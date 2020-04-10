SEC Network Launches ‘Friday Fan Night,’ Announces Programming Schedule for April 13-19

While conference baseball and softball seasons would be getting into full swing in April and May, SEC Network is stepping up to the plate with some of the best SEC baseball and softball showdowns on deck. The network will feature championship-clinching games from SEC teams in the College World Series and Women’s College World Series, highlighted matchups from the SEC Softball Tournament, and debut ‘Friday Fan Night’ on Friday, April 17.

Two Months of Theme Nights Showcase Softball and Baseball Action

Beginning Thursday, April 16 at 8 p.m. ET, SEC Network will highlight a championship-clinching game from the NCAA College World Series. The stunt begins with the 1996 College World Series between LSU and the University of Miami. After the first week, games will shift to 7 p.m. for the rest of the stunt.

SECN will also spotlight the conference’s stellar softball squads on Mondays, beginning April 20. Each week will feature an SEC team clinching a Women’s College World Series title or a featured matchup from the SEC Softball Tournament.

Friday Fan Night

Beginning next week, SEC Network is introducing ‘Friday Fan Night,’ featuring an SEC softball and baseball doubleheader determined by SEC fans around the world.

Each week, SEC Network will launch a Twitter poll on Tuesdays (baseball) and Wednesdays (softball) and invite fans to choose their favorite games based on theme. Each Twitter poll will be open from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. for SEC faithful to weigh in. The winning softball game will air on Fridays at 7 p.m., with the winning baseball game following at 9 p.m. The opening baseball poll will go live at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 14 with softball following on Wednesday, April 15 at 10 a.m.

Additional highlights over the next week include:

Monday, April 13: Late night SEC Championship marathon (indoor track & field, swimming & diving, cross country, soccer)

Tuesday, April 14: Weekly airings of Saturdays in the South: A History of SEC Football Presented by Regions Bank

Wednesday, April 15: Homecoming with Paul Finebaum primetime marathon

Thursday, April 16: SEC Featured: Draft Special debuts at 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 19: All-day SEC Championship marathon (golf, tennis, softball, baseball)

SEC Network continues its robust lineup of social and digital programming for SEC fans looking for current conversation surrounding the world of sports, including SEC For Now, No Offseason with Laura Rutledge and SEC Game Night. Daily content is premiering on SEC Network’s Twitter and Facebook accounts, as well as SECNetwork.com.

SECN welcomed back The Paul Finebaum Show and Marty & McGee to TV last week, with both shows featuring audio-only formats courtesy of their ESPN Radio broadcasts.

Additional SEC Network programming updates will be forthcoming. Please continue to check @ESPNPR and ESPN Press Room for updates.

SEC Network Programming Schedule: April 13 – 19

Date Time (ET) Programming Mon, Apr 13 Midnight 2020 SEC Indoor Track & Field Championships 3 a.m. 2020 SEC Swimming and Diving Championships 6 a.m. 2019 SEC Cross Country Championship 7:30 a.m. 2015 SEC Women’s Soccer Championship: Texas A&M vs. Florida 9:30 a.m. 2019 Regular Season Women’s College Volleyball: Arkansas at LSU 11 a.m. SEC Inside: 2019 SEC Championship 11:30 a.m. 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T:

Clemson vs. LSU 2:30 p.m. SEC Inside: 2020 CFP National Championship Special 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 7 p.m. 2019 Southeastern Conference Softball Tournament: Florida vs. Alabama (Championship) 9 p.m. 2020 Vrbo Citrus Bowl: Michigan vs. Alabama Tue, Apr 14 Midnight SEC Storied: The Play That Changed College Football 1 a.m. 2020 SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament as part of Champ Week

presented by Principal: Mississippi State vs. South Carolina (Championship) 2:30 a.m. SEC Inside: 2020 Women’s Basketball Tournament Presented by Belk 3 a.m. 2019 SEC Women’s Gymnastics Championship: Afternoon Session 5 a.m. 2019 SEC Women’s Gymnastics Championship: Evening Session 7 a.m. SEC Inside: 2019 Gymnastics Championship 7:30 a.m. 2016 SEC Soccer Championship: Florida vs. Arkansas 9:30 a.m. 2019 Regular Season Women’s College Volleyball: Texas A&M at Tennessee 11:30 a.m. SEC Storied: The Sweat Solution Noon 2019 Belk Bowl: Virginia Tech vs. Kentucky 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 7 p.m. Saturdays in the South: A History of SEC Football –

Part One: 1869-1932 Presented by Regions Bank 8:30 p.m. 2019 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: Oklahoma vs. LSU 11 p.m. 2019 Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M Wed, Apr 15 2 a.m. Saturdays in the South: A History of SEC Football –

