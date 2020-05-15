SEC For Now Shifts to Two Weekly Shows, Final ‘Friday Fan Night’ on SEC Network Set for May 22

SEC Network’s weekly TV lineup will welcome a second edition of SEC For Now, the digital and social media complement to SECN’s signature studio show, on Saturday mornings at 10 a.m. ET following Marty & McGee. In addition, SEC Network will finish out its ‘Friday Fan Night’ polls next week, while continuing its primetime programming surrounding throwbacks to the Women’s College World Series and College World Series.

‘Friday Fan Night’ Vote Reaches Fever Pitch

Every week of the spring, SEC Network featured ‘Friday Fan Night,’ showcasing an SEC softball and baseball doubleheader determined by SEC fans around the world. Next week will be the final week of voting.

On Tuesdays (baseball) and Wednesdays (softball), SEC Network hosts a Twitter poll for fans to choose their favorite games based on theme. Each Twitter poll is open from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. for SEC faithful to weigh in. The winning softball game airs on Fridays at 7 p.m., with the final baseball vote-winner following at 9 p.m.

Weekly WCWS and CWS Games on Mondays and Thursdays at 7 p.m.

On Mondays and Thursdays, SECN is spotlighting the conference’s stellar softball and baseball squads with a featured postseason matchup in primetime.

Every Monday night at 7 p.m., the network showcases either an SEC team clinching a Women’s College World Series title or a featured matchup from the SEC Softball Tournament. Next week’s game is the 2019 SEC Softball Tournament semifinal showdown between Auburn and Florida.

Every Thursday at 7 p.m., SEC Network is highlighting a championship-clinching game from the NCAA College World Series. Next week’s tilt is from the 2014 NCAA College World Series, featuring Game 3 of the CWS Finals as the Commodores captured their first CWS title.

Additional programming highlights include:

Monday – Friday, Noon – 3 p.m.: Stunt of SEC Baseball Tournament matchups from Hoover to honor what would have been the week of the 2020 SEC Baseball Tournament

Stunt of SEC Baseball Tournament matchups from Hoover to honor what would have been the week of the 2020 SEC Baseball Tournament Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.: TrueSouth marathon, seasons 1 and 2

TrueSouth marathon, seasons 1 and 2 Wednesday, 7 – 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, 10 – 10:30 a.m.: SEC For Now, a complement to SECN’s signature studio show, highlights the headlines, human interest stories, discussions and debates surrounding the SEC

SEC Now, a complement to SECN’s signature studio show, highlights the headlines, human interest stories, discussions and debates surrounding the SEC Monday – Friday, 3 – 7 p.m.: The Paul Finebaum Show shares compelling opinions on the college sports landscape as Finebaum interacts with passionate callers

The Paul Finebaum Show shares compelling opinions on the college sports landscape as Finebaum interacts with passionate callers Saturday, 7 – 10 a.m.: Capitalizing on the popular ESPN Radio show by the same name, Marty & McGee meet at the crossroads of southern culture and college sports

SEC Network Continues to Innovate with Social and Digital Engagement

SEC Network launched #HomeSchoolSpirit last week, a new initiative as part of its “We Love It Here” brand campaign. SEC fans are encouraged to post photos and videos on social media with the hashtag #HomeSchoolSpirit to display how they keep their SEC fandom going while staying at home.

SEC Network also continues its robust lineup of social and digital programming for SEC fans looking for current conversation surrounding the world of sports, including No Offseason with Laura Rutledge, SEC For Now and SEC Update. Over the past several weeks, new segments stepped into the fold, such as Marty & McGee’s Show & Tell, Remember When… and What Day Is It? with Alyssa Lang. Daily content is premiering on SEC Network’s Twitter and Facebook accounts, as well as SECNetwork.com.

Additional SEC Network programming updates will be forthcoming. Please continue to check @ESPNPR and ESPN Press Room for more information.

