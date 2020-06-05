SEC Network Spotlights SEC Volleyball and Baseball, Studio Programming for Second Week of June

SEC Network’s weekly TV lineup continues in June with programming stunts surrounding SEC volleyball and baseball, live at-home studio shows and more.

Sport-Specific Stunts Slated for SECN

SEC Network will showcase college volleyball and baseball next week from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m., with SEC volleyball setting the mornings up from 7 – 9 a.m. next Monday – Friday. Directly following, two college baseball games or original programming will air back-to-back leading into Finebaum to promote the MLB Draft, which takes place June 10 – 11 with 10 hours of live coverage on ESPN. College baseball re-airs are scheduled for Monday – Thursday.

Weekly CWS Games on Thursdays at 7 p.m.

SECN is spotlighting the conference’s standout baseball squads with a featured postseason matchup in primetime. Every Thursday at 7 p.m., SEC Network is highlighting a championship-clinching game from the NCAA College World Series. Next week’s tilt is from the 2011 NCAA College World Series, featuring an all-SEC CWS Finals matchup between Florida and South Carolina.

Studio Shows Stay Live with At-Home Formats

The Paul Finebaum Show returned to an on-camera format last week, thanks to several ESPN employees working from home. In addition, SEC Network’s weekly studio show lineup continues with two new editions of SEC For Now, the digital and social media complement to SECN’s signature studio show, on Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m. and Saturday mornings at 10 a.m., following Marty & McGee (7-10 a.m.).

Additional programming highlights include:

Wednesday, 7 – 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, 10 – 10:30 a.m.: SEC For Now, a complement to SECN’s signature studio show, highlights the headlines, human interest stories, discussions and debates surrounding the SEC

SEC Now, a complement to SECN’s signature studio show, highlights the headlines, human interest stories, discussions and debates surrounding the SEC Monday – Friday, 3 – 7 p.m. (daily re-airs at 10 p.m.): The Paul Finebaum Show shares compelling opinions on the college sports landscape as Finebaum interacts with passionate callers

The Paul Finebaum Show shares compelling opinions on the college sports landscape as Finebaum interacts with passionate callers Saturday, 7 – 10 a.m.: Capitalizing on the popular ESPN Radio show by the same name, Marty & McGee meet at the crossroads of southern culture and college sports

Capitalizing on the popular ESPN Radio show by the same name, Marty & McGee meet at the crossroads of southern culture and college sports Sunday: Late Lady Vols head coach Pat Summitt’s birthday, featuring Nine for IX: Pat XO and the 2012 SEC Tournament Championship game between LSU and Tennessee

SEC Network Continues to Innovate with Social and Digital Engagement

SEC Network launched #HomeSchoolSpirit in May, a new initiative as part of its “We Love It Here” brand campaign. SEC fans are encouraged to post photos and videos on social media with the hashtag #HomeSchoolSpirit to display how they keep their SEC fandom going while staying at home.

SEC Network is also producing a robust lineup of social and digital programming for SEC fans looking for current conversation surrounding the world of sports, including No Offseason with Laura Rutledge, SEC For Now and SEC Update. Over the past several weeks, new segments stepped into the fold, such as Marty & McGee’s Show & Tell, Remember When… and What Day Is It? with Alyssa Lang. Daily content is premiering on SEC Network’s Twitter and Facebook accounts, as well as SECNetwork.com.

Additional SEC Network programming updates will be forthcoming. Please continue to check @ESPNPR and ESPN Press Room for more information.

