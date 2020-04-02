SEC Network’s Saturday Mornings Set for Return of Marty & McGee

After a three-week hiatus, Marty & McGee will return to its weekly Saturday morning schedule on SEC Network with an audio-only format, beginning Saturday, April 4, at 7 a.m. ET. The show, which will now extend to three hours from 7-10 a.m., continued in the interim with its weekly ESPN Radio presence, and now becomes the second SEC Network programming offering to return to live TV with a new format.

SEC Network’s televised format of the show will feature a slate (shown above), showcasing the live audio from the ESPN Radio broadcast of the show. This format is also being utilized for The Paul Finebaum Show, which returned to TV this week.

SEC Network has also introduced a robust lineup of social and digital programming for SEC fans who are looking for current conversation surrounding the world of sports, including SEC For Now, No Offseason with Laura Rutledge and SEC Game Night. Daily content is premiering on SEC Network’s Twitter and Facebook accounts, as well as SECNetwork.com.

“It was important for us to find innovative ways to continue to connect with our audience while we wait for sports to return,” said Chris Turner, ESPN vice president of programming & acquisitions. “Between the TV return of The Paul Finebaum Show and Marty & McGee, the programming stunts currently airing on SEC Network and the creative content offerings available on our social and digital platforms, there’s still no better place for SEC fans to feel at home than SEC Network.”

Updated SEC Network Programming Schedule: April 4-5 and April 11

Date Time (ET) Programming Sat, Apr 4 Midnight SEC Rewind: 2008 Georgia vs. Kentucky Basketball 2 a.m. SEC Rewind: 2004 Mississippi State vs. Alabama Basketball 4 a.m. SEC Rewind: 2006 Florida vs. South Carolina Basketball 6 a.m. SEC Inside: Kentucky Basketball 6:30 a.m. SEC Inside: SEC Basketball Season In Review 7 a.m. Marty & McGee 10 a.m. Championship Week presented by Dick’s Sporting Goods: Southeastern Conference Basketball Tournament: Mississippi State vs. Kentucky (2010 Championship Game) Noon Championship Week presented by Dick’s Sporting Goods: Southeastern Conference Basketball Tournament: Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky (2012 Championship Game) 2 p.m. Championship Week Presented by DICK’S Sporting Goods: SEC Basketball Tournament: Arkansas vs. Kentucky (2015 Championship Game) 4 p.m. Southeastern Conference Basketball Tournament: Kentucky vs. Texas A&M (2016 Championship Game) 6 p.m. SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament: Arkansas vs. Kentucky (2017 Championship Game) 8 p.m. Southeastern Conference Basketball Tournament: Kentucky vs. Tennessee (2018 Championship Game) 10 p.m. Southeastern Conference Basketball Tournament as part of Champ Week presented by Principal: Auburn vs. Tennessee (2019 Championship Game) Sun, Apr 5 Midnight SEC Inside: SEC Basketball Season In Review 12:30 a.m. SEC Inside: Women’s Basketball Tournament Presented by Belk 1 a.m. SEC Rewind: 2002 Kentucky vs. Florida Basketball 3 a.m. SEC Rewind: 2011 Auburn vs. Alabama Basketball 5 a.m. SEC Inside: South Carolina Basketball 5:30 a.m. SEC Inside: Georgia Basketball 6 a.m. SEC Inside: Tennessee Basketball 6:30 a.m. SEC Inside: LSU Basketball 7 a.m. SEC Inside: Florida Basketball 7:30 a.m. SEC Inside: Auburn Basketball 8 a.m. SEC Inside: Kentucky Basketball 8:30 a.m. SEC Inside: SEC Basketball Season In Review 9 a.m. Championship Week presented by Dick’s Sporting Goods: SEC Women’s Basketball Championship: Kentucky vs. Tennessee (2010) 11 a.m. Championship Week presented by Dick’s Sporting Goods: SEC Women’s Basketball Championship: Kentucky vs. Tennessee (2011) 12:30 p.m. Championship Week presented by Dick’s Sporting Goods: SEC Women’s Championship: LSU vs. Tennessee (2012) 2:30 p.m. Championship Week presented by DICK’S Sporting Goods: SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament: Tennessee vs. South Carolina (2015 Championship Game) 4 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament as part of Champ Week presented by DICK’S Sporting Goods: Mississippi State vs. South Carolina (2016 Championship Game) 5:30 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament: Mississippi State vs. South Carolina (2017 Championship Game) 7 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament: South Carolina vs. Mississippi State (2018 Championship Game) 9 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament as part of Champ Week presented by Principal: Arkansas vs. Mississippi State (2019 Championship Game) 10:30 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament as part of Champ Week presented by Principal: Mississippi State vs. South Carolina (2020 Championship Game) Sat, Apr 11 Midnight 2018 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game Presented by Northwestern Mutual: Georgia vs. Oklahoma 3 a.m. 2018 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl: Alabama vs. Clemson 6 a.m. SEC Inside: SEC Basketball Season In Review 6:30 a.m. SEC Inside: Women’s Basketball Tournament Presented by Belk 7 a.m. Marty & McGee 10 a.m. SEC Inside: SEC Basketball Season In Review 10:30 a.m. SEC Inside: Women’s Basketball Tournament Presented by Belk 11 a.m. St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational presented by Wilson: Kansas at Georgia 1 p.m. College Softball: Texas A&M at Kentucky 3 p.m. College Softball: Auburn at Florida 5 p.m. College Baseball: Florida State at Florida 8 p.m. College Baseball: Auburn at Alabama 11 p.m. College Baseball: LSU at Mississippi State

The Southeastern Conference and ESPN launched SEC Network on August 14, 2014. The network televises hundreds of games across the SEC’s 21 sports annually. Programming includes in-depth analysis and storytelling in studio shows such as SEC Nation, Thinking Out Loud and Rally Cap, daily news and information with SEC Now, original content such as TrueSouth, SEC Storied and SEC Inside, and more. Hundreds of additional live events are available for streaming exclusively on SEC Network’s digital companion, SEC Network+, via the ESPN App and SECNetwork.com. The network is also available in more than 50 countries throughout Europe, Middle East and Africa via ESPN Player, ESPN’s sports streaming service in the region.