SEC Network Showcases Studio Programming, Soccer and SEC Rewind Stunts to Jump into June

SEC Network’s weekly programming lineup jumps into June with a nearly full studio slate, throwbacks to the College World Series and 2019 soccer season, a marathon of SEC football classics and more.

The Paul Finebaum Show returned to an on-camera format this week, thanks to several ESPN employees working from home. In addition, SEC Network’s weekly studio show lineup continues with two new editions of SEC For Now, the digital and social media complement to SECN’s signature studio show, on Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m. and Saturday mornings at 10 a.m., following Marty & McGee (7-10 a.m.).

Weekly CWS Games on Thursdays at 7 p.m.

SECN is spotlighting the conference’s standout baseball squads with a featured postseason matchup in primetime. Every Thursday at 7 p.m., SEC Network is highlighting a championship-clinching game from the NCAA College World Series. Next week’s tilt is from the 2019 NCAA College World Series, featuring Game 3 between Michigan and eventual national champion Vanderbilt.

Additional programming highlights include:

Monday – Friday, 8 – 10 a.m.: Stunt of SEC soccer showdowns from 2019

Stunt of SEC soccer showdowns from 2019 Wednesday, 7 – 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, 10 – 10:30 a.m.: SEC For Now, a complement to SECN’s signature studio show, highlights the headlines, human interest stories, discussions and debates surrounding the SEC

SEC Now, a complement to SECN’s signature studio show, highlights the headlines, human interest stories, discussions and debates surrounding the SEC Monday – Friday, 3 – 7 p.m. (daily re-airs at 10 p.m.): The Paul Finebaum Show shares compelling opinions on the college sports landscape as Finebaum interacts with passionate callers

The Paul Finebaum Show shares compelling opinions on the college sports landscape as Finebaum interacts with passionate callers Saturday, 7 – 10 a.m.: Capitalizing on the popular ESPN Radio show by the same name, Marty & McGee meet at the crossroads of southern culture and college sports

Capitalizing on the popular ESPN Radio show by the same name, Marty & McGee meet at the crossroads of southern culture and college sports Sunday, Noon – Midnight: SEC Rewind marathon

SEC Network Continues to Innovate with Social and Digital Engagement

SEC Network launched #HomeSchoolSpirit in May, a new initiative as part of its “We Love It Here” brand campaign. SEC fans are encouraged to post photos and videos on social media with the hashtag #HomeSchoolSpirit to display how they keep their SEC fandom going while staying at home.

SEC Network is also producing a robust lineup of social and digital programming for SEC fans looking for current conversation surrounding the world of sports, including No Offseason with Laura Rutledge, SEC For Now and SEC Update. Over the past several weeks, new segments stepped into the fold, such as Marty & McGee’s Show & Tell, Remember When… and What Day Is It? with Alyssa Lang. Daily content is premiering on SEC Network’s Twitter and Facebook accounts, as well as SECNetwork.com.