SEC Network Programming Schedule: June 8 – 14

Date Time (ET) Programming Mon, Jun 8 Midnight SEC Rewind: 1982 Auburn vs. Alabama 2 a.m. SEC Rewind: 1986 Auburn vs. Texas A&M 4 a.m. SEC Rewind: 1992 Alabama vs. Florida 6 a.m. For The Culture Presented by Velveeta 7 a.m. 2019 Regular Season Women’s College Volleyball: Arkansas at LSU 8:30 a.m. Homecoming with Titus O’Neil 9 a.m. 2009 NCAA College World Series presented on ESPN By Capital One: LSU vs. Texas (CWS Finals Game 3) Noon 2010 NCAA College World Series presented by Capital One: UCLA vs. South Carolina (CWS Finals Game 2) 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 7 p.m. Homecoming with Titus O’Neil 7:30 p.m. 2019 SEC Football: Alabama at South Carolina 10 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Tue, Jun 9 2 a.m. 2019 SEC Football: Alabama at South Carolina 5 a.m. SEC Rewind: 1995 Tennessee vs. Florida 7 a.m. 2019 Regular Season Women’s College Volleyball: Texas A&M at Tennessee 9 a.m. 2000 NCAA College World Series Stanford vs. LSU Noon 2019 NCAA College World Series presented by Capital One: Vanderbilt vs. Virginia (CWS Finals Game 3) 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 7 p.m. 1996 College World Series: LSU vs. Miami (FL) 10 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Wed, Jun 10 2 a.m. 2019 College Baseball Regular Season: Georgia at Kentucky 5 a.m. SEC Rewind: 2007 Arkansas vs. LSU 7 a.m. 2019 Regular Season Women’s College Volleyball: Florida at Texas A&M 9 a.m. 2019 College Baseball Regular Season: Mississippi State at Texas A&M 11:30 a.m. 2019 SEC Baseball Tournament: Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt (Championship) 2:30 p.m. SEC Inside: 2019 Baseball Championship 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 7 p.m. SEC For Now 7:30 p.m. SEC For Now 8 p.m. SEC For Now 8:30 p.m. SEC For Now 9 p.m. SEC For Now 9:30 p.m. SEC For Now 10 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Thu, Jun 11 2 a.m. 2019 SEC Baseball Tournament: Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt (Championship) 5 a.m. SEC For Now 5:30 a.m. SEC For Now 6 a.m. SEC For Now 6:30 a.m. SEC For Now 7 a.m. 2019 Regular Season Women’s College Volleyball: Georgia at Auburn 9 a.m. 2019 College Baseball Regular Season: Georgia at Kentucky Noon 2019 SEC Baseball Tournament: LSU vs. Mississippi State (Second Round) 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 7 p.m. 2011 NCAA College World Series presented by Capital One: Florida vs. South Carolina (CWS Finals Game 2) 10 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Fri, Jun 12 2 a.m. For The Culture Presented by Velveeta 3 a.m. 2019 SEC Baseball Tournament: LSU vs. Mississippi State (Second Round) 6 a.m. SEC Inside: 2019 Softball Championship 6:30 a.m. SEC Inside: 2019 Baseball Championship 7 a.m. 2019 Regular Season Women’s College Volleyball: Kentucky at Florida 9 a.m. 2019 SEC Football: Alabama at Texas A&M Noon 2019 Belk Bowl: Virginia Tech vs. Kentucky 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 7 p.m. 2017 NCAA College World Series Presented by Capital One: LSU vs. Florida (CWS Finals Game 2) 10 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Sat, Jun 13 2 a.m. 2019 SEC Football: Alabama at Texas A&M 5 a.m. SEC Rewind: 2013 Ole Miss vs. Florida Basketball 7 a.m. Marty & McGee 10 a.m. SEC For Now 10:30 a.m. SEC For Now 11 a.m. SEC For Now 11:30 a.m. SEC For Now Noon SEC For Now 12:30 p.m. SEC For Now 1 p.m. 2019 NCAA College World Series Presented by Capital One: Michigan vs. Vanderbilt (CWS Finals Game 3) 4 p.m. 2019 SEC Football: Georgia vs. Florida 7 p.m. 2013 NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championships Presented by Northwestern Mutual 9 p.m. 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T: Alabama vs. Georgia Sun, Jun 14 Midnight SEC For Now 12:30 a.m. SEC For Now 1 a.m. SEC Rewind: Arkansas vs. Ole Miss 2001 3 a.m. SEC Football: Georgia vs. Florida 6 a.m. Nine For IX: Pat XO 7 a.m. SEC For Now 7:30 a.m. SEC For Now 8 a.m. SEC For Now 8:30 a.m. SEC For Now 9 a.m. 2013 NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championships Presented by Northwestern Mutual 11 a.m. 2012 Championship Week presented by Dick’s Sporting Goods: SEC Tournament: LSU vs. Tennessee (Championship) 1 p.m. Nine For IX: Pat XO 2 p.m. 1986 Classic NCAA Basketball Game: Kentucky Wildcats at LSU Tigers 4 p.m. 1992 Classic NCAA Basketball Game: LSU Tigers at Alabama Crimson Tide 6 p.m. SEC Rewind: South Carolina vs. Georgia 1980 8 p.m. SEC Rewind: 1996 Georgia vs. Auburn 10 p.m. SEC Rewind: Arkansas vs. Ole Miss 2001

