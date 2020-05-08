One for the Ages, the Story of LSU Football’s Exceptional National Championship Season, Premieres Wednesday, May 13

SEC Network continues to unveil original programming this spring, with One for the Ages, the story of the 2019-20 LSU football team, debuting on Wednesday, May 13 at 7:30 p.m. ET. In addition, SEC Network continues its ‘Friday Fan Night’ polls and primetime programming surrounding throwbacks to the Women’s College World Series and College World Series, as well as several studio shows.

One for the Ages Premieres on Wednesday, May 13

A look back at the incomparable 2019-20 football season for the LSU Tigers, One for the Ages gives both a behind-the-scenes and cinematic glimpse at the remarkable run by Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron and the Bayou Bengals. One for the Ages is produced by Jim Jorden Productions, the creative team behind SEC Inside.

Friday Fan Night Rounds into Week 5

Every week, SEC Network is featuring ‘Friday Fan Night,’ showcasing an SEC softball and baseball doubleheader determined by SEC fans around the world.

On Tuesdays (baseball) and Wednesdays (softball), SEC Network will host a Twitter poll for fans to choose their favorite games based on theme. Each Twitter poll will be open from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. for SEC faithful to weigh in. The winning softball game airs on Fridays at 7 p.m., with the winning baseball game following at 9 p.m.

Weekly WCWS and CWS Games on Mondays and Thursdays at 7 p.m.

On Mondays and Thursdays, SECN is spotlighting the conference’s stellar softball and baseball squads with a featured postseason matchup in primetime.

Every Monday night at 7 p.m., the network showcases either an SEC team clinching a Women’s College World Series title or a featured matchup from the SEC Softball Tournament. Next week’s game is the 2019 SEC Softball Tournament second round showdown between Georgia and Alabama.

Every Thursday at 7 p.m., SEC Network is highlighting a championship-clinching game from the NCAA College World Series. Next week’s tilt is from the 2011 NCAA College World Series, featuring South Carolina and Florida in the CWS Finals as the Gamecocks captured their second straight CWS title.

Additional programming highlights include:

Monday – Friday, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.: Classic SEC football games air early afternoon throughout the week, including two Auburn games to celebrate Heisman Trophy winner Cam Newton's birthday

Wednesday, 7 – 7:30 p.m.: SEC Now, a complement to SECN's signature studio show, highlights the headlines, human interest stories, discussions and debates surrounding the SEC

Monday – Friday, 3 – 7 p.m.: The Paul Finebaum Show shares compelling opinions on the college sports landscape as Finebaum interacts with passionate callers

Saturday, 7 – 10 a.m.: Capitalizing on the popular ESPN Radio show by the same name, Marty & McGee meet at the crossroads of southern culture and college sports

SEC Network Continues to Innovate with Social and Digital Engagement

SEC Network launched #HomeSchoolSpirit this week, a new initiative as part of its “We Love It Here” brand campaign. SEC fans are encouraged to post photos and videos on social media with the hashtag #HomeSchoolSpirit to display how they’ve kept their SEC fandom going while staying at home.

SEC Network also continues its robust lineup of social and digital programming for SEC fans looking for current conversation surrounding the world of sports, including No Offseason with Laura Rutledge, SEC For Now and SEC Update. Over the past two weeks, new segments stepped into the fold, such as Marty & McGee’s Show & Tell, Remember When… and What Day Is It? with Alyssa Lang. Daily content is premiering on SEC Network’s Twitter and Facebook accounts, as well as SECNetwork.com.

Additional SEC Network programming updates will be forthcoming. Please continue to check @ESPNPR and ESPN Press Room for more information.