Part One: 1869-1932 Presented by Regions Bank 3:30 a.m. 2019 Belk Bowl: Virginia Tech vs. Kentucky 6:30 a.m. E:60 Pictures: Hilinksi’s Hope 7:30 a.m. 2017 SEC Soccer Championship: Arkansas vs. Texas A&M 9:30 a.m. 2019 Regular Season Women’s College Volleyball: Florida at Texas A&M 11:30 a.m. 2020 Allstate Sugar Bowl: Georgia vs. Baylor 2:30 p.m. SEC Inside: CFP National Championship Special 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 7 p.m. TrueSouth: Birmingham Presented by YellaWood 7:30 p.m. Homecoming with Billy Payne 8 p.m. Homecoming with Tim Cook 8:30 p.m. Homecoming with Titus O’Neil 9 p.m. Homecoming with Marillyn Hewson 9:30 p.m. TrueSouth: Birmingham Presented by YellaWood 10 p.m. 2019 SEC Football: LSU at Alabama Thu, Apr 16 1 a.m. 2020 Allstate Sugar Bowl: Georgia vs. Baylor 4 a.m. SEC Inside: CFP National Championship Special 4:30 a.m. TrueSouth: Birmingham Presented by YellaWood 5 a.m. Homecoming with Marillyn Hewson 5:30 a.m. Homecoming with Titus O’Neil 6 a.m. Homecoming with Tim Cook 6:30 a.m. Homecoming with Billy Payne 7 a.m. TrueSouth: Birmingham Presented by YellaWood 7:30 a.m. 2018 SEC Soccer Tournament: LSU vs. Arkansas (Championship) 9:30 a.m. 2019 Regular Season Women’s College Volleyball: Georgia at Auburn 11:30 a.m. TrueSouth: Birmingham Presented by YellaWood Noon 2020 Capital One Orange Bowl: Florida vs. Virginia 2:30 p.m. SEC Inside: 2015 SEC Championship Pres. By Chick-fil-A 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 7 p.m. SEC Featured: Draft Special 8 p.m. 1996 College World Series: LSU vs. Miami (FL) 11 p.m. SEC Storied: The Walk Off Presented by Hardee’s 11:30 p.m. SEC Featured: Draft Special Fri, Apr 17 12:30 a.m. 2020 Capital One Orange Bowl: Florida vs. Virginia 3 a.m. SEC Inside: 2015 SEC Championship Pres. By Chick-fil-A 3:30 a.m. 2019 SEC Baseball Tournament: Georgia vs. Ole Miss (Semifinal #1) 6:30 a.m. SEC Featured: Draft Special 7:30 a.m. 2019 SEC Soccer Tournament: South Carolina vs. Arkansas (Championship) 9:30 a.m. 2019 Regular Season Women’s College Volleyball: Kentucky at Florida 11:30 a.m. 2016 SEC Football Championship: Alabama vs. Florida 1:30 p.m. SEC Inside: 2016 SEC Championship 2 p.m. SEC Featured: Draft Special 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 7 p.m. SEC Softball Fan Night 9 p.m. SEC Baseball Fan Night Sat, Apr 18 Midnight SEC Featured: Draft Special 1 a.m. SEC Softball Fan Night 3 a.m. SEC Baseball Fan Night 6 a.m. SEC Storied: The Walk Off Presented by Hardee’s 6:30 a.m. The Moment with Laura Rutledge: Tennessee 7 a.m. Marty & McGee 10 a.m. SEC Featured: Draft Special 11 a.m. 2019 SEC Baseball Tournament: Arkansas vs. Ole Miss (Fourth Round) 2 p.m. 2019 SEC Football: Notre Dame at Georgia 5 p.m. SEC Featured: Draft Special 6 p.m. 2019 SEC Baseball Tournament: LSU vs. Mississippi State (Second Round) 9 p.m. 1996 College World Series: LSU vs. Miami (FL) Sun, Apr 19 Midnight SEC Storied: The Walk Off Presented by Hardee’s 12:30 a.m. 2019 SEC Softball Tournament: Florida vs. Alabama (Championship) 2:30 a.m. 2019 SEC Baseball Tournament: Arkansas vs. Ole Miss (Fourth Round) 5:30 a.m. 2019 SEC Baseball Tournament: LSU vs. Mississippi State (Second Round) 7:30 a.m. SEC Featured: Draft Special 8:30 a.m. 2019 SEC Women’s Golf Championship 11:30 a.m. 2019 SEC Women’s Tennis Championship 1:30 p.m. 2019 SEC Men’s Tennis Championship 3:30 p.m. 2019 SEC Softball Tournament: Auburn vs. Florida (Semifinal #1) 5:30 p.m. 2019 SEC Softball Tournament: Kentucky vs. Alabama (Semifinal #2) 7:30 p.m. 2019 SEC Softball Tournament: Florida vs. Alabama (Championship) 9:30 p.m. SEC Featured: Draft Special 10:30 p.m. 2019 SEC Football: Notre Dame at Georgia

