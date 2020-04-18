SEC For Now Slated for TV Debut, SEC Network Programming Updates: April 20 – 26
SEC Network’s weekly TV lineup will welcome a new content offering next week, as SEC For Now, a digital and social media complement to SECN’s signature studio show, will make its televised debut on Monday, April 20 at 7 p.m. ET. The show highlights the headlines, human interest stories, discussions and debates surrounding the SEC.
Following its initial Monday airing, the show will be televised weekly on Wednesdays at 7 p.m., beginning April 22, and continue its regular updates on SEC Network’s social and digital platforms. SEC For Now joins The Paul Finebaum Show and Marty & McGee as innovative, current content offerings on SEC Network, as the two ESPN Radio shows returned to television this month with audio-only formats.
The network furthers its focus on next week’s NFL Draft with an NFL Draft Preview stunt, as well as a full slate of softball and baseball primetime programming, including the newly-launched ‘Friday Fan Night.’
NFL Draft Preview
Monday – Thursday of next week, SEC Network’s ‘NFL Draft Preview’ will air on SEC Network from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., spotlighting the best performances from the SEC’s biggest stars who are awaiting their new chapters in the NFL. In addition, the network’s SEC Featured: Draft Special, hosted by Alyssa Lang, will re-air throughout the week to share the storylines of the SEC, as players, teams and fans alike prepare for the start of the NFL Draft.
Friday Fan Night Continues
Every week, SEC Network is featuring ‘Friday Fan Night,’ showcasing an SEC softball and baseball doubleheader determined by SEC fans around the world.
On Tuesdays (baseball) and Wednesdays (softball), SEC Network will host a Twitter poll for fans to choose their favorite games based on theme. Each Twitter poll will be open from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. for SEC faithful to weigh in. The winning softball game airs on Fridays at 7 p.m., with the winning baseball game following at 9 p.m.
Weekly WCWS and CWS Games on Mondays and Thursdays
On Mondays, SECN is spotlighting the conference’s stellar softball squads, beginning this Monday, April 20 at 7:30 p.m. and in following weeks at 7 p.m. Each week showcases either an SEC team clinching a Women’s College World Series title or a featured matchup from the SEC Softball Tournament. This week’s game is Game 3 of the 2012 NCAA Women’s College World Series, with a fourth-inning comeback by eventual national champion, Alabama.
Every Thursday, SEC Network is highlighting a championship-clinching game from the NCAA College World Series. This week’s matchup is from the 2000 NCAA College World Series, featuring Nebraska and LSU, airing at 7 p.m.
SEC Network continues its robust lineup of social and digital programming for SEC fans looking for current conversation surrounding the world of sports, including SEC For Now, No Offseason with Laura Rutledge and SEC Game Night. Daily content is premiering on SEC Network’s Twitter and Facebook accounts, as well as SECNetwork.com.
Additional SEC Network programming updates will be forthcoming. Please continue to check @ESPNPR and ESPN Press Room for more information.
SEC Network Programming Schedule: April 20-26
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Programming
|Mon, Apr 20
|1:30 a.m.
|SEC Storied: Thunder and Lightning
|3 a.m.
|SEC Featured: Draft Special
|4 a.m.
|2019 SEC Football Championship: Georgia vs. LSU
|6:30 a.m.
|SEC Storied: The Believer
|8 a.m.
|2019 ESPN College Football Primetime Presented by Hampton by Hilton: Kentucky at Georgia
|11 a.m.
|2019 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: Oklahoma vs. LSU
|2 p.m.
|SEC Featured: Draft Special
|3 p.m.
|The Paul Finebaum Show
|7 p.m.
|SEC For Now
|7:30 p.m.
|2012 NCAA Women’s College World Series presented by Capital One: Oklahoma vs. Alabama
|9:30 p.m.
|2020 Vrbo Citrus Bowl: Michigan vs. Alabama
|Tue, Apr 21
|12:30 a.m.
|SEC For Now
|1 a.m.
|SEC Featured: Draft Special
|2 a.m.
|2020 Allstate Sugar Bowl: Georgia vs. Baylor
|5 a.m.
|Saturdays in the South: A History of SEC Football – Part One: 1869-1932 Presented by Regions Bank
|6:30 a.m.
|SEC Featured: Draft Special
|7:30 a.m.
|SEC For Now
|8 a.m.
|2019 SEC Football Championship: Georgia vs. LSU
|11 a.m.
|2019 SEC Football: Alabama at South Carolina
|2 p.m.
|SEC Inside: 2019 SEC Championship
|2:30 p.m.
|SEC For Now
|3 p.m.
|The Paul Finebaum Show
|7 p.m.
