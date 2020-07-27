ESPN Expands Largest WNBA Schedule Ever to Include Additional Regular Season Games
- 13 More Games, Brings Total to 37 for Regular Season
- Home to the WNBA Post Season
ESPN has expanded its largest regular season WNBA schedule ever by including 13 more games, bringing the total for the 2020 season to 37. The new slate of Games will be available across ABC, ESPN and ESPN2, as well as in the ESPN App. Inclusive of the previously announced 24-game schedule, each team in the league will now appear on the schedule at least four times throughout the regular season.
Today’s announcement follows a tremendous start to the season with Saturday’s opening day match up on ABC between the Los Angeles Sparks and Phoenix Mercury averaging 540,000 viewers, making it the most watched opener since 2012 and up 20 percent from the 2019 opener on ABC.
ESPN commentators will continue to call the games remotely from ESPN’s Bristol, Conn. campus while Holly Rowe continues to report from inside the #Wubble. Booth teams include:
- Play-by-Play Ryan Ruocco and Analyst Rebecca Lobo
- Play-by-Play Pam Ward and Analyst LaChina Robinson
Following the regular season, ESPN will continue to be the home of the WNBA post season, with coverage details announced in the coming weeks.
Remaining 2020 Regular Season Games
|Date
|Time
|Game
|Network
|Thu, July 30
|6 p.m.
|Seattle Storm vs. Washington Mystics
|ESPN
|10 p.m.
|Connecticut Sun vs. Los Angeles Sparks
|ESPN
|Sun, Aug 2
|1 p.m.
|Phoenix Mercury vs. New York
|ESPN
|6 p.m.
|Dallas Wings vs. Las Vegas Aces
|ESPN2
|Tue, Aug 4
|7 p.m.
|Phoenix Mercury vs. Atlanta Dream
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|Connecticut Sun vs. Seattle Storm
|ESPN2
|Thu, Aug 6
|6 p.m.
|Seattle Storm vs. Atlanta Dream
|ESPN2
|10 p.m.
|Chicago Sky vs. Phoenix Mercury
|ESPN2
|Fri, Aug 7
|7 p.m.
|New York Liberty vs. Washington Mystics
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|Los Angeles Sparks vs. Las Vegas Aces
|ESPN2
|Sat, Aug 8
|Noon
|Atlanta Dream vs. Dallas Wings
|ESPN2
|3 p. m.
|Phoenix Mercury vs. Seattle Storm
|ABC
|Sun, Aug 9
|3 p.m.
|Las Vegas Aces vs. New York Liberty
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|Minnesota Lynx vs. Los Angeles Sparks
|ESPN2
|Mon, Aug 10
|7 p.m.
|Phoenix Mercury vs. Dallas Wings
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|Chicago Sky vs. Seattle Storm
|ESPN2
|Tue, Aug 11
|7 p.m.
|Las Vegas Aces vs. Indiana Fever
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|New York Liberty vs. Los Angeles Sparks
|ESPN2
|Thu, Aug 13
|7 p.m.
|Los Angeles Sparks vs. Washington Mystics
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|Minnesota Lynx vs. Las Vegas Aces
|ESPN2
|Sat, Aug 15
|Noon
|Washington Mystics vs. Las Vegas Aces
|ESPN
|2 p.m.
|Los Angeles Sparks vs. Indiana Fever
|ESPN
|Sun, Aug 16
|1 p.m.
|Dallas Wings vs. Phoenix Mercury
|ABC
|3 p.m.
|Seattle Storm vs. Connecticut Sun
|ABC
|Tue, Aug18
|9 p.m.
|New York Liberty vs. Seattle Storm
|ESPN2
|Sat, Aug 22
|3 p.m.
|Seattle Storm vs. Las Vegas Aces
|ABC
|Tue, Aug 25
|10 p.m.
|Indiana Fever vs. Seattle Storm
|ESPN2
|Wed, Aug 26
|7 p.m.
|Washington Mystics vs. Atlanta Dream
|ESPN2
|Thu, Aug 27
|7 p.m.
|Chicago Sky vs. Indiana Fever
|ESPN2
|Sat, Aug 29
|2 p.m.
|Seattle Storm vs. Chicago Sky
|ABC
|Tue, Sep 8
|8 p.m.
|Minnesota Lynx vs. Washington Mystics
|ESPN2
|10 p.m.
|Indiana Fever vs. Las Vegas Aces
|ESPN2
|Thu, Sep 10
|8 p.m.
|Las Vegas Aces vs. Minnesota Lynx
|ESPN2
-30-