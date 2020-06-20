One-Hour Coco Gauff Interview Special June 22 Part of ESPN’s Celebration of Title IX

More Than 125 Hours of Women’s Sports-Centric Content across Three Days and Five Networks

A one-hour special with Coco Gauff — Coco Gauff: The Lines Are the Same – discussing her meteoric rise in the tennis world will air on ESPN2 on Monday, June 22, at 8 p.m. ET. The show is part of ESPN’s three-day celebration of the 48th anniversary of the passing of Title IX. espnW Presents: When We Play, a multi-platform initiative anchored by more than 125 total hours of female-focused programming across ESPN2, ESPNU, ACC Network, SEC Network and Longhorn Network. Additional content will be available on ESPN.com, ESPN Audio and the espnW social handles. espnW Presents: When We Play will run from Sunday, June 21 through Tuesday, June 23.

Gauff recently sat down with ESPN’s Chris Fowler to discuss her sudden rise to prominence, beginning with a first-round 6-4, 6-4 upset victory at Wimbledon last summer over five-time champion Venus Williams. Only 15 at the time, Gauff went on to win two more matches before falling to eventual champion Simona Halep in the Round of 16. Later that summer, Gauff again sparkled at the US Open, reaching the third round where she was defeated by Naomi Osaka. At the sport’s next Major, the Australian Open, Gauff again ousted Venus Williams in straight sets before advancing to the fourth round – including exacting revenge over Osaka in the third round – where she lost to eventual champion Sofia Kenin in three sets.

Title IX Programming June 21-23

The initiative kicks off on Sunday, June 21, at 12:30 p.m., on ESPN2, and includes the 2019 US Open Women’s Championship, Bianca Andreescu defeating Serena Williams at 4:30 p.m. on ESPN2.

Monday, June 22, on ESPN2, is a night devoted to original programming covering a wide-range of leagues and sports, starting at 7 p.m. with WNBA Special, a look at the potential season ahead while also checking in on what the players have been doing during the hiatus. At 7:30 p.m., The Black Female Athlete highlights the challenges, portrayal and achievements of black female athletes, featuring interviews with a lineup of accomplished female athletes including Laila Ali, Michelle Carter, Misty Copeland, Allyson Felix, Simone Manuel, Ibtihaj Muhammad, Nneka Ogwumike and A’ja Wilson. The Gauff special follows at 8 p.m. Powerful stories focused on women athletes including Simone Biles, Kayla Montgomery and Sabrina Ionescu from E:60 will air at 9 p.m. with SC Featured at 10 p.m. It will take a look at Althea Gibson, Denise Long, Shelly Pennefather, Pratima Sherpa, Katherine Switzer and more.

On the Title IX anniversary itself (June 23), beginning at midnight, female athletes and women’s sporting events will take over ESPN2, ESPNU, ACC Network, SEC Network and Longhorn Network for a full day of programming. It will be a day of buzzer beaters, record breakers, upsets, college championships, professional championships and career defining moments for trailblazing women such as Mo’ne Davis, Mia Hamm, Katelyn Ohashi, Ronda Rousey, Pat Summitt, Serena Williams and many more.

-30-