Live English Soccer Resumes on ESPN+: FA Cup and EFL Championship Matches Begin Today 6/18

The return of live professional European soccer to ESPN and ESPN+ continues with exclusive U.S. coverage of the EFL Championship starting today and the FA Cup quarterfinals, semifinals and final beginning next Saturday, June 27.

FA Cup

The final three rounds of the FA Cup feature multiple must-see matches with several top English Premier League sides remaining in the tournament, including Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea and more vying for the FA Cup title at London’s iconic Wembley Stadium. All matches will be available in English and Spanish.

Quarterfinals

Sat, June 27

12:30 p.m. ET | Norwich City vs. Manchester United | ESPN/ESPN+/ESPN Deportes

Sun, June 28

8:00 a.m. ET | Sheffield United vs. Arsenal | ESPN/ESPN+/ESPN Deportes

11:00 a.m. ET | Leicester City vs. Chelsea | Exclusively on ESPN+

1:30 p.m. ET | Newcastle United vs. Manchester City | Exclusively on ESPN+

Semifinals

Sat, July 18 | Time and Matchup TBD | Exclusively on ESPN+

Sun, July 19 | Time and Matchup TBD | Exclusively on ESPN+

FA Cup Final

Sat, August 1 | Time and Matchup TBD | Exclusively on ESPN+

In addition to live FA Cup coverage, ESPN+ is presenting an on-demand collection of classic FA Cup matches, including Manchester City’s 1-0 semifinal win over Manchester United in 2011, Wigan Athletic’s 3-0 victory over Everton in the 2013 quarterfinals, and the 2015 quarterfinal matchup between Arsenal and Manchester United, which the Gunners won 2-1 on their way to the title. The FA Cup classic matches will be available on ESPN+ until the start of the FA Cup quarterfinals on June 27.

EFL Championship

ESPN+ will cover nearly 30 EFL matches, as well as the EFL League One Playoff Final, which determines the third and final EFL team to gain promotion to the EFL Championship.

Thu, June 18

Exeter vs. Colchester United | 12:15 p.m. ET

Cheltenham Town vs. Northampton Town | 2:45 p.m. ET

Sat, June 20

Brentford vs. Fulham | 7:30 a.m. ET

Birmingham City vs. West Bromwich Albion | 10 a.m. ET

Sun, June 21

Leeds United vs. Cardiff City | 7 a.m. ET (Available in English and Spanish)

Mon, June 22

Colchester United vs. Exeter | 12:15 p.m. ET

Northampton Town vs. Cheltenham Town | 3 p.m. ET

Fri, June 26

West Bromwich Albion vs. Brentford | 2:45 p.m. ET

Sat, June 27

Cardiff City vs. Preston North End | 7:30 a.m. ET

Fulham vs. Leeds Utd | 10 a.m. ET

Sun, June 28

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Bristol City | 7 a.m. ET

Huddersfield Town vs. Nottingham Forest | 9:15 a.m. ET

Mon, June 29

League Two Playoff Final | 2:30 p.m. ET

Tue, June 30

Swansea City vs. Millwall | 12 p.m. ET

Wed, July 1

Derby County vs. Preston North End | 12 p.m. ET

Thu, July 2

Middlesbrough vs Hull City | 12 p.m. ET

Fri, July 3

Oxford United vs. Portsmouth | 12:30 p.m. ET

Millwall vs. Charlton Athletic | 1 p.m. ET

Wycombe Wanderers vs. Fleetwood Town | 2:30 p.m. ET

Sat, July 4

Nottingham Forest vs. Derby County | 7:30 a.m. ET

Cardiff City vs. Bristol City | 10 a.m. ET

Sun, July 5

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Swansea City | 7 a.m. ET

Mon, July 6

Portsmouth vs. Oxford United | 12 p.m. ET

Fleetwood Town vs. Wycombe Wanderers | 2:30 ET

Tue, July 7

Fulham vs. Nottingham Forest | 12 p.m. ET

Wed, July 8

Derby County vs. West Bromwich Albion | 12 p.m. ET

Thu, July 9

Stoke City vs. Leeds Utd | 12 p.m. ET

Mon, July 13

EFL League One Playoff Final | 2:30 p.m. ET

