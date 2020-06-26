SEC Network Summer Takeover Showcases 2019 Football Season

SEC Network is paying tribute to a season that saw the SEC reign supreme, as SEC fans will have the chance to relive the 2019 football season over the course of two weeks, beginning on Monday, June 29.

Each day’s programming from 10 a.m.– midnight ET will mirror the corresponding week of the season, with Day 1 of the stunt encompassing studio shows and games from Weeks 0 and 1 of the season, Day 2 featuring Week 2’s programming and continuing on until the final day, which showcases all the action from Rivalry Week (Week 13).

Each day’s stunt programming will start with SEC Nation at 10 a.m., followed by SEC football showdowns from last season throughout the afternoon and evening. From midnight – 10 a.m., an assortment of game re-airs, NCAA Championships and SEC Network studio shows and original programming is slated for SECN.

Additional programming highlights include:

Best of Marty & McGee’s Show and Tell

Capitalizing on the popular ESPN Radio show by the same name, hosts Marty Smith and Ryan McGee meet at the crossroads of southern culture and college sports on Marty & McGee . Best of Marty & McGee’s Show and Tell is a compilation of the duo’s segments from the past three months, as they peek into the lives of some of sports & entertainment’s biggest names, including country music stars Kane Brown and Luke Combs, NASCAR’s Jimmie Johnson, The Bachelor’s Madi Prewitt, SportsCenter anchor Kenny Mayne and South Carolina head football coach Will Muschamp.

SEC Network Presents Breaking the Barrier

An updated episode of Breaking the Barrier, a half-hour special celebrating the Southeastern Conference’s integration pioneers, is set to air on Wednesday, July 1, with multiple re-airs over the next several weeks. Nate Northington, Houston Hogg, Wilbur Hackett and Godfrey Dillard joined host Maria Taylor on the program, with Mel Page representing his late brother, Greg.

Football pioneers Page, Northington, Hogg and Hackett played an essential part in the integration of SEC athletics. In 1966, Northington was the first Black athlete to sign with an SEC school with Page soon to follow. As the first Black team captain in any sport in SEC history, Hackett, along with Hogg, were the first Black athletes to complete their collegiate careers at Kentucky. Vanderbilt’s Dillard, who with teammate Perry Wallace was one of the first Black basketball players in the SEC, is also featured.

Additional SEC Network programming updates will be forthcoming. Please continue to check @ESPNPR and ESPN Press Room for more information.

