SEC For Now Slated for TV Debut, SEC Network Programming Updates: April 20 – 26

SEC Network’s weekly TV lineup will welcome a new content offering next week, as SEC For Now, a digital and social media complement to SECN’s signature studio show, will make its televised debut on Monday, April 20 at 7 p.m. ET. The show highlights the headlines, human interest stories, discussions and debates surrounding the SEC.

Following its initial Monday airing, the show will be televised weekly on Wednesdays at 7 p.m., beginning April 22, and continue its regular updates on SEC Network’s social and digital platforms. SEC For Now joins The Paul Finebaum Show and Marty & McGee as innovative, current content offerings on SEC Network, as the two ESPN Radio shows returned to television this month with audio-only formats.

The network furthers its focus on next week’s NFL Draft with an NFL Draft Preview stunt, as well as a full slate of softball and baseball primetime programming, including the newly-launched ‘Friday Fan Night.’

NFL Draft Preview

Monday – Thursday of next week, SEC Network’s ‘NFL Draft Preview’ will air on SEC Network from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., spotlighting the best performances from the SEC’s biggest stars who are awaiting their new chapters in the NFL. In addition, the network’s SEC Featured: Draft Special, hosted by Alyssa Lang, will re-air throughout the week to share the storylines of the SEC, as players, teams and fans alike prepare for the start of the NFL Draft.

Friday Fan Night Continues

Every week, SEC Network is featuring ‘Friday Fan Night,’ showcasing an SEC softball and baseball doubleheader determined by SEC fans around the world.

On Tuesdays (baseball) and Wednesdays (softball), SEC Network will host a Twitter poll for fans to choose their favorite games based on theme. Each Twitter poll will be open from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. for SEC faithful to weigh in. The winning softball game airs on Fridays at 7 p.m., with the winning baseball game following at 9 p.m.

Weekly WCWS and CWS Games on Mondays and Thursdays

On Mondays, SECN is spotlighting the conference’s stellar softball squads, beginning this Monday, April 20 at 7:30 p.m. and in following weeks at 7 p.m. Each week showcases either an SEC team clinching a Women’s College World Series title or a featured matchup from the SEC Softball Tournament. This week’s game is Game 3 of the 2012 NCAA Women’s College World Series, with a fourth-inning comeback by eventual national champion, Alabama.

Every Thursday, SEC Network is highlighting a championship-clinching game from the NCAA College World Series. This week’s matchup is from the 2000 NCAA College World Series, featuring Nebraska and LSU, airing at 7 p.m.

SEC Network continues its robust lineup of social and digital programming for SEC fans looking for current conversation surrounding the world of sports, including SEC For Now, No Offseason with Laura Rutledge and SEC Game Night. Daily content is premiering on SEC Network’s Twitter and Facebook accounts, as well as SECNetwork.com.

SEC Network Programming Schedule: April 20-26