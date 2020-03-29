SEC Network Programming Update: March 30 – April 12

Over the next two weeks, SEC Network will feature throwbacks to the SEC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments, the best of the SEC regular season and conference championship action across several sports, as well as various College Football Playoff showdowns. In addition, viewers will be treated to marathons of SEC Network original programming, such as SEC Storied, TrueSouth, SEC Inside and SEC Film Room.

Throughout the next two weeks, featured matchups from the past year of SEC football, basketball, softball and baseball will be showcased. Additional highlights over the next two weeks include:

As previously announced, The Paul Finebaum Show will return with an audio-only format on Monday, March 30, adding an additional component to the two-week programming slate.

Additional SEC Network programming updates will be forthcoming. Please continue to check @ESPNPR and ESPN Press Room for updates.

SEC Network Programming Schedule: March 30 – April 12

Date Time (ET) Programming Mon, Mar 30 Midnight SEC Football: Georgia at Auburn 2:30 a.m. SEC Football: Florida at Missouri 5 a.m. SEC Storied: No Kin to Me 5:30 a.m. SEC Inside: Women’s Basketball Tournament Presented by Belk 6 a.m. TrueSouth: New Orleans Presented by YellaWood 6:30 a.m. TrueSouth: Beaumont Presented by YellaWood 7 a.m. TrueSouth: Hodgenville Presented by YellaWood 7:30 a.m. TrueSouth: Memphis Presented by YellaWood 8 a.m. Saturday Showcase presented by 5-hour ENERGY: Southeastern Conference Basketball: LSU at Auburn 9:30 a.m. Big Monday presented by Boost Mobile: Southeastern Conference Women’s Basketball as part of We Back Pat: Mississippi State at South Carolina 11 a.m. SEC Basketball: Kentucky at Tennessee 1 p.m. SEC Basketball: Kentucky at Florida 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 7 p.m. SEC Inside: SEC Basketball Season In Review 7:30 p.m. College Softball: South Carolina at Missouri 9:30 p.m. SEC Inside: SEC Basketball Season In Review 10 p.m. SEC Football: Georgia vs. Florida Tue, Mar 31 1 a.m. SEC Football: Auburn at Texas A&M 3:30 a.m. SEC Women’s Golf Championship 6:30 a.m. SEC Inside: SEC Basketball Season In Review 7 a.m. Women’s College Basketball: Texas A&M at Mississippi State 8:30 a.m. Southeastern Conference Basketball as part of Super Tuesday presented by Progressive: Kentucky at Georgia 10:30 a.m. SEC Basketball: Tennessee at Auburn 12:30 p.m. Saturday Showcase presented by 5-hour ENERGY: Southeastern Conference Basketball: Alabama at Kentucky 2:30 p.m. SEC Inside: SEC Basketball Season In Review 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 7 p.m. SEC Football: LSU at Mississippi State 10 p.m. SEC Saturday Night: Arkansas at Ole Miss Wed, Apr 1 12:30 a.m. SEC Football: Georgia vs. Florida 3 a.m. SEC Men’s Golf Championship 6 a.m. SEC Inside: SEC Basketball Season In Review 6:30 a.m. SEC Inside: Women’s Basketball Tournament Presented by Belk 7 a.m. Women’s College Basketball: Texas A&M at Tennessee 9 a.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament as part of Champ Week presented by Principal: Mississippi State vs. South Carolina (Championship) 10:30 a.m. SEC Basketball: Auburn at Kentucky 12:30 p.m. SEC Inside: SEC Basketball Season In Review 1 p.m. Saturday Showcase presented by 5-hour ENERGY: Southeastern Conference Basketball: Mississippi State at LSU 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 7 p.m. ESPN College Football Primetime Presented by Hampton by Hilton: Florida at Kentucky 10 p.m. ESPN College Football Primetime Presented by Hampton by Hilton: Georgia at Vanderbilt Thu, Apr 2 1 a.m. SEC Rewind: 2006 Florida vs. South Carolina 3 a.m. SEC Storied: Courage Matters Presented by Regions Bank 4 a.m. SEC Storied: Norm Presented by Auto Owners Insurance 5 a.m. SEC Storied: Maravich Presented by Diet Dr Pepper 6 a.m. SEC Storied: Dominique Belongs to Us 7 a.m. Saturday Showcase