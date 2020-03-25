ESPN2 to Present Twelve-Hour Serena Williams Marathon on Friday

Previous Australian Open, US Open and Wimbledon Championships Start 6 p.m. ET

Four Championship Matchups Between the Williams Sisters Spotlighted

ESPN2 will present a twelve-hour programming marathon this Friday, March 27, highlighting several of Serena Williams’ Championship victories over the past two decades. The marathon slate will feature six marquee Championship matchups – including four against Serena’s sister, Venus Williams.

The twelve-hour block begins at 6 p.m. ET with an encore presentation of the 2017 Australian Open Women’s Championship, Serena’s last Grand Slam victory to date – she won while eight weeks pregnant and without dropping a single set. On Saturday, March 28 at 4 a.m., the 2003 Wimbledon Ladies’ Championship concludes the marathon with a look back at when Serena was forced to produce only the first of two come-from-behind Grand Slam final victories to date.

Over the course of her 25-year career, Serena Williams has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles, the most by any man or woman in the Open Era.

Additional special programming will be announced in the coming days via @ESPNPR and ESPN Press Room.

Date Time (ET) Event Network Fri, Mar 27 6 p.m. 2017 Australian Open – Women’s Championship

(Serena Williams vs Venus Williams) Serena’s last Grand Slam victory to date. She won while eight weeks pregnant, and without dropping a single set, nor facing a tiebreak in any set throughout the tournament. ESPN2 8 p.m. 2003 Australian Open – Women’s Championship

(Serena Williams vs Venus Williams) With this win, Serena completed the career Grand Slam at the age of 21 – a feat only Steffi Graf has bested in the Open era. ESPN2 10 p.m. 2002 Wimbledon – Ladies’ Championship

(Serena Williams vs Venus Williams) Facing off against her sister Venus, who was the two-time defending champion, Serena secured her first Wimbledon title and claimed the No. 1 ranking for the first time in her career. ESPN2 Sat, Mar 28 12 a.m. 2012 Wimbledon – Ladies’ Championship

(Serena Williams vs Agnieszka Radwanska) Serena ended a two-year major drought with her fifth Wimbledon victory. ESPN2 2 a.m. 2012 US Open – Women’s Championship

(Serena Williams vs Victoria Azarenka) The first time since 1995 that the final was decided in three sets. With this victory, Serena became the third woman (after Steffi Graf and her sister Venus) in history to win Wimbledon, The Olympics, and the US Open in the same season. ESPN2 4 a.m. 2003 Wimbledon – Ladies’ Championship

(Serena Williams vs Venus Williams) Serena was forced to come-from-behind after losing the first set, despite Venus visibly suffering from an abdominal injury. ESPN2