SEC Network Programming Schedule: May 18 – 24

Date Time (ET) Programming Mon, May 18 Midnight One for the Ages 1 a.m. 2019 College Softball Regular Season: Tennessee at Georgia 3 a.m. 2019 College Softball Regular Season: Arkansas at Texas A&M 5 a.m. 2019 College Baseball Regular Season: Vanderbilt at Louisville 8 a.m. One for the Ages 9 a.m. 2019 SEC Football: Georgia vs. Florida Noon 2019 SEC Baseball Tournament: LSU vs. Mississippi State (Second Round) 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 7 p.m. 2019 SEC Softball Tournament: Auburn vs. Florida (Semifinal #1) 9 p.m. 2020 SEC Women’s Gymnastics: LSU at Florida 10:30 p.m. 2019 SEC Network Football: Mississippi State at Arkansas Tue, May 19 1:30 a.m. One for the Ages 2:30 a.m. 2019 SEC Baseball Tournament: LSU vs. Mississippi State (Second Round) 5:30 a.m. 2019 SEC Softball Tournament: Auburn vs. Florida (Semifinal #1) 7:30 a.m. 2020 SEC Women’s Gymnastics: LSU at Florida 9 a.m. 2019 SEC Network Football: Mississippi State at Arkansas Noon 2019 SEC Baseball Tournament: LSU vs. Mississippi State (Fourth Round) 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 7 p.m. Saturdays in the South: A History of SEC Football – Part Six: 1990-1999 Presented by Regions Bank 8:30 p.m. TrueSouth: New Orleans Presented by YellaWood 9 p.m. TrueSouth: Beaumont Presented by YellaWood 9:30 p.m. TrueSouth: Hodgenville Presented by YellaWood 10 p.m. TrueSouth: Memphis Presented by YellaWood 10:30 p.m. TrueSouth: Birmingham Presented by YellaWood 11 p.m. TrueSouth: Athens Presented by YellaWood 11:30 p.m. TrueSouth: Nashville Presented by YellaWood Wed, May 20 Midnight TrueSouth: Shreveport Presented by YellaWood 12:30 a.m. 2019 SEC Baseball Tournament: LSU vs. Mississippi State (Fourth Round) 3:30 a.m. Saturdays in the South: A History of SEC Football – Part Six: 1990-1999 Presented by Regions Bank 5 a.m. 2019 SEC Men’s Tennis Championship 7 a.m. 2019 SEC Women’s Tennis Championship 9 a.m. 2019 SEC Network Football Presented by Allstate: Mississippi State at Texas A&M Noon 2019 SEC Baseball Tournament: Georgia vs. Ole Miss (Semifinal #1) 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 7 p.m. SEC For Now 7:30 p.m. SEC For Now 8 p.m. SEC Rewind: Auburn vs. Tennessee 1997 10 p.m. SEC For Now 10:30 p.m. SEC For Now 11 p.m. SEC For Now 11:30 p.m. SEC For Now Thu, May 21 Midnight SEC For Now 12:30 a.m. SEC For Now 1 a.m. 2019 SEC Baseball Tournament: Georgia vs. Ole Miss (Semifinal #1) 4 a.m. SEC Rewind: Auburn vs. Tennessee 1997 6 a.m. SEC Rewind: 2001 Georgia vs. Tennessee 8 a.m. SEC For Now 8:30 a.m. SEC For Now 9 a.m. SEC For Now 9:30 a.m. SEC For Now 10 a.m. SEC For Now 10:30 a.m. SEC For Now 11 a.m. One for the Ages Noon 2019 SEC Baseball Tournament: Vanderbilt vs. LSU (Semifinal #2) 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 7 p.m. 2014 NCAA College World Series presented by Capital One: Vanderbilt vs. Virginia (CWS Finals Game 3) 10 p.m. SEC Rewind: 2005 Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee Fri, May 22 Midnight SEC Rewind: 2013 Missouri vs. Georgia 2 a.m. 2019 SEC Baseball Tournament: Vanderbilt vs. LSU (Semifinal #2) 5 a.m. For The Culture Presented by Velveeta 6 a.m. SEC Rewind: 2005 Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee 8 a.m. SEC Rewind: 2013 Missouri vs. Georgia 10 a.m. SEC Rewind: 2001 Georgia vs. Tennessee Noon 2019 SEC Baseball Tournament: Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt (Championship) 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 7 p.m. Friday Fan Night Softball 9 p.m. Friday Fan Night Baseball Sat, May 23 Midnight 2019 SEC Baseball Tournament: Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt (Championship) 3 a.m. Friday Fan Night Softball 5 a.m. SEC Rewind: 1989 Alabama vs. Auburn 7 a.m. Marty & McGee 10 a.m. SEC For Now 10:30 a.m. SEC For Now 11 a.m. SEC For Now 11:30 a.m. SEC For Now Noon 2019 College Softball Regular Season: Arkansas at Texas A&M 2 p.m. 2019 SEC Softball Tournament: Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss (First Round) 4 p.m. 2019 SEC Baseball Tournament: Ole Miss vs. Arkansas (Second Round) 7 p.m. 2019 College Softball Regular Season: Texas A&M at Tennessee 9 p.m. 2014 NCAA College World Series presented by Capital One: Vanderbilt vs. Virginia (CWS Finals Game 3) Sun, May 24 Midnight SEC For Now 12:30 a.m. SEC For Now 1 a.m. SEC For Now 1:30 a.m. SEC For Now 2 a.m. 2019 SEC Baseball Tournament: Ole Miss vs. Arkansas (Second Round) 5 a.m. 2019 College Softball Regular Season: Texas A&M at Tennessee 7 a.m. SEC For Now 7:30 a.m. SEC For Now 8 a.m. SEC For Now 8:30 a.m. SEC For Now 9 a.m. SEC For Now 9:30 a.m. SEC For Now 10 a.m. SEC Rewind: 1989 Alabama vs. Auburn Noon 2019 College Baseball Regular Season: Indiana at Kentucky 3 p.m. 2019 College Softball Regular Season: Missouri at Mississippi State 5 p.m. 2019 College Baseball Regular Season: Alabama at Auburn 8 p.m. SEC Rewind: 2002 Georgia vs. South Carolina 10 p.m. SEC Rewind: 2002 LSU vs. Kentucky