presented by 5-hour ENERGY: Southeastern Conference Basketball: Kentucky at Arkansas 9 a.m. SEC Basketball: Auburn at Florida 11 a.m. SEC Inside: SEC Basketball Season In Review 11:30 a.m. Road to Champ Week presented by Wendy’s: Southeastern Conference Basketball: LSU at Florida 1 p.m. Southeastern Conference Basketball as part of Super Tuesday presented by Progressive: Tennessee at Kentucky 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 7 p.m. SEC Baseball Tournament: Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt (Championship) 10 p.m. 2019 SEC Football Championship: Georgia vs. LSU Fri, Apr 3 12:30 a.m. SEC Women’s Gymnastics Championship (Evening Session) 2:30 a.m. SEC Rewind: 2011 Auburn vs. Alabama Basketball 4:30 a.m. SEC Rewind: 2002 Kentucky vs. Florida Basketball 6:30 a.m. SEC Storied: Repeat After Us Presented by Chick-fil-A 7:30 a.m. Nine For IX: Pat XO 8:30 a.m. SEC Network Women’s Basketball Presented by Regions Bank: Tennessee at Arkansas 10 a.m. Women’s College Basketball: Mississippi State at Kentucky 11:30 a.m. Women’s College Basketball: Texas A&M at Tennessee 1:30 p.m. Women’s College Basketball: Texas A&M at Mississippi State 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 7 p.m. Big Monday presented by Boost Mobile: Southeastern Conference Women’s Basketball as part of We Back Pat: Mississippi State at South Carolina 9 p.m. Southeastern Conference Women’s Basketball as part of Big Monday presented by Boost Mobile: UConn at South Carolina 10:30 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament as part of Champ Week presented by Principal: Mississippi State at South Carolina (Championship) Sat, Apr 4 Midnight SEC Rewind: 2008 Georgia vs. Kentucky Basketball 2 a.m. SEC Rewind: 2004 Mississippi State vs. Alabama Basketball 4 a.m. SEC Rewind: 2006 Florida vs. South Carolina 6 a.m. SEC Inside: Vanderbilt Basketball 6:30 a.m. SEC Inside: Arkansas Basketball 7 a.m. SEC Inside: Texas A&M Basketball 7:30 a.m. SEC Inside: Alabama Basketball 8 a.m. SEC Inside: Tennessee Basketball 8:30 a.m. SEC Inside: Auburn Basketball 9 a.m. SEC Inside: Kentucky Basketball 9:30 a.m. SEC Inside: SEC Basketball Season In Review 10 a.m. Championship Week presented by Dick’s Sporting Goods: Southeastern Conference Basketball Tournament: Mississippi State vs. Kentucky (2010 Championship Game) Noon Championship Week presented by Dick’s Sporting Goods: Southeastern Conference Basketball Tournament: Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky (2012 Championship Game) 2 p.m. Championship Week Presented by DICK’S Sporting Goods: SEC Basketball Tournament: Arkansas vs. Kentucky (2015 Championship Game) 4 p.m. Southeastern Conference Basketball Tournament: Kentucky vs. Texas A&M (2016 Championship Game) 6 p.m. SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament: Arkansas vs. Kentucky (2017 Championship Game) 8 p.m. Southeastern Conference Basketball Tournament: Kentucky vs. Tennessee (2018 Championship Game) 10 p.m. Southeastern Conference Basketball Tournament as part of Champ Week presented by Principal: Auburn vs. Tennessee (2019 Championship Game) Sun, Apr 5 Midnight SEC Inside: SEC Basketball Season In Review 12:30 a.m. SEC Inside: Women’s Basketball Tournament Presented by Belk 1 a.m. SEC Rewind: 2002 Kentucky vs. Florida Basketball 3 a.m. SEC Rewind: 2011 Auburn vs. Alabama Basketball 5 a.m. SEC Inside: Kentucky Basketball 5:30 a.m. SEC Inside: Missouri Basketball 6 a.m. SEC Inside: South Carolina Basketball 6:30 a.m. SEC Inside: Mississippi State Basketball 7 a.m. SEC Inside: Georgia Basketball 7:30 a.m. SEC Inside: LSU Basketball 8 a.m. SEC Inside: Florida Basketball 8:30 a.m. SEC Inside: SEC Basketball Season In Review 9 a.m. Championship Week presented by Dick’s Sporting Goods: SEC Women’s Basketball Championship: Kentucky vs. Tennessee (2010) 11 a.m. Championship Week presented by Dick’s Sporting Goods: SEC Women’s Basketball Championship: Kentucky vs. Tennessee (2011) 12:30 p.m. Championship Week presented by Dick’s Sporting Goods: SEC Women’s