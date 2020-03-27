SEC Network’s The Paul Finebaum Show Returns to TV Following Two-Week Hiatus

After a two-week hiatus, The Paul Finebaum Show will return to its regular weekday programming window on SEC Network with an audio-only format, beginning at 3 p.m. ET on Monday, March 30. The show continued to air on ESPN Radio over the past two weeks, providing a platform for scheduled guests and Finebaum faithful to discuss how the sports landscape has shifted with the absence of live sports.

“Over the past two weeks, the discussions on our show have ranged from the loss of sports to the loss of jobs, income, and even homes; from listeners feeling hopeful for the future to others who just needed someone to talk to,” Finebaum said. “Despite all of us adjusting to this new normal and distancing ourselves from each other, we’re probably more connected right now than we’ve been in a long time. I’m really proud of the conversations and discussions we’ve had on the show, especially over these past few weeks, and look forward to returning to television and continuing to support and uplift one another during such an uncertain time.”

SEC Network’s televised format of the show will feature a slate sharing dial-in information for callers, showcasing the live audio from the ESPN Radio broadcast of the show.

About SEC Network

The Southeastern Conference and ESPN launched SEC Network on August 14, 2014. The network televises over 45 SEC football games, 100 men’s basketball games, 60 women’s basketball games, 75 baseball games, and other events from across the SEC’s 21 sports annually. Programming includes in-depth analysis and storytelling in studio shows such as SEC Nation, Thinking Out Loud and Rally Cap, daily news and information with SEC Now, original content such as TrueSouth, SEC Storied and SEC Inside, and more. Hundreds of additional live events are available for streaming exclusively on SEC Network’s digital companion, SEC Network+, via the ESPN App and SECNetwork.com. The network is also available in more than 50 countries throughout Europe, Middle East and Africa via ESPN Player, ESPN’s sports streaming service in the region.

About The Paul Finebaum Show

The Paul Finebaum Show launched on ESPN Radio on August 12, 2013, and can be heard on ESPN affiliates throughout the country. The program debuted on SiriusXM in November 2013, and since August 2014, The Paul Finebaum Show has been simulcast on the SEC Network. In addition to hosting The Paul Finebaum Show, he is an analyst on SEC Nation and appears on a variety of other ESPN shows and platforms, including Get Up!, First Take, SportsCenter, College Football Live, College GameDay and more.