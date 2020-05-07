Miscellaneous
ESPN and ESPN2 Programming for Friday, May 8
Subject to Change
Times Listed are Eastern
|8 AM | GET UP! LIVE
|5:30 AM | KBO (KOREAN BASEBALL ORGANIZATION) LEAGUE: KIA TIGERS vs SAMSUNG LIONS LIVE
|10 AM | FIRST TAKE LIVE
|8:30 AM | **GOLIC & WINGO LIVE (ALSO ON ESPNEWS)
|12 PM | SPORTSCENTER LIVE
|10 AM | GET UP! ENCORE
|2 PM | NFL LIVE LIVE
|12 PM | FIRST TAKE ENCORE
|3 PM | THE JUMP SAME DAY
|2 PM | SPORTSCENTER ENCORE
|3:30 PM | NFL LIVE ENCORE
|3 PM | KBO LEAGUE: KIA TIGERS vs SAMSUNG LIONS ENCORE
|4:30 PM | THE JUMP ENCORE
|6 – 11 PM | 2019 WORLD SERIES OF POKER ENCORE
|5 PM | UFC LIVE: UFC 249 PREVIEW LIVE
|11 PM | NFL LIVE ENCORE
|6 PM | SPORTSCENTER LIVE
|8 PM | DISNEY SPORTS FILM: INVINCIBLE
Philadelphia Eagles’ new coach Dick Vermeil calls an unprecedented open tryout, and Vince Papale — a 30-year-old bartender who never played college ball — makes the cut. Now Vince needs every bit of his gritty, never-say-die attitude and enormous heart to survive in the high-stakes world of professional football.
|10 PM | NFL’S GREATEST GAMES: SUPER BOWL LII – PHILADELPHIA vs NEW ENGLAND
(One of the greatest QB’s in NFL history, Tom Brady, up against backup QB Nick Foles, who had willed his team to this opportunity.)
|10:30 PM | NFL’S GREATEST GAMES: 2018 NFL WILD CARD – PHILADELPHIA vs CHICAGO
(Nick Foles hit Golden Tate with a 2-yard touchdown pass on fourth down with 56 seconds remaining, lifting the Philadelphia Eagles past the Chicago Bears in the final wild-card game.)
|11 PM | SPORTSCENTER LIVE
** ESPNEWS will simulcast ESPN Radio programs Golic & Wingo (6-10 a.m.), Dan Le Batard with Stugotz (10 a.m.-1 p..m.), First Take, Your Take (1-3 p.m.) and The Will Cain Show (3-6 p.m.).