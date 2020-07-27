ESPN Stories Now Available as Part of New ESPN App Update

To Share: https://bit.ly/2P1bgw4 | Images: https://bit.ly/302Gzg5

Dynamic Storytelling Content from the No. 1 Sports Media Publisher on Social Platforms Now Available on the No. 1 U.S. Sports App

Collaboration with DTCI Technology enables future use of format natively in other Disney digital products

Today ESPN introduces ESPN Stories, a new editorially curated platform that delivers fun, dynamic storytelling content from the No. 1 sports media publisher on social platforms to fans on the No. 1 sports app in the U.S. It is available upon downloading the latest ESPN app update, its most significant content-driven release since the launch of ESPN+ in April 2018.

“The introduction of ESPN Stories is an exciting opportunity to not only bring some of ESPN’s social content and personality into the ESPN app but also create new and exclusive executions – many of which will be driven by our great roster of digital hosts and commentators,” said Ryan Spoon, SVP of Digital and Social Content, ESPN. “We have seen terrific growth over the past year on social platforms and the ESPN app – which is, by a good margin, the largest sports app – and this personality-driven approach will support our leadership on both.”

Added Jarrod Schwarz, VP of Product & Design, Walt Disney DTCI Technology, “As we worked with ESPN to bring this format natively to the ESPN App, we wanted to ensure we could present its unmatched talent and content in a way that makes the most of what is great about the stories format, like vertical full-screen video, imagery, and pathways to related content. We also wanted to make iterative advancements so our stories could integrate some of what is unique about ESPN digitally, like integrated access to live streaming events, incredible graphics, feature storytelling, and the richest library of sports video and audio in the world.”

According to Shareablee (Jan-Jun 2020), ESPN is the No. 1 sports media publisher so far this year in terms of engagement on social platforms. This includes nearly 2.2 billion total social actions (reactions, shares, comments, retweets, favorites, loves to content) across Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram – up 70 percent compared to last year. With ESPN Stories, the ESPN app now serves as an additional platform for ESPN’s growing and engaging social content.

At launch, this includes topical compilations and original executions created exclusively for the ESPN app, presented through a mix of video, audio, and graphics that uniquely serve fans within a mobile-first app experience. Daily talent-driven stories feature ESPN’s roster of digital hosts and commentators including Omar Raja, Christine Williamson, Jason Fitz, Ashley Brewer, and others. ESPN Stories also delivers the best moments, hot takes and opinions from shows like SportsCenter, Get Up, and First Take, as well as highlights of the latest top plays, live previews and updates, recaps and reactions, breaking news and information, and more. This is in addition to popular live digital shows already accessible on the app, including Hoop Streams, MLS Countdown Live, and Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show.

The launch of ESPN Stories also opens the door for the format to be adapted and used in other digital products from the Walt Disney Company and DTCI, potentially including ABC News, National Geographic, Freeform and more.

