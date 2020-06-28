ESPN and ESPN2 Programming for Monday, June 29

ESPN and ESPN2 Programming for Monday, June 29

Photo of Teri Couch Teri Couch 2 mins ago

Subject to Change
Times Listed are Eastern

8 AM | GET UP!  LIVE 6 AM | **GOLIC & WINGO  LIVE   (ALSO ON ESPNEWS)
10 AM | FIRST TAKE  LIVE 10 AM | GET UP!  ENCORE
12 PM | SPORTSCENTER  LIVE 12 PM | FIRST TAKE  ENCORE
2 PM | NFL LIVE  LIVE 2 PM | SPORTSCENTER  ENCORE
3 PM | THE JUMP  LIVE 4 PM | THE JUMP  ENCORE
4 PM | JALEN & JACOBY  SAME DAY 5 PM | NFL LIVE  ENCORE
4:20 PM | HIGHLY QUESTIONABLE  SAME DAY 6 PM | JALEN & JACOBY  ENCORE
4:40 PM | AROUND THE HORN  SAME DAY 6:20 PM | HIGHLY QUESTIONABLE  ENCORE
5 PM | SPORTSCENTER  LIVE 6:40 PM | AROUND THE HORN  ENCORE
7 PM | KOSHIEN: JAPAN’S FIELD OF DREAMS
(Baseball is life for the die-hard competitors in Koshien, Japan’s national high school baseball championship. For Coach Mizutani, cleaning the grounds and greeting guests are equally important as honing baseball skills. Director Ema Ryan Yamazaki follows Mizutani and his team on their quest to win the 100th annual Koshien, and, in the process, goes beyond baseball to reveal the heart of the Japanese national character.) 		 7 PM | WIMBLEDON CLASSICS  ENCORE

7 PM | 2019 FIRST ROUND: COCO GAUFF vs VENUS WILLIAMS
8:30 PM | 2019 MEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP: DJOKOVIC vs FEDERER
1:30 AM | 1984 MEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP: MCENROE vs CONNORS
9 PM | EDDIE
(A story rooted in basketball, but exploring issues of substance abuse, father-son relationships and perseverance. Following the famed career of 800-win basketball coach, Eddie Sutton, revisiting not only conference championships and trips to the Final Four, but also the pains of addiction and the devastating 2001 Oklahoma State basketball team plane crash.)
11 PM | SPORTSCENTER with SCOTT VAN PELT  LIVE

** ESPNEWS will simulcast ESPN Radio programs Golic & Wingo (6-10 a.m.), Dan Le Batard with Stugotz (10 a.m.-1 p..m.), First Take, Your Take (1-3 p.m.) and The Will Cain Show (3-6 p.m.)