Championship: LSU vs. Tennessee (2012) 2:30 p.m. Championship Week presented by DICK’S Sporting Goods: SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament: Tennessee vs. South Carolina (2015 Championship Game) 4 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament as part of Champ Week presented by DICK’S Sporting Goods: Mississippi State vs. South Carolina (2016 Championship Game) 5:30 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament: Mississippi State vs. South Carolina (2017 Championship Game) 7 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament: South Carolina vs. Mississippi State (2018 Championship Game) 9 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament as part of Champ Week presented by Principal: Arkansas vs. Mississippi State (2019 Championship Game) 10:30 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament as part of Champ Week presented by Principal Mississippi State vs. South Carolina (2020 Championship Game) Mon, Apr 6 Midnight SEC Inside: Women’s Basketball Tournament Presented by Belk 12:30 a.m. Championship Week presented by 7UP: SEC Women’s Tournament: Tennessee vs. LSU (2005 Championship Game) 2 a.m. Southeastern Conference Basketball Tournament as part of Champ Week presented by Principal: Florida vs. LSU (2019 Quarterfinal #1) 3:30 a.m. Southeastern Conference Basketball Tournament as part of Champ Week presented by Principal: Auburn vs. South Carolina (2019 Quarterfinal #2) 5 a.m. SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament: Alabama vs. Kentucky (2019 Quarterfinal #3) 7 a.m. SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament: Mississippi State vs. Tennessee (2019 Quarterfinal #4) 9 a.m. Southeastern Conference Basketball Tournament as part of Champ Week presented by Principal: Florida vs. Auburn (2019 Semifinal #1) 11 a.m. Southeastern Conference Basketball Tournament as part of Champ Week presented by Principal: Tennessee vs. Kentucky (2019 Semifinal #2) 1 p.m. Southeastern Conference Basketball Tournament as part of Champ Week presented by Principal: Auburn vs. Tennessee (2019 Championship Game) 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 7 p.m. 2019 SEC Softball Tournament: South Carolina vs. Florida (First Round) 9 p.m. 2019 SEC Softball Tournament: Auburn vs. Missouri (First Round) 11 p.m. 2019 SEC Softball Tournament: Florida vs. LSU (Second Round) Tue, Apr 7 1 a.m. SEC Storied: Mighty Ruthie presented by Cooper Tire 2 a.m. SEC Storied: Sarah & Suzanne 3 a.m. SEC Storied: Lolo Jones 4 a.m. SEC Storied: Stacy’s Gift Presented by Dr Pepper 4:30 a.m. SEC Women’s Golf Championship 7:30 a.m. SEC Women’s Gymnastics Championship (Evening Session) 9:30 a.m. SEC Inside: Miami vs. Florida 10 a.m. SEC Inside: Texas State vs. Texas A&M 10:30 a.m. SEC Inside: Charleston Southern vs. South Carolina 11 a.m. SEC Inside: Florida vs. Kentucky 11:30 a.m. SEC Inside: Auburn vs. LSU Noon SEC Inside: Georgia vs. Florida 12:30 p.m. SEC Inside: LSU vs. Alabama 1 p.m. SEC Inside: Georgia vs. Auburn 1:30 p.m. SEC Inside: Texas A&M vs. Georgia 2 p.m. SEC Inside: SEC Championship 2:30 p.m. SEC Inside: CFP National Championship Special 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 7 p.m. 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T: Clemson vs. LSU 10 p.m. 2016 College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T: Alabama vs. Clemson Wed, Apr 8 1 a.m. SEC Indoor Track & Field Championships 4 a.m. SEC Men’s Golf Championship 7 a.m. SEC Swimming and Diving Championships 10 a.m. SEC Film Room: Florida 10:30 a.m. SEC Film Room: Auburn 11 a.m. SEC Film Room: Georgia 11:30 a.m. SEC Film Room: South Carolina Noon SEC Film Room: Kentucky Presented by Belk 12:30 p.m. SEC Film Room: Vanderbilt Presented by Belk 1 p.m. SEC Film Room: Alabama Presented by Belk 1:30 p.m. SEC Film Room: Tennessee Presented by Belk 2 p.m. SEC Film Room: LSU vs. Alabama Presented by Belk 2:30 p.m. SEC Film Room: Texas A&M Presented by Belk 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 7 p.m. TrueSouth: New Orleans