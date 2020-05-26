E:60 Special: “Imperfect: The Roy Halladay Story” Debuts Friday

Two and a half years ago, Major League Baseball lost one of its most revered figures when Hall of Fame pitcher Roy “Doc” Halladay shockingly died doing the thing he loved most: not pitching, but flying.

In a special edition of ESPN’s E60, “Imperfect: The Roy Halladay Story” goes beyond Halladay’s on-field accomplishments to reveal there was another side to him: a deeply imperfect side that the public never saw, including a years-long battle with mental health issues and addiction.

The program debuts on Friday, May 29, at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, airing on the 10th anniversary of the perfect game Halladay pitched while a member of the Philadelphia Phillies on May 29, 2010, in Miami against the Marlins.

Halladay, who retired from baseball after the 2013 season, died when the light plane he was piloting crashed in the Gulf of Mexico in Pasco County, Fla., on Nov. 7, 2017. In the wake of his mysterious death, a toxicology report detailed a cocktail of prescription medication in his system which many experts believe impaired Halladay on his final flight. It was a disorienting finding for many in baseball who knew him only as the consummate professional and family man.

After more than two years of silence, Halladay’s family speaks for the first time on camera in “Imperfect” about the man, his struggles and his death. In exclusive E60 interviews with Halladay’s widow, Brandy; his son, Braden; his father, Roy Halladay, Jr.; his sister, Heather, and other close friends and teammates, correspondent John Barr reveals new details about Halladay’s multiple trips to rehab, his psychological diagnoses and the fateful day when his plane went down.

Among others interviewed are Alex Rodriguez, who competed against Halladay; Kyle Kendrick, a teammate on the Phillies; and law enforcement officers from Pasco County.

The one-hour program was produced over nine months by Mike Farrell and Brian Rivera.

Leading up to Friday night’s airing of “Imperfect,” several ESPN platforms will offer previews of the program, including:

OTL on SportsCenter – The daily Outside the Lines segments in the noon ET edition of SportsCenter will be dedicated to “Imperfect” Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of this week with excerpts from the program and special guests connected to the story. On Friday, Barr be on the program.

ESPN Daily Podcast – Host Mina Kimes will talk with Barr about “Imperfect” on Friday, May 29.

ESPN.com – Barr will have a written version of “Imperfect” on ESPN.com to accompany the E60 program.

The award-winning E60 debuted in October of 2007 as a prime time newsmagazine program. Now airing monthly, the program has been honored with 16 Sports Emmy Awards.

Two excerpts from “Imperfect: The Roy Halladay Story”:

-30-

Media contact: [email protected]