ESPN Networks to Televise 28 MLS is Back Tournament Matches July 8 – August 11

Coverage kicks off July 8 with opening doubleheader: Orlando City SC vs. Inter Miami CF and Nashville SC vs. Chicago Fire FC

ESPN to serve as the production services provider for the month-long, 54-match tournament

Match times: 9 a.m., 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes

ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes will combine to televise 28 of the 54 total matches of the MLS is Back Tournament at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida beginning Wednesday, July 8, through Tuesday, Aug. 11. In addition, ESPN will serve as the production services provider for the MLS is Back Tournament. Highlights:

ESPN will air 22 matches including the opener, all seven matches in the 9 a.m. ET window, and the Final

ESPN2 will televise six matches including one match in the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds

ESPN Deportes will carry Spanish-language telecasts of the 28 ESPN matches

All ESPN MLS is Back Tournament matches will stream live on the ESPN App

Jon Champion (play-by-play) and analyst Taylor Twellman call the matches in English. Adrian Healey and Alejandro Moreno will handle commentary on select matches

Richard Mendez and Alex Pareja will be the lead Spanish-language commentary team on ESPN Deportes, joined by Mauricio Pedroza and Herculez Gomez who will call some matches as well

General assignment reporter Stefano Fusaro will be on-location in Orlando to cover the tournament as a bilingual reporter across ESPN’s English- and Spanish-language platforms. He will serve as sideline reporter for matches on ESPN networks

ESPN platforms will provide comprehensive surround coverage of the tournament across SportsCenter, ESPN FC on ESPN+, ESPN.com digital hub, and on ESPN Deportes studio programs.

The tournament will kick off July 8 with an opening day doubleheader on ESPN and ESPN Deportes featuring Orlando City SC vs. Inter Miami CF – the first-ever meeting between MLS’s new Florida rivals – at 8 p.m. ET and Nashville SC vs. Chicago Fire FC at 10:30 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

The MLS is Back Tournament at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida is Major League Soccer’s innovative approach to resume its 25th season with all 26 clubs competing in a 54-match tournament. The matches will be played without fans in attendance. The group stage matches will count in the league’s regular season standings and the tournament winner will earn a spot in the 2021 Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League.

ESPN – MLS is Back Tournament production services provider:

ESPN will serve as the MLS is Back Tournament production services provider, led by veteran soccer producer Amy Rosenfeld, ESPN’s vice president of production. ESPN will produce all 54 matches and provide clean television feeds for each match to Major League Soccer and its media partners in the US, Canada, and to the league’s international broadcast partners.

Rosenfeld said: “The return of Major League Soccer is fantastic news for sports fans. We are proud to be the production services provider for the MLS is Back Tournament in addition to presenting 28 matches across ESPN networks.”

Key dates:

July 8 – Opening day: The tournament starts with an opening day doubleheader on ESPN networks

The tournament starts with an opening day doubleheader on ESPN networks July 18 – “MLS is Back” El Tráfico: The only scheduled El Tráfico match – Los Angeles FC vs. LA Galaxy – in the tournament on ESPN and ESPN Deportes at 10:30 p.m.

The only scheduled El Tráfico match – Los Angeles FC vs. LA Galaxy – in the tournament on ESPN and ESPN Deportes at 10:30 p.m. July 22 – Tripleheader MLS matches: Beginning with Real Salt Lake vs. Sporting Kansas City at 9 a.m., all three matches on this day will air exclusively on an ESPN network

Beginning with Real Salt Lake vs. Sporting Kansas City at 9 a.m., all three matches on this day will air exclusively on an ESPN network August 11 – The Final: The winner of the tournament final earns a spot in the 2021 Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League, the region’s prestigious international club competition.

MLS is Back Tournament Groups:

Group A Group B Group C Group D Group E Group F Orlando Seattle Toronto Salt Lake City Atlanta Los Angeles FC Miami Dallas New England Kansas City Cincinnati Los Angeles Galaxy New York City Vancouver Montreal Colorado New York RB Houston Philadelphia San Jose Washington, DC Minnesota Columbus Portland Chicago Nashville

MLS is Back Tournament Schedule on ESPN Networks:

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Wed, Jul 8 8 p.m. Orlando City SC vs. Inter Miami CF ESPN, ESPN Deportes 10:30 p.m. Nashville SC vs. Chicago Fire FC ESPN, ESPN Deportes Thu, Jul 9 9 a.m. New York City FC vs. Philadelphia Union ESPN, ESPN Deportes Fri, Jul 10 8 p.m. Toronto FC vs. DC United ESPN, ESPN Deportes 10:30 p.m. Seattle Sounders vs. San Jose Earthquakes ESPN, ESPN Deportes Sun, Jul 12 8 p.m. Sporting Kansas City vs. Minnesota United FC ESPN, ESPN Deportes 10:30 p.m. Real Salt Lake vs. Colorado Rapids ESPN, ESPN Deportes Tue, Jul 14 9 a.m. Inter Miami CF vs. Chicago Fire FC ESPN, ESPN Deportes Wed, Jul 15 9 a.m. Seattle Sounders vs. Dallas FC ESPN, ESPN Deportes Thu, Jul 16 9 a.m. Atlanta United vs. FC Cincinnati ESPN, ESPN Deportes Fri, Jul 17 8 p.m. Sporting Kansas City vs. Colorado Rapids ESPN, ESPN Deportes 10:30 p.m. Real Salt Lake vs. Minnesota United FC ESPN, ESPN Deportes Sat, Jul 18 8 p.m. Portland Timbers vs. Houston Dynamo ESPN2, ESPN Deportes 10:30 p.m. LAFC vs. Los Angeles Galaxy ESPN, ESPN Deportes Mon, Jul 20 9 a.m. Orlando City SC vs. Nashville SC ESPN, ESPN Deportes Tue, Jul 21 9 a.m. Toronto FC vs. New England Revolution ESPN, ESPN Deportes Wed, Jul 22 9 a.m. Real Salt Lake vs. Sporting Kansas City ESPN, ESPN Deportes 8 p.m. FC Cincinnati vs. New York Red Bulls ESPN, ESPN Deportes 10:30 p.m. Colorado Rapids vs. Minnesota United FC ESPN, ESPN Deportes Thu, Jul 23 10:30 p.m. LAFC vs. Portland Timbers ESPN2, ESPN Deportes Sat, Jul 25 8 p.m. Round of 16 – 1A vs. 3 (BCDE) ESPN2, ESPN Deportes 10:30 p.m. Round of 16 – 2A vs 2C ESPN2, ESPN Deportes Tue, Jul 28 8 p.m. Round of 16 – 1E vs. 2D ESPN, ESPN Deportes 10:30 p.m. Round of 16 – 1F vs. 2E ESPN, ESPN Deportes Thu, Jul 30 8 p.m. Quarterfinal I ESPN, ESPN Deportes Sat, Aug 1 8 p.m. Quarterfinal III ESPN2, ESPN Deportes Thu, Aug 6 8 p.m. Semifinal II ESPN2, ESPN Deportes Tue, Aug 11 8 p.m. MLS is Back Tournament Final ESPN, ESPN Deportes

* Schedule Subject to Change

* All matches will stream live on the ESPN App

