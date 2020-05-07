ESPN and ESPN2 Programming for Friday, May 8

Miscellaneous

ESPN and ESPN2 Programming for Friday, May 8

Teri Couch 4 hours ago

Subject to Change
Times Listed are Eastern

8 AM | GET UP!  LIVE 5:30 AM | KBO (KOREAN BASEBALL ORGANIZATION) LEAGUE: KIA TIGERS vs SAMSUNG LIONS  LIVE
10 AM | FIRST TAKE  LIVE 8:30 AM | **GOLIC & WINGO  LIVE  (ALSO ON ESPNEWS)
12 PM | SPORTSCENTER  LIVE 10 AM | GET UP!  ENCORE
2 PM | NFL LIVE  LIVE 12 PM | FIRST TAKE  ENCORE
3 PM | THE JUMP  SAME DAY 2 PM | SPORTSCENTER  ENCORE
3:30 PM | NFL LIVE  ENCORE 3 PM | KBO LEAGUE: KIA TIGERS vs SAMSUNG LIONS  ENCORE
4:30 PM | THE JUMP  ENCORE 6 – 11 PM | 2019 WORLD SERIES OF POKER  ENCORE
5 PM | UFC LIVE: UFC 249 PREVIEW LIVE 11 PM | NFL LIVE  ENCORE
6 PM | SPORTSCENTER  LIVE
8 PM | DISNEY SPORTS FILM: INVINCIBLE
Philadelphia Eagles’ new coach Dick Vermeil calls an unprecedented open tryout, and Vince Papale — a 30-year-old bartender who never played college ball — makes the cut. Now Vince needs every bit of his gritty, never-say-die attitude and enormous heart to survive in the high-stakes world of professional football.
10 PM | NFL’S GREATEST GAMES: SUPER BOWL LII – PHILADELPHIA vs NEW ENGLAND
(One of the greatest QB’s in NFL history, Tom Brady, up against backup QB Nick Foles, who had willed his team to this opportunity.)
10:30 PM | NFL’S GREATEST GAMES: 2018 NFL WILD CARD – PHILADELPHIA vs CHICAGO
(Nick Foles hit Golden Tate with a 2-yard touchdown pass on fourth down with 56 seconds remaining, lifting the Philadelphia Eagles past the Chicago Bears in the final wild-card game.)
11 PM | SPORTSCENTER  LIVE

** ESPNEWS will simulcast ESPN Radio programs Golic & Wingo (6-10 a.m.), Dan Le Batard with Stugotz (10 a.m.-1 p..m.), First Take, Your Take (1-3 p.m.) and The Will Cain Show (3-6 p.m.).

Tags

Teri Couch

It's been an amazing journey -- 38 years and counting! I began my career in affiliate marketing, moved to consumer marketing; and for the last 31 years have been part the Communications team (in a variety of roles). Currently I oversee our company archives and manage our media website (ESPN Press Room). I also help out with PR efforts around our partnership with Special Olympics. I am a huge Red Sox fan and a supporter of all things Special Olympics.
Close