ESPN’s Provides Cross-Platform Coverage of the 2020 MLB Draft June 10-11

ESPN will televise nearly 10 hours of the 2020 MLB Draft on June 10 and 11, hosted by veteran ESPN commentator Karl Ravech and ESPN MLB Insider and draft expert Kiley McDaniel in studio. ESPN MLB and college commentators Chris Burke, Jessica Mendoza, Jeff Passan, Eduardo Perez and Kyle Peterson will contribute remotely with live analysis and reactions to all five rounds.

The first round begins Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. In addition to the live picks, ESPN will have cameras in locations of all 30 MLB Clubs. ESPN will also air a series of videos introducing several of the expected top selections, featuring one-on-one interviews conducted by Mendoza.

The access and storytelling will continue into Thursday’s telecast of the second through fifth rounds, beginning at 5 p.m. on ESPN2 with more interviews, features and live analysis.

ESPN.com is offering complete coverage of the draft including all three of McDaniel’s mock drafts, outlines of top prospects and team needs for all 30 teams, plus in-progress analysis on each first round pick. McDaniel will share his favorite and least-favorite picks as both days conclude.

As previously announced, ESPN will televise the marquee KBO League series between the Defending Champion Doosan Bears and the first-place NC Dinos. ESPN baseball commentators Jon “Boog” Sciambi and Jason Benetti team up to call each game on ESPN.

The KT Wiz and Samsung Lions play both Friday and Sunday on ESPN. Sciambi will call Friday’s game at 5:30 a.m. with ESPN Baseball Analyst Perez. Benetti returns to call Saturday’s game at 4 a.m. with ESPN MLB Analyst and Olympic Gold Medalist Mendoza. Saturday, the KIA Tigers visit the SK Wyverns, who are trying to gain ground after consecutive weeks ranked fifth in ESPN’s KBO Power Rankings. Benetti and Peterson will provide commentary at 4 a.m. on ESPN.

KBO League games will re-air at 2 a.m. ET Wednesday-Friday on ESPN2.

ESPN’s 30 for 30, Long Gone Summer, which chronicles Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa’s legendary 1998 race for the single-season home run record, debuts Sunday, June 14, at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN. ESPN Senior Writer David Schoenfield will share his biggest takeaways on ESPN.com immediately following the film. Friday, ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Reporter Buster Olney reviews the complicated legacy of the McGuire/Sosa home run race.

All live games on ESPN:

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Thu, June 11 5:30 a.m. (Live on ESPN) Doosan Bears vs. NC Dinos Jon “Boog” Sciambi, Jason Benetti Fri, June 12 5:30 a.m. (Live on ESPN) KT Wiz vs. Samsung Lions Jon “Boog” Sciambi, Eduardo Perez Sat, June 13 4 a.m. (Live on ESPN) KIA Tigers vs. SK Wyverns Jason Benetti, Kyle Peterson Sun, June 14 4 a.m. (Live on ESPN) KT Wiz vs. Samsung Lions Jason Benetti, Jessica Mendoza

-30-