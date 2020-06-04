Longhorn Network Nods to UT’s Strong NCAA Showings with National Championship Stunts in June
Longhorn Network will honor some of UT’s greatest NCAA points, plays and postseason runs with four programming stunts in June, highlighting a few of the Texas faithful’s favorite standouts and squads to set foot on the Forty. This is the first time these matchups have been televised on LHN since their original airing.
The first stunt on Monday, June 8, celebrates Lifetime Longhorn and Texas softball legend Cat Osterman with eight of her greatest games. To highlight the day, Osterman will be taking over the Longhorn Network Twitter account at 8 p.m. ET to look back at her Longhorn career and answer questions from followers. Programming begins at 6 a.m. and runs throughout the day. In addition, Osterman is one of the eight left-handed pitchers nominated for ESPN’s Greatest All-Time Softball Team Presented by 7Innings Podcast. Fans can vote for Osterman and the other nominees at the LHP position through Saturday, June 6.
LHN will fete the 2005 Texas baseball team on Saturday, June 13, with a full day of programming. Texas Athletics Hall of Honor inductee OF Drew Stubbs will take over the LHN Twitter handle during the tribute to the 2005 Texas baseball team that took home the 2005 NCAA College World Series crown. The stunt begins at 10 a.m. and Stubbs will be live on LHN’s Twitter at 3 p.m.
The last two Wednesdays of the month are set to showcase the Texas softball and volleyball squads. On Wednesday, June 17, LHN will spotlight the UT softball program’s semifinal run in 2013, airing games from regionals, super regionals and the Women’s College World Series. To close out the month, LHN will throwback to the 2012 NCAA Champion Texas volleyball team with a full day of programming on Wednesday, June 24, featuring the Longhorns’ dominant run to hoist the NCAA trophy.
Additional programming updates will be forthcoming. Please continue to check @ESPNPR and ESPN Press Room for more information.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Programming
|Original Air Date
|Softball: Best of Cat Osterman
|Mon, Jun 8
|6 a.m.
|vs. Louisiana
|Thu, May 22, 2003
|8 a.m.
|vs. Cal
|Fri, May 23, 2003
|10 a.m.
|vs. Bethune-Cookman
|Sat, May 28, 2005
|Noon
|vs. Alabama
|Thu, Jun 2, 2005
|2 p.m.
|vs. Arizona
|Mon, Jun 6, 2005
|6 p.m.
|vs. Washington
|Fri, May 26, 2006
|8 p.m.
|vs. Washington
|Sat, May 27, 2006
|10 p.m.
|vs. Arizona State
|Thu, Jun 1, 2006
|Baseball: 2005 College World Series
|Sat, Jun 13
|10 a.m.
|vs. Baylor
|Sat, Jun 18, 2005
|12:30 p.m.
|vs. Tulane
|Mon, Jun 20, 2005
|3 p.m.
|vs. Baylor
|Wed, Jun 22, 2005
|5:30 p.m.
|vs. Florida
|Sat, Jun 25, 2005
|8 p.m.
|vs. Florida
|Sun, Jun 26, 2005
|11 p.m.
|From Grit to Glory: 2005 Texas Baseball
National Champions
|11:30 p.m.
|Augie Garrido Tribute
|Softball: 2013 NCAA Tournament
|Wed, Jun 17
|1 p.m.
|vs. South Carolina
|Sat, May 18, 2013
|3 p.m.
|vs. South Carolina
|Sun, May 19, 2013
|5 p.m.
|vs. Florida State
|Sat, May 25, 2013
|7 p.m.
|vs. Florida
|Sun, May 26, 2013
|9 p.m.
|vs. Arizona State
|Thu, May 30, 2013
|Texas Volleyball 2012 Championship Rewind
|Wed, Jun 24
|10 a.m.
|vs. Colgate
|Thu, Nov 29, 2012
|Noon
|vs. Texas A&M
|Fri, Nov 30, 2012
|2 p.m.
|vs. Florida
|Fri, Dec 7, 2012
|4 p.m.
|vs. USC
|Sat, Dec 8, 2012
|6 p.m.
|vs. Michigan
|Thu, Dec 13, 2012
|8 p.m.
|vs. Oregon
|Sat, Dec 15, 2012
|10 p.m.
|Point Texas: 2012 Volleyball National Champions
About Longhorn Network
ESPN has a 20-year agreement to own and operate a year-round, 24-hour network dedicated to Texas athletics in partnership with UT and Learfield / IMG College. Longhorn Network offers a variety of content, highlighted by hundreds of exclusive events annually from 20 sports, original series and studio shows, historical programming and academic and cultural happenings.