SEC Network Programming Schedule: June 1 – 7

Date Time (ET) Programming Mon, Jun 1 Midnight 2020 Vrbo Citrus Bowl: Michigan vs. Alabama 2:30 a.m. 2019 ESPN College Football Presented by Xfinity: Florida at South Carolina 5 a.m. 2019 SEC Women’s Golf Championship 8 a.m. 2019 Regular Season Women’s College Soccer: Kentucky at Tennessee 10 a.m. SEC Rewind: 2008 Ole Miss vs. Florida Noon 2019 SEC Football: Notre Dame at Georgia 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 7 p.m. 2019 SEC Football: LSU at Alabama 10 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Tue, Jun 2 2 a.m. 2019 SEC Football: Notre Dame at Georgia 5 a.m. 2019 SEC Outdoor Track & Field Championships 8 a.m. 2019 Regular Season Women’s College Soccer: Vanderbilt at South Carolina 10 a.m. SEC Rewind: 2001 Tennessee vs. LSU Noon 2019 Belk Bowl: Virginia Tech vs. Kentucky 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 7 p.m. Saturdays in the South: A History of SEC Football – Part Eight: 2010-Present Presented by Regions Bank 8:30 p.m. SEC Storied: The Believer 10 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Wed, Jun 3 2 a.m. 2019 Belk Bowl: Virginia Tech vs. Kentucky 5 a.m. SEC Storied: Rowdy Presented by Chick-fil-A 6 a.m. 2020 SEC Swimming & Diving: Auburn at Florida 8 a.m. 2019 SEC Soccer Tournament: Florida vs. Arkansas 10 a.m. SEC Rewind: 2012 Texas A&M vs. Alabama Noon 2020 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl: Indiana vs. Tennessee 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 7 p.m. SEC For Now 7:30 p.m. SEC For Now 8 p.m. SEC For Now 8:30 p.m. SEC For Now 9 p.m. SEC Storied: Miracles on the Plains 10 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Thu, Jun 4 2 a.m. 2020 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl: Indiana vs. Tennessee 5 a.m. 2020 SEC Indoor Track & Field Championships 8 a.m. 2019 SEC Soccer Tournament: South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt 10 a.m. SEC For Now 10:30 a.m. SEC For Now 11 a.m. SEC For Now 11:30 a.m. SEC For Now Noon 2019 SEC Football: Auburn at Florida 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 7 p.m. 2019 NCAA College World Series Presented by Capital One: Michigan vs. Vanderbilt 10 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Fri, Jun 5 2 a.m. 2019 SEC Football: Auburn at Florida 5 a.m. 2020 SEC Swimming and Diving Championships 8 a.m. 2019 SEC Soccer Tournament: South Carolina vs. Arkansas 10 a.m. SEC Rewind: 2007 Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State Noon 2019 Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 7 p.m. 2019 SEC Football: Georgia at Auburn 10 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Sat, Jun 6 2 a.m. 2019 Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M 5 a.m. TrueSouth: Birmingham Presented by YellaWood 5:30 a.m. TrueSouth: Athens Presented by YellaWood 6 a.m. TrueSouth: Nashville Presented by YellaWood 6:30 a.m. TrueSouth: Shreveport Presented by YellaWood 7 a.m. Marty & McGee 10 a.m. SEC For Now 10:30 a.m. SEC For Now 11 a.m. SEC For Now 11:30 a.m. SEC For Now Noon SEC For Now 12:30 p.m. SEC For Now 1 p.m. 2019 SEC Football Championship: Georgia vs. LSU 4 p.m. 2013 SEC Football: Alabama at Auburn 7 p.m. 2015 NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championship Presented by Northwestern Mutual 9 p.m. 2019 NCAA College World Series Presented by Capital One: Michigan vs. Vanderbilt Sun, Jun 7 Midnight SEC For Now 12:30 a.m. SEC For Now 1 a.m. SEC For Now 1:30 a.m. SEC For Now 2 a.m. 2013 SEC Football: Alabama at Auburn 5 a.m. 2019 SEC Football Championship: Georgia vs. LSU 8 a.m. One for the Ages 9 a.m. SEC Storied: Sarah & Suzanne 10 a.m. 2015 NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championship Presented by Northwestern Mutual Noon SEC Rewind: 1982 Auburn vs. Alabama 2 p.m. SEC Rewind: 1986 Auburn vs. Texas A&M 4 p.m. SEC Rewind: 1992 Alabama vs. Florida 6 p.m. SEC Rewind: 1995 Tennessee vs. Florida 8 p.m. SEC Rewind: 1998 Arkansas vs. Tennessee 10 p.m. SEC Rewind: 2007 Arkansas vs. LSU

About SEC Network

The Southeastern Conference and ESPN launched SEC Network on August 14, 2014. The network televises hundreds of games across the SEC’s 21 sports annually. Programming includes in-depth analysis and storytelling in studio shows such as SEC Nation, Thinking Out Loud and Rally Cap, daily news and information with SEC Now, original content such as TrueSouth, SEC Storied and SEC Inside, and more. Hundreds of additional live events are available for streaming exclusively on SEC Network’s digital companion, SEC Network+, via the ESPN App and SECNetwork.com. The network is also available in more than 50 countries throughout Europe, Middle East and Africa via ESPN Player, ESPN’s sports streaming service in the region.