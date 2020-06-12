SEC Network Continues Summer Programming with Gymnastics and NCAA Championship Stunts Surrounding Third Week of June

SEC Network’s weekly TV lineup continues in June with programming stunts surrounding SEC and NCAA gymnastics, the Women’s College World Series and College World Series, live at-home studio shows and more.

Olympic Sport-Centric Stunts Set for SECN

SEC Network will showcase SEC gymnastics next week from 6 – 9 a.m., with back-to-back regular season meets set to start your weekday mornings. In addition, throughout the week, SEC Network will highlight the SEC’s dominance on the national stage with various NCAA Championships in gymnastics, softball and baseball televised.

Studio Shows Stay Live with At-Home Formats

The Paul Finebaum Show returned to an on-camera format last week, thanks to several ESPN employees working from home. In addition, SEC Network’s weekly studio show lineup continues with two new editions of SEC For Now, the digital and social media complement to SECN’s signature studio show, on Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m. and Saturday mornings at 10 a.m., following Marty & McGee (7-10 a.m.).

Additional programming highlights include:

Wednesday, 7 – 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, 10 – 10:30 a.m.: SEC For Now, a complement to SECN’s signature studio show, highlights the headlines, human interest stories, discussions and debates surrounding the SEC

SEC Network Continues to Innovate with Social and Digital Engagement

SEC Network launched #HomeSchoolSpirit in May, a new initiative as part of its “We Love It Here” brand campaign. SEC fans are encouraged to post photos and videos on social media with the hashtag #HomeSchoolSpirit to display how they keep their SEC fandom going while staying at home.

SEC Network is also producing a robust lineup of social and digital programming for SEC fans looking for current conversation surrounding the world of sports, including No Offseason with Laura Rutledge, SEC For Now and SEC Update. Over the past several weeks, new segments stepped into the fold, such as Marty & McGee’s Show & Tell, Remember When… and What Day Is It? with Alyssa Lang. Daily content is premiering on SEC Network’s Twitter and Facebook accounts, as well as SECNetwork.com.

Additional SEC Network programming updates will be forthcoming. Please continue to check @ESPNPR and ESPN Press Room for more information.

