Miscellaneous
ESPN and ESPN2 Programming for Wednesday, May 6
Subject to Change
Times Listed are Eastern
|8 AM | GET UP! LIVE
|5:30 AM | KBO (KOREAN BASEBALL ORGANIZATION) LEAGUE: DOOSAN BEARS vs LG TWINS LIVE
|10 AM | FIRST TAKE LIVE
|8:30 AM | **GOLIC & WINGO LIVE (ALSO ON ESPNEWS)
|12 PM | SPORTSCENTER LIVE
|10 AM | GET UP! ENCORE
|2 PM | NFL LIVE LIVE
|12 PM | FIRST TAKE ENCORE
|3 PM | THE JUMP SAME DAY
|2 PM | KBO LEAGUE: DOOSAN BEARS vs LG TWINS ENCORE
|3:30 PM | NFL LIVE ENCORE
|5 PM | NFL LIVE ENCORE
|4:30 PM | THE JUMP ENCORE
|6 – 11 PM | 2019 WORLD SERIES OF POKER ENCORE
|5 PM | SPORTSCENTER LIVE
|11 PM | NFL LIVE ENCORE
|7 PM | BEST OF THE NBA: 2011 NBA FINALS – DALLAS vs MIAMI GAME 2
(Dirk Nowitzki makes a driving layup with less than 4 seconds left in the game to help the Mavs tie the series.)
|9:30 PM | BEST OF THE NBA: 1998 NBA ALL-STAR GAME
(Michael Jordan’s final All-Star appearance with the Bulls where he earned his third All-Star MVP title. The 1998 All-Star Game also marked Kobe Bryant’s first All-Star appearance.)
|11:30 PM | SPORTSCENTER LIVE
** ESPNEWS will simulcast ESPN Radio programs Golic & Wingo (6-10 a.m.), Dan Le Batard with Stugotz (10 a.m.-1 p..m.), First Take, Your Take (1-3 p.m.) and The Will Cain Show (3-6 p.m.).