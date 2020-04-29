End of an Era: ESPN to Re-Air Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal’s Last NBA Finals Game Together and LeBron James’ Last NBA Finals Appearance with the Miami Heat

ESPN Radio to Broadcast Game 6 of the 1997 NBA Finals this Sunday

This week’s Wednesday night Best of the NBA presented by State Farm series features two title-clinching NBA Finals matchups. Beginning at 7 p.m. ET, ESPN will re-air Game 5 of the 2004 NBA Finals where the Detroit Pistons, led by Chauncey Billups, Rip Hamilton and Ben Wallace, defeated the Los Angeles Lakers in a series that marked the end of the Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal era. This was the Pistons’ first title since the “Bad Boys” won in 1990. At 9:30 p.m., Game 5 of 2014 NBA Finals will re-air on ESPN featuring grand performances from LeBron James and Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard. In a rematch of the 2013 NBA Finals, the San Antonio Spurs defeated the Miami Heat, ending Miami’s chances of a three-peat. This series was the finale to Miami’s “Big Three” era, as James left the team to return to Cleveland the following season.

Prior to the doubleheader, Hoop Streams will be live on Twitter and the ESPN App beginning at 6:30 p.m. with Cassidy Hubbarth, Kendrick Perkins and Amin Elhassan. NBA Champion and 2004 NBA Finals MVP, Chauncey Billups, will join the show to reflect on the 2004 NBA Finals series. All shows will be available on YouTube upon conclusion of the live show.

The remote in-home edition of NBA Countdown will be available on ESPN’s YouTube page Tuesdays and Thursdays with host Maria Taylor and analysts Jalen Rose, Paul Pierce and Jay Williams.

NBA Countdown’s “I Love 90’s Basketball” YouTube series continues this week as ESPN analysts and commentators reflect on NBA moments that made them love basketball in the 90s.

Past episodes:

I Love 90s Basketball: Pippen dunking on Ewing, 1996 NBA draft

I Love 90s Basketball: Michael Jordan Edition

I Love 90s Basketball: Michael Jordan Edition, Part 2

Episodes 5 and 6 of The Last Dance air Sunday, May 3, beginning at 9 p.m. on ESPN. This week, the documentary taps into the birth of “Air Jordan” and the star power and endorsements that came with Michael Jordan’s basketball success. Jordan established himself as the unquestioned best player and alpha figure on the court in front of the world.

Each Sunday, prior to new episodes of The Last Dance, ESPN Radio will air encore presentations of Michael Jordan’s most iconic NBA Finals performances. Each broadcast tips off at 5 p.m., leading into ESPN Radio’s preview show, Countdown to the Dance, at 8 p.m. This week ESPN Radio will broadcast Game 6 of the 1997 NBA Finals where Jordan and the Bulls become back-to-back champions after defeating the Utah Jazz.

The Jump, ESPN’s NBA news and discussion show led by host Rachel Nichols featuring high-profile analysts, reporters and special guests, airs Monday through Friday at 3 p.m.

Monday– Rachel Nichols, Tracy McGrady, Paul Pierce

Tuesday – Rachel Nichols, Jay Williams, Kendrick Perkins

Wednesday– Rachel Nichols, Richard Jefferson, Paul Pierce

Thursday – Rachel Nichols, Kendrick Perkins, Paul Pierce

Friday – Rachel Nichols, Tracy McGrady, Brian Windhorst

