ESPN Networks to Feature Classic Major League Soccer Matches for This Week’s MLS Rivalry Week

ESPN2 Tripleheader on Wednesday; Four Matches on ESPN Deportes

ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes will combine to present more than 14 original hours of classic Major League Soccer matches for MLS Heineken Rivalry Week beginning tonight through Saturday.

At 9 p.m. ET, ESPN Deportes will spotlight the 2019 MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference Semifinal between ‘El Trafico’ rivals LAFC and LA Galaxy. The high-scoring 5-3 LAFC victory – the most-watched MLS match ever on ESPN Deportes – was the final matchup between star players Carlos Vela (LAFC) and Zlatan Ibrahimović (LA Galaxy).

The schedule of MLS Heineken Rivalry Week classic games continues Wednesday with a tripleheader on ESPN2:

6 p.m. – Orlando City SC vs. Atlanta United: Atlanta’s Josef Martinez broke the single-season goals scored record in 2018 with his 28 th goal of the season – the match winner in a 2-1 victory over Orlando City;

Atlanta’s Josef Martinez broke the single-season goals scored record in 2018 with his 28 goal of the season – the match winner in a 2-1 victory over Orlando City; 8 p.m. – New York City FC vs. New York Red Bulls: After giving up a goal in the first five minutes, the New York Red Bulls stormed back with three second half goals for a 3-1 road victory in 2015 over their cross-town rival;

After giving up a goal in the first five minutes, the New York Red Bulls stormed back with three second half goals for a 3-1 road victory in 2015 over their cross-town rival; 10 p.m. – Portland Timbers vs. Seattle Sounders: Former U.S. National Team player Clint Dempsey came off the bench in the second half with Seattle down a goal and a man to score the equalizer in extra time over their Cascadia Cup rival in 2017.

On Friday, May 15, ESPN Deportes will offer a Spanish-language presentation of that Timbers-Sounders match from June 2017 at 9 p.m., followed by a 2-1 NYC FC victory over the Red Bulls from August 24, 2019 (11 p.m.). The schedule of MLS rivalry games concludes Saturday at 1 p.m. on ESPN Deportes with the ‘El Trafico’ from July 19, 2019 – a 3-2 LA Galaxy home victory over LAFC delivered by Ibrahimovic’s hat trick.

Additional updates about ESPN programming will be announced via @ESPNPR and ESPN Press Room.

ESPN2/ESPN Deportes MLS Rivalry Week Classic Games:

Date Time (ET) Match (Original Air Date) Platform Tue, May 12 9 p.m. LAFC vs. LA Galaxy (Oct. 24, 2019) ‘El Trafico’ from the 2019 MLS Cup Playoff – Carlos Vela and LAFC scored a 5-3 victory, their first win in three matches over LA Galaxy. ESPN Deportes Wed, May 13 6 p.m. Orlando City SC vs. Atlanta United (Aug. 24, 2018) Atlanta’s Josef Martinez scored the game winner in a 2-1 victory, breaking the MLS single-season goals scored record with his 28th goal. ESPN2 8 p.m. NYC FC vs. New York Red Bulls (June 28, 2015) Bradley Wright-Phillips led the Red Bulls to a 3-1 road victory against cross-town rivals New York City FC. ESPN2 10 p.m. Portland Timbers vs. Seattle Sounders (June 25, 2017) Clint Dempsey’s late equalizer added to the legend of the Timbers-Sounders Cascadia Cup rivalry. ESPN2 Fri, May 15 9 p.m. Portland Timbers vs. Seattle Sounders (June 25, 2017) ESPN Deportes 11 p.m. NYC FC vs. New York Red Bulls (Aug. 24, 2019) The last Hudson River Rivalry game in 2019 – a 2-1 home victory by New York City FC over New York Red Bulls. ESPN Deportes Sat, May 16 1 p.m. LA Galaxy vs. LAFC (July 19, 2019) Ibrahimovic’s hat trick led LA Galaxy to a 3-2 victory. ESPN Deportes

-30-