Marathon (ESPN) and The Ocho programming (ESPN2) on Sunday, March 22. Additional programming updates will be forthcoming. Please continue to check @ESPNPR and ESPN Press Room for updates.

Date Time Event/Featured Players Network Sat, Mar 21 6 a.m. 2019 McDonald’s All American Girls Game

Kierstan Bell, Haley Jones, Jordan Horston, Aliyah Boston ESPN2 7:30 a.m. 2019 McDonald’s All American Boys Game

James Wiseman, Cole Anthony, Isaiah Stewart ESPN2 9:30 a.m. 2018 McDonald’s All American Boys Game

Zion Williamson, R.J. Barret, Cam Reddish, Coby White ESPN2 11:30 a.m. 2007 McDonald’s All American Boys Game

James Harden, Derrick Rose, Blake Griffin, Kevin Love ESPN2 1:30 p.m. 2003 McDonald’s All American Boys Game

LeBron James, Chris Paul, Luol Deng ESPN2 3:30 p.m. 2019 Powerade Jam Fest

Francesca Belibi, James Wiseman ESPN2 4:30 p.m. 1993 McDonalds High School All America Slam

Jerry Stackhouse, Charles O’Bannon ESPN2 5 p.m. 2013 Powerade Jam Fest

Jabari Parker, Andrew Wiggins, Aaron Gordon ESPN2 6 p.m. 2004 Powerade Jam Fest

Candace Parker, J.R. Smith, Rudy Gay Joe Crawford ESPN2 7 p.m. 1995 McDonalds High School All America Slam

Vince Carter, Paul Pierce ESPN2 7:30 p.m. 1996 McDonalds High School All America Slam

Kobe Bryant, Lester Earl, Corey Benjamin, Richard Hamilton ESPN2 8 p.m. 2003 Powerade Jam Fest

LeBron James, Shannon Brown, Charlie Villanueva ESPN2 9 p.m. 2018 Powerade Jam Fest

Zion Williamson, Darius Garland, Olivia Nelson-Ododa ESPN2 10 p.m. 2002 Sprite Slam Jam

Carmelo Anthony, Amar’e Stoudemire, JJ Reddick ESPN2 11 p.m. 2007 Powerade Jam Fest

Blake Griffin, Eric Gordon, Michael Beasley ESPN2

-30-