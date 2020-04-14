ESPN Major League Baseball Content Highlights for April 14 through April 19

ESPN is continuing to cover daily Major League Baseball news and information, offering diverse, multi-platform content to fans.

This week, Senior MLB Insider and Sunday Night Baseball reporter Buster Olney’s podcast, Baseball Tonight with Buster Olney, is rolling out a special “Hall of Fame Week.” Every day, Olney will talk to a member of the Baseball Hall of Fame, featuring special interviews with Johnny Bench, Mike Mussina, Jim Palmer and George Brett.

Wednesday, April 15, Jackie Robinson Day, ESPN will present cross-platform content celebrating the day Robinson broke the color barrier in MLB. ESPN MLB analyst Tim Kurkjian’s “Baseball Fix” column, documenting historic moments aligned to each day in baseball history, will focus on how Robinson changed the game, and the country.

The Undefeated, which explores the intersections of sports, race and culture, will have three pieces for Jackie Robinson Day. The site will look at the experiences and continued trials of players that followed Robinson into the majors. In addition, J.G. Taylor Spink Award winner and ESPN editor Claire Smith will explore the lack of black catchers in baseball. Author Michael Long, who wrote a book about Jackie Robinson, will dive into “Afternoons of Jazz” that the Robinsons hosted to raise money for the civil rights movement.

BBTN Live (Baseball Tonight Live), a new, weekly digital MLB pregame show, continues this week on the ESPN App and ESPN’s Twitter and YouTube platforms. Clinton Yates will host alongside Kurkjian. The show airs generally from 6:30-7 p.m. ET leading into MLB Encore Tuesdays presented by Taco Bell on ESPN.

Tuesday at 7 p.m., MLB Encore Tuesdays will highlight one of the most legendary moments in World Series history, Kirk Gibson’s 1988 pinch-hit walk-off home run to give the Los Angeles Dodgers a Game 1 win over the Oakland Athletics.

