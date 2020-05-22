Better Call Paul: The Paul Finebaum Show Returns to On-Camera Format Beginning Monday, May 25

The Paul Finebaum Show has been back on the airwaves since late March in an audio-only format, utilizing the ESPN Radio feed on SEC Network to engage with callers and guests alike. Beginning Monday, May 25, The Paul Finebaum Show (3 – 7 p.m. ET) will return as an on-camera studio show courtesy of an at-home studio in Finebaum’s home, similar to the production setup for analysts and commentators appearing on ESPN programming across all ESPN networks.

SEC Network’s weekly studio show lineup also continues with two new editions of SEC For Now, the digital and social media complement to SECN’s signature studio show, on Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m. and Saturday mornings at 10 a.m., following Marty & McGee (7-10 a.m.).

Weekly WCWS and CWS Games on Mondays and Thursdays at 7 p.m.

On Mondays and Thursdays, SECN is spotlighting the conference’s stellar softball and baseball squads with a featured postseason matchup in primetime.

Every Monday night at 7 p.m., the network showcases either an SEC team clinching a Women’s College World Series title or a featured matchup from the SEC Softball Tournament. Next week’s game is the 2019 SEC Softball Tournament semifinal showdown between Kentucky and Alabama.

Every Thursday at 7 p.m., SEC Network is highlighting a championship-clinching game from the NCAA College World Series. Next week’s tilt is from the 2017 NCAA College World Series, featuring Game 2 of an all-SEC CWS Finals between LSU and Florida.

Additional programming highlights include:

Monday – Friday, Noon – 3 p.m.: Stunt of NCAA College World Series matchups

Stunt of NCAA College World Series matchups Wednesday, 7 – 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, 10 – 10:30 a.m.: SEC For Now, a complement to SECN’s signature studio show, highlights the headlines, human interest stories, discussions and debates surrounding the SEC

SEC Now, a complement to SECN’s signature studio show, highlights the headlines, human interest stories, discussions and debates surrounding the SEC Monday – Friday, 3 – 7 p.m.: The Paul Finebaum Show shares compelling opinions on the college sports landscape as Finebaum interacts with passionate callers

The Paul Finebaum Show shares compelling opinions on the college sports landscape as Finebaum interacts with passionate callers Saturday, 7 – 10 a.m.: Capitalizing on the popular ESPN Radio show by the same name, Marty & McGee meet at the crossroads of southern culture and college sports

SEC Network Continues to Innovate with Social and Digital Engagement

SEC Network launched #HomeSchoolSpirit this month, a new initiative as part of its “We Love It Here” brand campaign. SEC fans are encouraged to post photos and videos on social media with the hashtag #HomeSchoolSpirit to display how they keep their SEC fandom going while staying at home.

SEC Network also continues its robust lineup of social and digital programming for SEC fans looking for current conversation surrounding the world of sports, including No Offseason with Laura Rutledge, SEC For Now and SEC Update. Over the past several weeks, new segments stepped into the fold, such as Marty & McGee’s Show & Tell, Remember When… and What Day Is It? with Alyssa Lang. Daily content is premiering on SEC Network’s Twitter and Facebook accounts, as well as SECNetwork.com.

Additional SEC Network programming updates will be forthcoming. Please continue to check @ESPNPR and ESPN Press Room for more information.