SEC Network Programming Schedule: May 11 – 17

Date Time (ET) Programming Mon, May 11 Midnight SEC Storied: In Search of Derrick Thomas 1 a.m. 2019 College Softball Regular Season: Alabama at South Carolina 3 a.m. 2019 College Baseball Regular Season: Florida at Georgia 5 a.m. 2019 College Softball Regular Season: Arkansas at Florida 7 a.m. 2019 College Baseball Regular Season: Ole Miss at LSU 10 a.m. For The Culture Presented by Velveeta 11 a.m. 2010 Classic SEC Football Game: South Carolina at Auburn 1 p.m. 2010 Classic SEC Football Game: Auburn at Alabama 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 7 p.m. 2019 SEC Softball Tournament: Georgia vs. Alabama (Second Round) 9 p.m. 2019 Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M Tue, May 12 Midnight 2010 Classic SEC Football Game: Auburn at Alabama 2 a.m. 2010 Classic SEC Football Game: South Carolina at Auburn 4 a.m. SEC Storied: Before They Were Cowboys Presented by Chick-fil-A 5 a.m. SEC Storied: The Color Orange: The Condredge Holloway Story 6 a.m. 2019 SEC Softball Tournament: Georgia vs. Alabama (Second Round) 8 a.m. 2020 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl: Indiana vs. Tennessee 11 a.m. 1980 Classic NCAA Football Game: Georgia vs. Florida 1 p.m. 1999 Classic NCAA Football Game: Ole Miss at Mississippi State 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 7 p.m. Saturdays in the South: A History of SEC Football – Part Five: 1980-1989 Presented by Regions Bank 8:30 p.m. SEC Storied: Before They Were Cowboys Presented by Chick-fil-A 9:30 p.m. SEC Storied: The Color Orange: The Condredge Holloway Story 10:30 p.m. SEC Storied: Tigers United 11:30 p.m. SEC Storied: Croom Wed, May 13 12:30 a.m. SEC Storied: Wuerffel’s Way 1 a.m. 1980 Classic NCAA Football Game: Georgia vs. Florida 3 a.m. 1999 Classic NCAA Football Game: Ole Miss at Mississippi State 5 a.m. 2019 Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M 8 a.m. 2019 SEC Football Championship: Georgia vs. LSU 11 a.m. 1998 SEC Championship Game: Mississippi State vs. Tennessee 1 p.m. 2011 Classic NCAA Football Game: Oregon vs. LSU 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 7 p.m. SEC For Now 7:30 p.m. One for the Ages 8:30 p.m. 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T: Clemson vs. LSU 11:30 p.m. SEC For Now Thu, May 14 Midnight One for the Ages 1 a.m. 1998 SEC Championship Game: Mississippi State vs. Tennessee 3 a.m. 2011 Classic NCAA Football Game: Oregon vs. LSU 5 a.m. For The Culture Presented by Velveeta 6 a.m. One for the Ages 7 a.m. SEC For Now 7:30 a.m. SEC For Now 8 a.m. SEC For Now 8:30 a.m. SEC For Now 9 a.m. SEC For Now 9:30 a.m. SEC For Now 10 a.m. One for the Ages 11 a.m. 1986 Classic SEC Football Game: Georgia at Auburn 1 p.m. 1994 Classic SEC Football Game: Alabama at Tennessee 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 7 p.m. 2011 NCAA College World Series presented by Capital One: Florida vs. South Carolina (Game 2) 10 p.m. One for the Ages 11 p.m. 2019 College Softball Regular Season: Arkansas at Texas A&M Fri, May 15 1 a.m. 1986 Classic SEC Football Game: Georgia at Auburn 3 a.m. 1994 Classic SEC Football Game: Alabama at Tennessee 5 a.m. 2019 College Softball Regular Season: Arkansas at Texas A&M 7 a.m. One for the Ages 8 a.m. 2019 SEC Network Football: Colorado State at Arkansas 11 a.m. 1985 Classic SEC Football Game: Auburn vs. Alabama 1 p.m. 1997 SEC Championship Game: Auburn vs. Tennessee 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 7 p.m. College Softball Regular Season 9 p.m. College Baseball Regular Season Sat, May 16 Midnight 1985 Classic SEC Football Game: Auburn vs. Alabama 2 a.m. 1997 SEC Championship Game: Auburn vs. Tennessee 4 a.m. College Baseball Regular Season 7 a.m. Marty & McGee 10 a.m. One for the Ages 11 a.m. SEC Inside: CFP National Championship Special 11:30 a.m. 2019 College Softball Regular Season: Auburn at Kentucky 1:30 p.m. 2020 St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational Presented by Wilson: Kansas vs. Missouri 3 p.m. 2019 College Baseball Regular Season: LSU at Mississippi State 6 p.m. 2019 SEC Outdoor Track & Field Championships 9 p.m. 2011 NCAA College World Series presented by Capital One: Florida vs. South Carolina (Game 2) Sun, May 17 Midnight 2019 College Softball Regular Season: Auburn at Kentucky 2 a.m. 2020 St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational Presented by Wilson: Kansas vs. Missouri 3:30 a.m. 2019 College Baseball Regular Season: LSU at Mississippi State 6:30 a.m. SEC Storied: Stacy’s Gift Presented by Dr Pepper 7 a.m. 2019 SEC Outdoor Track & Field Championships 10 a.m. For The Culture Presented by Velveeta 11 a.m. One for the Ages Noon 2019 College Softball Regular Season: Tennessee at Georgia 2 p.m. 2019 College Softball Regular Season: Arkansas at Texas A&M 4 p.m. 2019 College Baseball Regular Season: Vanderbilt at Louisville 7 p.m. 2019 College Softball Regular Season: Alabama at LSU 9 p.m. 2019 SEC Football: Georgia vs. Florida

