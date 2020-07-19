MEDIA ALERT: ESPN Adds Three MLS is Back Tournament Matches during the Final Round of Group Stage

MLSSoccer

Mac Nwulu
Kissimmee, FL - July 8, 2020 - Wide World of Sports Complex: Júnior Urso (11) of Orlando City SC during a regular season game (Photo by Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images)

ESPN and ESPN2 will combine to televise three additional MLS is Back Tournament group stage matches in English on Monday and Tuesday. The matches are:

  • Philadelphia Union vs. Orlando City SC (ESPN, Monday at 8 p.m. ET) for the top spot in Group A
  • Atlanta United vs. Columbus Crew (8 p.m.) and Montreal Impact vs. DC United (10:30 p.m.) will be part of a Tuesday primetime doubleheader on ESPN2. Columbus currently leads Group E while DC is hoping to capture a berth in the knockout stage of the tournament from Group C.

All matches will also be available on the ESPN App.

MLS is Back Tournament Group Stage Schedule on ESPN Networks:

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms
Mon, Jul 20 9 a.m. Inter Miami CF vs. New York City FC

Adrian Healey and Alejandro Moreno;

Jorge Ramos and Diego Cora

ESPN, ESPN Deportes
  8 p.m. Philadelphia Union vs. Orlando City SC

Jon Champion and Taylor Twellman

 ESPN
Tue, Jul 21 9 a.m. Toronto FC vs. New England Revolution

Champion and Twellman;

Richard Mendez and Alex Pareja

 ESPN, ESPN Deportes
  8 p.m. Atlanta United vs. Columbus Crew

TBD

 ESPN2
  10:30 p.m. Montreal Impact vs. D.C. United

TBD

 ESPN2
Wed, Jul 22 9 a.m. Real Salt Lake vs. Sporting Kansas City

Champion and Twellman; Ramos and Cora

 ESPN, ESPN Deportes
  8 p.m. FC Cincinnati vs. New York Red Bulls

Healey and Moreno; Mendez and Pareja

 ESPN, ESPN Deportes
  10:30 p.m. Colorado Rapids vs. Minnesota United FC

Champion and Twellman;

Mauricio Pedroza and Herculez Gomez

 ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Thu, Jul 23 9 a.m. Chicago Fire FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Healey and Moreno; Ramos and Cora

 ESPN, ESPN Deportes
  10:30 p.m. LAFC vs. Portland Timbers

Champion and Twellman; Pedroza and Gomez

 ESPN2, ESPN Deportes

* ESPN’s MLS Is Back Tournament updated schedule

— 30 —

 

Photo of Mac Nwulu

Mac Nwulu

I joined ESPN in 1998 and since then, it's been a great experience managing PR and communications for a range of ESPN initiatives and properties, including soccer, NFL and The Undefeated, ESPN’s site focusing on sports, race and urban culture and how they intersect.
