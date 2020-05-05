ESPN and ESPN2 Programming for Wednesday, May 6

Teri Couch 8 hours ago

Subject to Change
Times Listed are Eastern

8 AM | GET UP!  LIVE 5:30 AM | KBO (KOREAN BASEBALL ORGANIZATION) LEAGUE: DOOSAN BEARS vs LG TWINS  LIVE
10 AM | FIRST TAKE  LIVE 8:30 AM | **GOLIC & WINGO  LIVE  (ALSO ON ESPNEWS)
12 PM | SPORTSCENTER  LIVE 10 AM | GET UP!  ENCORE
2 PM | NFL LIVE  LIVE 12 PM | FIRST TAKE  ENCORE
3 PM | THE JUMP  SAME DAY 2 PM | KBO LEAGUE: DOOSAN BEARS vs LG TWINS  ENCORE
3:30 PM | NFL LIVE  ENCORE 5 PM | NFL LIVE  ENCORE
4:30 PM | THE JUMP  ENCORE 6 – 11 PM | 2019 WORLD SERIES OF POKER  ENCORE
5 PM | SPORTSCENTER  LIVE 11 PM | NFL LIVE  ENCORE
7 PM | BEST OF THE NBA: 2011 NBA FINALS – DALLAS vs MIAMI  GAME 2
(Dirk Nowitzki makes a driving layup with less than 4 seconds left in the game to help the Mavs tie the series.)
9:30 PM | BEST OF THE NBA: 1998 NBA ALL-STAR GAME
(Michael Jordan’s final All-Star appearance with the Bulls where he earned his third All-Star MVP title. The 1998 All-Star Game also marked Kobe Bryant’s first All-Star appearance.)
11:30 PM | SPORTSCENTER  LIVE

** ESPNEWS will simulcast ESPN Radio programs Golic & Wingo (6-10 a.m.), Dan Le Batard with Stugotz (10 a.m.-1 p..m.), First Take, Your Take (1-3 p.m.) and The Will Cain Show (3-6 p.m.).

