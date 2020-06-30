ESPN Announces Schedule and Commentators for TBT 2020

All 23 Games of The Tournament to Air on ESPN or ESPN2

$1 Million Winner-Take All Championship Game Set for July 14 in Primetime on ESPN

ESPN College Basketball Analysts Seth Greenberg, Fran Fraschilla and Dan Dakich Lead TBT 2020 Commentator Teams

ESPN tips off its coverage of The Basketball Tournament (TBT) – the first live televised basketball to be played on U.S. soil since March 12 – on Saturday, July 4, with four games beginning at 3 p.m. ET. All 23 games of the single-elimination tournament will air on either ESPN or ESPN2.

ESPN will televise 21 games, including the round of 16 through the championship game, while ESPN2 will carry two games. In addition, TBT games will be available live and on-demand to more than 197 countries throughout Latin America, Europe, Asia, Oceania and the Caribbean. Fans throughout the world can stream these games via ESPN Player.

TBT is a single-elimination tournament featuring top professional, college alumni and international basketball players competing for a winner-take-all, one million-dollar prize with all games concluding with an Elam Ending. The 24-team quarantined tournament will be held at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

TBT 2020 will feature more than 35 players with NBA experience, 10 first-round draft picks, nine college alumni teams and numerous international professionals playing in top leagues around the world. Notably, seven-time NBA All-Star Joe Johnson and Pooh Jeter will compete with four-time champion Overseas Elite, and Hasheem Thabeet will play for Jimmy V.

ESPN College Basketball Analysts Lead Commentator Teams

ESPN college basketball analysts Fran Fraschilla, Seth Greenberg and Dan Dakich headline the commentator teams for the event with each calling the action remotely. Jen Hale will serve as the sideline reporter for all 23 games and will be live from Nationwide Arena.

Commentators Include:

Dan Dakich – Dakich has worked games and in-studio for ESPN since joining the network in 2010.

Fran Fraschilla – Fraschilla has covered basketball at every level since joining ESPN as an analyst in 2003, including college, NBA Draft, FIBA events and more.

Seth Greenberg – Greenberg is one of the network's top analysts, working games and studio shows, including College GameDay.

Bob Rathbun – The longtime voice of the NBA's Atlanta Hawks, Rathbun will call multiple rounds, including the TBT semifinals and Championship.

Matt Martucci – The voice of St. Joseph's basketball, Martucci has called TBT since 2017.

Chris Vosters – Vosters has called a variety of sports, including college basketball. Vosters will call multiple rounds of the tournament.

Tim Scarborough – Scarborough is a college basketball analyst and has called TBT since 2018.

Jen Hale –Hale, who covers the NBA's New Orleans Pelicans in addition to her national assignments, will handle sideline reporting for all games in TBT 2020.

TBT 2020 will be fanless with teams and staff arriving five days prior to competition for multiple rounds of COVID-19 testing. Once underway, a single positive test by a team member would result in the removal of the entire team.

TBT 2020 Schedule and Commentator Team Assignments