|Saturdays in the South: A History of SEC Football – Part Two: 1933-1959 Presented by Regions Bank
|8:30 p.m.
|SEC For Now
|9 p.m.
|SEC Featured: Draft Special
|10 p.m.
|2019 SEC Saturday Night: Florida State at Florida
|Wed, Apr 22
|1 a.m.
|2020 College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T: Clemson vs. LSU
|4 a.m.
|SEC Featured: Draft Special
|5 a.m.
|2020 Vrbo Citrus Bowl: Michigan vs. Alabama
|8 a.m.
|2019 SEC Football: Auburn at Texas A&M
|11 a.m.
|2020 College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T: Clemson vs. LSU
|2 p.m.
|SEC For Now
|2:30 p.m.
|SEC Inside: 2019 LSU vs. Alabama
|3 p.m.
|The Paul Finebaum Show
|7 p.m.
|SEC For Now
|7:30 p.m.
|TrueSouth: Athens Presented by YellaWood
|8 p.m.
|SEC Featured: Draft Special
|9 p.m.
|2020 Allstate Sugar Bowl: Georgia vs. Baylor
|11:30 p.m.
|SEC For Now
|Thu, Apr 23
|Midnight
|SEC Featured: Draft Special
|1 a.m.
|2019 SEC Football: LSU at Alabama
|4 a.m.
|2019 SEC Football: Auburn at Texas A&M
|6:30 a.m.
|SEC For Now
|7 a.m.
|SEC Featured: Draft Special
|8 a.m.
|2019 ESPN College Football Presented by Xfinity: South Carolina at Georgia
|11 a.m.
|2019 SEC Football: LSU at Alabama
|2 p.m.
|SEC For Now
|2:30 p.m.
|SEC For Now
|3 p.m.
|The Paul Finebaum Show
|7 p.m.
|2000 NCAA College World Series: Nebraska vs. LSU
|10 p.m.
|2012 NCAA Women’s College World Series presented by Capital One: Oklahoma vs. Alabama
|Fri, Apr 24
|Midnight
|2019 SEC Saturday Night: Florida State at Florida
|3 a.m.
|2019 ESPN College Football Presented by Xfinity: South Carolina at Georgia
|6 a.m.
|Saturdays in the South: A History of SEC Football – Part One: 1869-1932 Presented by Regions Bank
|7:30 a.m.
|Saturdays in the South: A History of SEC Football – Part Two: 1933-1959 Presented by Regions Bank
|9 a.m.
|2019 ESPN Thursday Night College Football Presented by Dave & Buster’s: Ole Miss at Mississippi State
|Noon
|2019 Saturday Night Football Presented by Wells Fargo: Oregon vs. Auburn
|3 p.m.
|The Paul Finebaum Show
|7 p.m.
|College Softball Regular Season
|9 p.m.
|College Baseball Regular Season
|Sat, Apr 25
|Midnight
|2019 ESPN Thursday Night College Football Presented by Dave & Buster’s: Ole Miss at Mississippi State
|3 a.m.
|2019 Saturday Night Football Presented by Wells Fargo: Oregon vs. Auburn
|6 a.m.
|Homecoming with Titus O’Neil
|6:30 a.m.
|Homecoming with Tim Cook
|7 a.m.
|Marty & McGee
|9 a.m.
|E:60 Pictures: Hilinksi’s Hope
|10 a.m.
|2019 Georgia Spring Football Game
|Noon
|2019 College Softball Regular Season: Ole Miss at South Carolina
|2 p.m.
|2019 College Softball Regular Season: Tennessee at Missouri
|4 p.m.
|2019 SEC Baseball Tournament: LSU vs. Mississippi State (Second Round)
|7 p.m.
|2012 NCAA Women’s College World Series presented by Capital One: Oklahoma vs. Alabama
|9 p.m.
|2000 NCAA College World Series: Nebraska vs. LSU
|Sun, Apr 26
|Midnight
|2019 College Softball Regular Season: Ole Miss at South Carolina
|2 a.m.
|2019 SEC Baseball Tournament: LSU vs. Mississippi State (Second Round)
|5 a.m.
|2019 College Softball Regular Season: Tennessee at Missouri
|7 a.m.
|Homecoming with Billy Payne
|7:30 a.m.
|2019 SEC Men’s Golf Championship
|10:30 a.m.
|SEC Storied: Thunder and Lightning
|Noon
|2019 College Softball Regular Season: Arkansas at Ole Miss
|2 p.m.
|2019 College Baseball Regular Season: Georgia at Kentucky
|5 p.m.
|2019 College Softball Regular Season: Auburn at Tennessee
|7 p.m.
|2019 SEC Football: Alabama at Auburn
|10 p.m.
|2018 South Carolina Spring Football Game