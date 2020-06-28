Miscellaneous
ESPN and ESPN2 Programming for Monday, June 29
Subject to Change
Times Listed are Eastern
|8 AM | GET UP! LIVE
|6 AM | **GOLIC & WINGO LIVE (ALSO ON ESPNEWS)
|10 AM | FIRST TAKE LIVE
|10 AM | GET UP! ENCORE
|12 PM | SPORTSCENTER LIVE
|12 PM | FIRST TAKE ENCORE
|2 PM | NFL LIVE LIVE
|2 PM | SPORTSCENTER ENCORE
|3 PM | THE JUMP LIVE
|4 PM | THE JUMP ENCORE
|4 PM | JALEN & JACOBY SAME DAY
|5 PM | NFL LIVE ENCORE
|4:20 PM | HIGHLY QUESTIONABLE SAME DAY
|6 PM | JALEN & JACOBY ENCORE
|4:40 PM | AROUND THE HORN SAME DAY
|6:20 PM | HIGHLY QUESTIONABLE ENCORE
|5 PM | SPORTSCENTER LIVE
|6:40 PM | AROUND THE HORN ENCORE
|7 PM | KOSHIEN: JAPAN’S FIELD OF DREAMS
(Baseball is life for the die-hard competitors in Koshien, Japan’s national high school baseball championship. For Coach Mizutani, cleaning the grounds and greeting guests are equally important as honing baseball skills. Director Ema Ryan Yamazaki follows Mizutani and his team on their quest to win the 100th annual Koshien, and, in the process, goes beyond baseball to reveal the heart of the Japanese national character.)
|7 PM | WIMBLEDON CLASSICS ENCORE
7 PM | 2019 FIRST ROUND: COCO GAUFF vs VENUS WILLIAMS
|9 PM | EDDIE
(A story rooted in basketball, but exploring issues of substance abuse, father-son relationships and perseverance. Following the famed career of 800-win basketball coach, Eddie Sutton, revisiting not only conference championships and trips to the Final Four, but also the pains of addiction and the devastating 2001 Oklahoma State basketball team plane crash.)
|11 PM | SPORTSCENTER with SCOTT VAN PELT LIVE
** ESPNEWS will simulcast ESPN Radio programs Golic & Wingo (6-10 a.m.), Dan Le Batard with Stugotz (10 a.m.-1 p..m.), First Take, Your Take (1-3 p.m.) and The Will Cain Show (3-6 p.m.)