Presented by YellaWood 7:30 p.m. TrueSouth: Beaumont Presented by YellaWood 8 p.m. TrueSouth: Hodgenville Presented by YellaWood 8:30 p.m. TrueSouth: Memphis Presented by YellaWood 9 p.m. TrueSouth: Birmingham Presented by YellaWood 9:30 p.m. TrueSouth: Athens Presented by YellaWood 10 p.m. TrueSouth: Nashville Presented by YellaWood 10:30 p.m. TrueSouth: Shreveport Presented by YellaWood 11 p.m. 2019 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl: Oklahoma vs. Alabama Thu, Apr 9 2 a.m. SEC Outdoor Track & Field Championships 5 a.m. The Moment with Laura Rutledge: Tennessee 5:30 a.m. The Moment with Laura Rutledge: Alabama 6 a.m. 2019 PlayStation Fiesta Bowl: LSU vs. UCF 9 a.m. 2018 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game Presented by Northwestern Mutual: Georgia vs. Oklahoma Noon 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T: Alabama vs. Georgia 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 7 p.m. SEC Baseball Tournament: Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt (Championship) 10 p.m. 2018 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl: Alabama vs. Clemson Fri, Apr 10 1 a.m. 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T: Alabama vs. Georgia 4 a.m. SEC Storied: In Search of Derrick Thomas 5 a.m. SEC Storied: Croom 6 a.m. SEC Storied: Wuerffel’s Way 6:30 a.m. SEC Storied: It’s Time 8 a.m. SEC Storied: The Believer 9:30 a.m. SEC Storied: Tigers United 10:30 a.m. SEC Storied: Miracles on the Plains 11:30 a.m. SEC Storied: The Play That Changed College Football 12:30 p.m. SEC Storied: Herschel Walker 1:30 p.m. SEC Storied: The Book of Manning 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 7 p.m. SEC Softball Championship: Ole Miss vs. LSU 9 p.m. College Baseball: Clemson at Georgia Sat, Apr 11 Midnight 2018 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game Presented by Northwestern Mutual: Georgia vs. Oklahoma 3 a.m. 2018 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl: Alabama vs. Clemson 6 a.m. SEC Inside: Women’s Basketball Tournament Presented by Belk 6:30 a.m. SEC Inside: SEC Basketball Season In Review 7 a.m. Marty & McGee 9 a.m. Georgia Spring Football Game 11 a.m. St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational presented by Wilson: Kansas at Georgia 1 p.m. College Softball: Texas A&M at Kentucky 3 p.m. College Softball: Auburn at Florida 5 p.m. College Baseball: Florida State at Florida 8 p.m. College Baseball: Auburn at Alabama 11 p.m. College Baseball: LSU at Mississippi State Sun, Apr 12 2 a.m. College Softball: Auburn at Florida 4 a.m. College Baseball: Florida State at Florida 7 a.m. The Moment with Laura Rutledge: Tennessee 7:30 a.m. The Moment with Laura Rutledge: Alabama 8 a.m. SEC Inside: SEC Basketball Season In Review 8:30 a.m. Homecoming with Marillyn Hewson 9 a.m. Homecoming with Titus O’Neil 9:30 a.m. Homecoming with Tim Cook 10 a.m. Homecoming with Billy Payne 10:30 a.m. SEC Storied: Thunder and Lightning Noon College Baseball: Tennessee at Vanderbilt 3 p.m. College Baseball: South Carolina at Alabama 6 p.m. College Softball: Florida at LSU 8 p.m. College Baseball: Georgia Tech at Georgia 11 p.m. SEC Storied: The Stars Are Aligned

About SEC Network

The Southeastern Conference and ESPN launched SEC Network on August 14, 2014. The network televises over 45 SEC football games, 100 men’s basketball games, 60 women’s basketball games, 75 baseball games, and other events from across the SEC’s 21 sports annually. Programming includes in-depth analysis and storytelling in studio shows such as SEC Nation, Thinking Out Loud and Rally Cap, daily news and information with SEC Now, original content such as TrueSouth, SEC Storied and SEC Inside, and more. Hundreds of additional live events are available for streaming exclusively on SEC Network’s digital companion, SEC Network+, via the ESPN App and SECNetwork.com. The network is also available in more than 50 countries throughout Europe, Middle East and Africa via ESPN Player, ESPN’s sports streaming service in the region.