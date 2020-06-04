Longhorn Network Nods to UT’s Strong NCAA Showings with National Championship Stunts in June

Longhorn Network will honor some of UT’s greatest NCAA points, plays and postseason runs with four programming stunts in June, highlighting a few of the Texas faithful’s favorite standouts and squads to set foot on the Forty. This is the first time these matchups have been televised on LHN since their original airing.

The first stunt on Monday, June 8, celebrates Lifetime Longhorn and Texas softball legend Cat Osterman with eight of her greatest games. To highlight the day, Osterman will be taking over the Longhorn Network Twitter account at 8 p.m. ET to look back at her Longhorn career and answer questions from followers. Programming begins at 6 a.m. and runs throughout the day. In addition, Osterman is one of the eight left-handed pitchers nominated for ESPN’s Greatest All-Time Softball Team Presented by 7Innings Podcast. Fans can vote for Osterman and the other nominees at the LHP position through Saturday, June 6.

LHN will fete the 2005 Texas baseball team on Saturday, June 13, with a full day of programming. Texas Athletics Hall of Honor inductee OF Drew Stubbs will take over the LHN Twitter handle during the tribute to the 2005 Texas baseball team that took home the 2005 NCAA College World Series crown. The stunt begins at 10 a.m. and Stubbs will be live on LHN’s Twitter at 3 p.m.

The last two Wednesdays of the month are set to showcase the Texas softball and volleyball squads. On Wednesday, June 17, LHN will spotlight the UT softball program’s semifinal run in 2013, airing games from regionals, super regionals and the Women’s College World Series. To close out the month, LHN will throwback to the 2012 NCAA Champion Texas volleyball team with a full day of programming on Wednesday, June 24, featuring the Longhorns’ dominant run to hoist the NCAA trophy.

Additional programming updates will be forthcoming. Please continue to check @ESPNPR and ESPN Press Room for more information.

Date Time (ET) Programming Original Air Date Softball: Best of Cat Osterman Mon, Jun 8 6 a.m. vs. Louisiana Thu, May 22, 2003 8 a.m. vs. Cal Fri, May 23, 2003 10 a.m. vs. Bethune-Cookman Sat, May 28, 2005 Noon vs. Alabama Thu, Jun 2, 2005 2 p.m. vs. Arizona Mon, Jun 6, 2005 6 p.m. vs. Washington Fri, May 26, 2006 8 p.m. vs. Washington Sat, May 27, 2006 10 p.m. vs. Arizona State Thu, Jun 1, 2006 Baseball: 2005 College World Series Sat, Jun 13 10 a.m. vs. Baylor Sat, Jun 18, 2005 12:30 p.m. vs. Tulane Mon, Jun 20, 2005 3 p.m. vs. Baylor Wed, Jun 22, 2005 5:30 p.m. vs. Florida Sat, Jun 25, 2005 8 p.m. vs. Florida Sun, Jun 26, 2005 11 p.m. From Grit to Glory: 2005 Texas Baseball

National Champions 11:30 p.m. Augie Garrido Tribute Softball: 2013 NCAA Tournament Wed, Jun 17 1 p.m. vs. South Carolina Sat, May 18, 2013 3 p.m. vs. South Carolina Sun, May 19, 2013 5 p.m. vs. Florida State Sat, May 25, 2013 7 p.m. vs. Florida Sun, May 26, 2013 9 p.m. vs. Arizona State Thu, May 30, 2013 Texas Volleyball 2012 Championship Rewind Wed, Jun 24 10 a.m. vs. Colgate Thu, Nov 29, 2012 Noon vs. Texas A&M Fri, Nov 30, 2012 2 p.m. vs. Florida Fri, Dec 7, 2012 4 p.m. vs. USC Sat, Dec 8, 2012 6 p.m. vs. Michigan Thu, Dec 13, 2012 8 p.m. vs. Oregon Sat, Dec 15, 2012 10 p.m. Point Texas: 2012 Volleyball National Champions

About Longhorn Network

ESPN has a 20-year agreement to own and operate a year-round, 24-hour network dedicated to Texas athletics in partnership with UT and Learfield / IMG College. Longhorn Network offers a variety of content, highlighted by hundreds of exclusive events annually from 20 sports, original series and studio shows, historical programming and academic and cultural happenings.