SEC Network Programming Schedule: June 15 – 21

Date Time (ET) Programming Mon, Jun 15 Midnight 1986 Classic NCAA Basketball Game: Kentucky at LSU 2 a.m. 1992 Classic NCAA Basketball Game: LSU at Alabama 3:30 a.m. SEC Storied: No Kin to Me 4 a.m. SEC Rewind: Arkansas vs. Ole Miss 2001 6 a.m. 2020 SEC Gymnastics: LSU at Georgia 7:30 a.m. 2020 SEC Gymnastics: Auburn at LSU 9 a.m. 2014 NCAA Women’s College World Series: Alabama vs. Florida (WCWS Finals Game 2) 11 a.m. SEC Classic Football Game: Missouri at Tennessee 1 p.m. SEC Classic Football Game: Auburn at Alabama 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 7 p.m. 1981 Sugar Bowl: Georgia vs. Notre Dame 9 p.m. SEC Storied: Herschel Walker 10 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Tue, Jun 16 2 a.m. SEC Classic Football Game: Auburn at Alabama 4 a.m. SEC Storied: The Play That Changed College Football 5 a.m. For The Culture Presented by Velveeta 6 a.m. 2020 SEC Gymnastics Presented by Belk: Kentucky at Arkansas 7:30 a.m. 2020 SEC Gymnastics: Alabama at LSU 9 a.m. 2015 NCAA Women’s College World Series: Michigan vs. Florida (WCWS Finals Game 3) 11 a.m. 2006 Classic NCAA Football Game: Florida at Auburn 1 p.m. 2003 Classic NCAA Football Game: Alabama at Auburn 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 7 p.m. 2019 NCAA College World Series: Michigan vs. Vanderbilt (CWS Finals Game 3) 10 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Wed, Jun 17 2 a.m. 2006 Classic NCAA Football Game: Florida at Auburn 4 a.m. 2003 Classic NCAA Football Game: Alabama at Auburn 6 a.m. 2020 SEC Gymnastics Presented by Belk: Arkansas at Missouri 7:30 a.m. 2020 SEC Gymnastics Presented by Belk: Kentucky at Auburn 9 a.m. 2013 NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championships 11 a.m. SEC Classic Football Game: LSU at Arkansas 1 p.m. SEC Classic Football Games Alabama vs. Florida 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 7 p.m. SEC For Now 7:30 p.m. SEC For Now 8 p.m. SEC For Now 8:30 p.m. SEC For Now 9 p.m. One for the Ages 10 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Thu, Jun 18 2 a.m. SEC Classic Football Game: LSU at Arkansas 4 a.m. SEC Classic Football Game: Alabama vs. Florida 6 a.m. 2020 SEC Gymnastics Presented by Belk: Arkansas at Alabama 7:30 a.m. 2020 SEC Gymnastics Presented by Belk: Alabama at Florida 9 a.m. 2012 NCAA Women’s College World Series: Oklahoma vs. Alabama 11 a.m. SEC For Now 11:30 a.m. SEC For Now Noon 2009 NCAA College World Series: LSU vs. Texas (CWS Finals Game 3) 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 7 p.m. 2019 ESPN College Football Presented by Xfinity: South Carolina at Georgia 10 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Fri, Jun 19 2 a.m. One for the Ages 3 a.m. 2019 ESPN College Football Presented by Xfinity: South Carolina at Georgia 6 a.m. 2020 SEC Gymnastics: LSU at Missouri 7:30 a.m. 2020 SEC Gymnastics Presented by Belk: Florida at Georgia 9 a.m. 2015 NCAA Women’s College World Series: Alabama vs. Florida (WCWS Finals Game 2) 11 a.m. For The Culture Presented by Velveeta Noon 2019 NCAA College World Series: Michigan vs. Vanderbilt (CWS Finals Game 3) 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 7 p.m. 2018 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game: Georgia vs. Oklahoma (Semifinal) 10 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Sat, Jun 20 2 a.m. 2018 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game: Georgia vs. Oklahoma (Semifinal) 5 a.m. TrueSouth: New Orleans Presented by YellaWood 5:30 a.m. TrueSouth: Beaumont Presented by YellaWood 6 a.m. TrueSouth: Hodgenville Presented by YellaWood 6:30 a.m. TrueSouth: Memphis Presented by YellaWood 7 a.m. Marty & McGee 10 a.m. SEC For Now 10:30 a.m. SEC For Now 11 a.m. SEC For Now 11:30 a.m. SEC For Now Noon 2015 NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championship 2 p.m. 2012 NCAA Gymnastics Championship 4 p.m. 1989 Classic NCAA Football Game: Florida at Auburn 6 p.m. 1996 College World Series: LSU vs. Miami (FL) : LSU vs. Miami 9 p.m. 2017 NCAA College World Series: LSU vs. Florida (CWS Finals Game 2) Sun, Jun 21 Midnight SEC For Now 12:30 a.m. SEC For Now 1 a.m. SEC For Now 1:30 a.m. SEC For Now 2 a.m. 2016 College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T: Alabama vs. Clemson 5 a.m. 1989 Classic NCAA Football Game: Florida at Auburn 7 a.m. SEC For Now 7:30 a.m. SEC For Now 8 a.m. SEC For Now 8:30 a.m. SEC For Now 9 a.m. SEC For Now 9:30 a.m. SEC For Now 10 a.m. 2012 NCAA Gymnastics Championship Noon 2016 College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T: Alabama vs. Clemson 3 p.m. 2011 NCAA College World Series: Florida vs. South Carolina (CWS Finals Game 2) 6 p.m. 2000 NCAA College World Series: Stanford vs. LSU 9 p.m. 2010 NCAA College World Series presented by Capital One: UCLA vs. South Carolina (CWS Finals Game 2)

About SEC Network

The Southeastern Conference and ESPN launched SEC Network on August 14, 2014. The network televises hundreds of games across the SEC’s 21 sports annually. Programming includes in-depth analysis and storytelling in studio shows such as SEC Nation, Thinking Out Loud and Rally Cap, daily news and information with SEC Now, original content such as TrueSouth, SEC Storied and SEC Inside, and more. Hundreds of additional live events are available for streaming exclusively on SEC Network’s digital companion, SEC Network+, via the ESPN App and SECNetwork.com. The network is also available in more than 50 countries throughout Europe, Middle East and Africa via ESPN Player, ESPN’s sports streaming service in the region.