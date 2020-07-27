ESPN Expands Largest WNBA Schedule Ever to Include Additional Regular Season Games

13 More Games, Brings Total to 37 for Regular Season

Home to the WNBA Post Season

ESPN has expanded its largest regular season WNBA schedule ever by including 13 more games, bringing the total for the 2020 season to 37. The new slate of Games will be available across ABC, ESPN and ESPN2, as well as in the ESPN App. Inclusive of the previously announced 24-game schedule, each team in the league will now appear on the schedule at least four times throughout the regular season.

Today’s announcement follows a tremendous start to the season with Saturday’s opening day match up on ABC between the Los Angeles Sparks and Phoenix Mercury averaging 540,000 viewers, making it the most watched opener since 2012 and up 20 percent from the 2019 opener on ABC.

ESPN commentators will continue to call the games remotely from ESPN’s Bristol, Conn. campus while Holly Rowe continues to report from inside the #Wubble. Booth teams include:

Play-by-Play Ryan Ruocco and Analyst Rebecca Lobo

Play-by-Play Pam Ward and Analyst LaChina Robinson

Following the regular season, ESPN will continue to be the home of the WNBA post season, with coverage details announced in the coming weeks.

Remaining 2020 Regular Season Games

Date Time Game Network Thu, July 30 6 p.m. Seattle Storm vs. Washington Mystics ESPN 10 p.m. Connecticut Sun vs. Los Angeles Sparks ESPN Sun, Aug 2 1 p.m. Phoenix Mercury vs. New York ESPN 6 p.m. Dallas Wings vs. Las Vegas Aces ESPN2 Tue, Aug 4 7 p.m. Phoenix Mercury vs. Atlanta Dream ESPN2 9 p.m. Connecticut Sun vs. Seattle Storm ESPN2 Thu, Aug 6 6 p.m. Seattle Storm vs. Atlanta Dream ESPN2 10 p.m. Chicago Sky vs. Phoenix Mercury ESPN2 Fri, Aug 7 7 p.m. New York Liberty vs. Washington Mystics ESPN2 9 p.m. Los Angeles Sparks vs. Las Vegas Aces ESPN2 Sat, Aug 8 Noon Atlanta Dream vs. Dallas Wings ESPN2 3 p. m. Phoenix Mercury vs. Seattle Storm ABC Sun, Aug 9 3 p.m. Las Vegas Aces vs. New York Liberty ESPN 7 p.m. Minnesota Lynx vs. Los Angeles Sparks ESPN2 Mon, Aug 10 7 p.m. Phoenix Mercury vs. Dallas Wings ESPN2 9 p.m. Chicago Sky vs. Seattle Storm ESPN2 Tue, Aug 11 7 p.m. Las Vegas Aces vs. Indiana Fever ESPN2 9 p.m. New York Liberty vs. Los Angeles Sparks ESPN2 Thu, Aug 13 7 p.m. Los Angeles Sparks vs. Washington Mystics ESPN2 9 p.m. Minnesota Lynx vs. Las Vegas Aces ESPN2 Sat, Aug 15 Noon Washington Mystics vs. Las Vegas Aces ESPN 2 p.m. Los Angeles Sparks vs. Indiana Fever ESPN Sun, Aug 16 1 p.m. Dallas Wings vs. Phoenix Mercury ABC 3 p.m. Seattle Storm vs. Connecticut Sun ABC Tue, Aug18 9 p.m. New York Liberty vs. Seattle Storm ESPN2 Sat, Aug 22 3 p.m. Seattle Storm vs. Las Vegas Aces ABC Tue, Aug 25 10 p.m. Indiana Fever vs. Seattle Storm ESPN2 Wed, Aug 26 7 p.m. Washington Mystics vs. Atlanta Dream ESPN2 Thu, Aug 27 7 p.m. Chicago Sky vs. Indiana Fever ESPN2 Sat, Aug 29 2 p.m. Seattle Storm vs. Chicago Sky ABC Tue, Sep 8 8 p.m. Minnesota Lynx vs. Washington Mystics ESPN2 10 p.m. Indiana Fever vs. Las Vegas Aces ESPN2 Thu, Sep 10 8 p.m. Las Vegas Aces vs. Minnesota Lynx ESPN2

-30-