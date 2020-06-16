Sponsors Announced for The 2020 ESPYS and Sports Humanitarian Awards

ESPN today announced the roster of sponsors for The 2020 ESPYS Presented by Capital One and the Sports Humanitarian Awards presented by Bristol Myers Squibb. Seattle Storm point guard Sue Bird, OL Reign winger Megan Rapinoe and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson will host this year’s show, which will have a different look this year, and is shifting its focus from outstanding athletic achievement to further highlight narratives of service, perseverance, and courage within the world of sports. The ESPYS will air on ESPN on June 21 at 9 p.m. ET.

ESPN has sold out of ad inventory for The ESPYS earlier than ever before in advance of the highly anticipated show. More than 20 different advertisers will be airing spots during the program and over half of these advertisers have joined the event for the first time.

Capital One returns as the presenting sponsor of the show featuring Best of ESPYS, Can’t-Stop-Watching Moments as well as other great sports moments. Associated sponsors include Gatorade celebrating student athletes, MassMutual as presenting sponsor of the Pat Tillman Award for Service, and Saint Archer Gold for Athletes United, a fun look at what athletes have been doing at home over the recent months. The ESPYS will also feature the first-ever SeeHer Greatest Female Performances celebrated by AT&T to advance the SeeHer in Sports movement, raising the visibility of women’s sports and inspiring the next generation of female athletes.

Cisco Webex joins as the official technology partner of The 2020 ESPYS. Webex will be used by athletes in their homes to capture multiple interviews and storylines within the show. Webex will also be the sponsor of this year’s honorary ESPYS recognizing outstanding high school athletes. ABC’s owned television stations will utilize their technology to feature the athletes in their homes on lifestyle digital network, Localish, this week leading up to The ESPYS. ESPN Radio will select and announce the winners on Friday, June 19.

This year, The ESPYS will also include the Sports Humanitarian Awards, with Bristol Myers Squibb returning as the presenting sponsor along with Dove Men+Care as presenting sponsor of the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award. Anthem Foundation also joins as presenting sponsor of the Billie Jean King Youth Leadership Award and UFC as a sponsor of one of the Stuart Scott ENSPIRE Awards.

About The 2020 ESPYS

The 2020 ESPYS Presented by Capital One – together with the Sports Humanitarian Awards presented by Bristol Myers Squibb – will highlight narratives of service, perseverance, and courage within the world of sports. The show will be hosted by several of the world’s top athletes: Seattle Storm point guard Sue Bird, OL Reign winger Megan Rapinoe and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. The ESPYS honor ESPN’s commitment to the V Foundation for Cancer Research, a partnership launched with the late Jim Valvano at the inaugural ESPYS in 1993 that has helped raise over $116 million for the V Foundation over the past 27 years. The ESPYS are co-produced by Maggievision Productions and will air on ESPN on June 21 at 9 p.m. ET. Follow The 2020 ESPYS on Twitter @ESPYS.