SEC Network Programming Schedule: May 25 – 31

Date Time (ET) Programming Mon, May 25 Midnight SEC Rewind: 1989 Alabama vs. Auburn 2 a.m. E:60 Pictures: Hilinksi’s Hope 3 a.m. 2019 College Baseball Regular Season: Indiana at Kentucky 6 a.m. 2019 College Softball Regular Season: Missouri at Mississippi State 8 a.m. SEC Rewind: 2002 Georgia vs. South Carolina 10 a.m. SEC Rewind: 2002 LSU vs. Kentucky Noon 1996 College World Series: LSU vs. Miami (FL) 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 7 p.m. 2019 SEC Softball Tournament: Kentucky vs. Alabama (Semifinal #2) 9 p.m. For The Culture Presented by Velveeta 10 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Tue, May 26 2 a.m. 2019 SEC Softball Tournament: Kentucky vs. Alabama (Semifinal #2) 4 a.m. 2019 SEC Football: Auburn at Florida 7 a.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 11 a.m. One for the Ages Noon 2000 NCAA College World Series: Stanford vs. LSU 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 7 p.m. Saturdays in the South: A History of SEC Football – Part Seven: 2000-2009 Presented by Regions Bank 8:30 p.m. SEC Storied: The Book of Manning 10 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Wed, May 27 2 a.m. SEC Rewind: 2007 Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State 4 a.m. 2019 SEC Football: Alabama at Texas A&M 7 a.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 11 a.m. The Moment with Laura Rutledge: Tennessee 11:30 a.m. The Moment with Laura Rutledge: Alabama Noon 2009 NCAA College World Series presented on ESPN By Capital One: LSU vs. Texas (CWS Finals Game 3) 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 7 p.m. SEC For Now 7:30 p.m. SEC For Now 8 p.m. SEC For Now 8:30 p.m. SEC For Now 9 p.m. One for the Ages 10 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Thu, May 28 2 a.m. 2019 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: Oklahoma vs. LSU 5 a.m. SEC For Now 5:30 a.m. SEC For Now 6 a.m. SEC For Now 6:30 a.m. SEC For Now 7 a.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 11 a.m. SEC For Now 11:30 a.m. SEC For Now Noon 2010 NCAA College World Series presented by Capital One: UCLA vs. South Carolina (CWS Finals Game 2) 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 7 p.m. 2017 NCAA College World Series Presented by Capital One: LSU vs. Florida (CWS Finals Game 2) 10 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Fri, May 29 2 a.m. SEC Rewind: 2012 Texas A&M vs. Alabama 4 a.m. 2019 SEC Football: Texas A&M at Georgia 7 a.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 11 a.m. E:60 Pictures: Hilinksi’s Hope Noon 2011 NCAA College World Series presented by Capital One: Florida vs. South Carolina (CWS Finals Game 2) 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 7 p.m. 2019 SEC Football: Auburn at LSU 10 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Sat, May 30 2 a.m. SEC Rewind: 1998 Florida vs. Tennessee 4 a.m. 2019 SEC Football: Auburn at LSU 7 a.m. Marty & McGee 10 a.m. SEC For Now 10:30 a.m. SEC For Now 11 a.m. SEC For Now 11:30 a.m. SEC For Now Noon 2014 NCAA College World Series presented by Capital One: Vanderbilt vs. Virginia (CWS Finals Game 3) 3 p.m. SEC Rewind: 1980 Georgia vs. Florida 5 p.m. SEC Rewind: 2007 Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State 7 p.m. SEC Rewind: 2012 Texas A&M vs. Alabama 9 p.m. 2017 NCAA College World Series Presented by Capital One: LSU vs. Florida (CWS Finals Game 2) Sun, May 31 Midnight SEC For Now 12:30 a.m. SEC For Now 1 a.m. SEC For Now 1:30 a.m. SEC For Now 2 a.m. SEC Rewind: 1980 Georgia vs. Florida 4 a.m. 2019 SEC Football: Alabama at Auburn 7 a.m. SEC For Now 7:30 a.m. SEC For Now 8 a.m. SEC For Now 8:30 a.m. SEC For Now 9 a.m. SEC For Now 9:30 a.m. SEC For Now 10 a.m. SEC Inside: 2019 Men’s Basketball Tournament 10:30 a.m. SEC Inside: 2019 Gymnastics Championship 11 a.m. SEC Inside: 2019 Softball Championship 11:30 a.m. SEC Inside: 2019 Baseball Championship Noon 2017 NCAA College World Series Presented by Capital One: LSU vs. Florida (CWS Finals Game 2) 3 p.m. 2020 Vrbo Citrus Bowl: Michigan vs. Alabama 6 p.m. 2019 ESPN College Football Presented by Xfinity: Florida at South Carolina 9 p.m. 2019 SEC Football: Alabama at Auburn

About SEC Network

The Southeastern Conference and ESPN launched SEC Network on August 14, 2014. The network televises hundreds of games across the SEC’s 21 sports annually. Programming includes in-depth analysis and storytelling in studio shows such as SEC Nation, Thinking Out Loud and Rally Cap, daily news and information with SEC Now, original content such as TrueSouth, SEC Storied and SEC Inside, and more. Hundreds of additional live events are available for streaming exclusively on SEC Network’s digital companion, SEC Network+, via the ESPN App and SECNetwork.com. The network is also available in more than 50 countries throughout Europe, Middle East and Africa via ESPN Player, ESPN’s sports streaming service in the region.