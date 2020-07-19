MEDIA ALERT: ESPN Adds Three MLS is Back Tournament Matches during the Final Round of Group Stage

ESPN and ESPN2 will combine to televise three additional MLS is Back Tournament group stage matches in English on Monday and Tuesday. The matches are:

Philadelphia Union vs. Orlando City SC (ESPN, Monday at 8 p.m. ET) for the top spot in Group A

Atlanta United vs. Columbus Crew (8 p.m.) and Montreal Impact vs. DC United (10:30 p.m.) will be part of a Tuesday primetime doubleheader on ESPN2. Columbus currently leads Group E while DC is hoping to capture a berth in the knockout stage of the tournament from Group C.

All matches will also be available on the ESPN App.

MLS is Back Tournament Group Stage Schedule on ESPN Networks:

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Mon, Jul 20 9 a.m. Inter Miami CF vs. New York City FC Adrian Healey and Alejandro Moreno; Jorge Ramos and Diego Cora ESPN, ESPN Deportes 8 p.m. Philadelphia Union vs. Orlando City SC Jon Champion and Taylor Twellman ESPN Tue, Jul 21 9 a.m. Toronto FC vs. New England Revolution Champion and Twellman; Richard Mendez and Alex Pareja ESPN, ESPN Deportes 8 p.m. Atlanta United vs. Columbus Crew TBD ESPN2 10:30 p.m. Montreal Impact vs. D.C. United TBD ESPN2 Wed, Jul 22 9 a.m. Real Salt Lake vs. Sporting Kansas City Champion and Twellman; Ramos and Cora ESPN, ESPN Deportes 8 p.m. FC Cincinnati vs. New York Red Bulls Healey and Moreno; Mendez and Pareja ESPN, ESPN Deportes 10:30 p.m. Colorado Rapids vs. Minnesota United FC Champion and Twellman; Mauricio Pedroza and Herculez Gomez ESPN, ESPN Deportes Thu, Jul 23 9 a.m. Chicago Fire FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC Healey and Moreno; Ramos and Cora ESPN, ESPN Deportes 10:30 p.m. LAFC vs. Portland Timbers Champion and Twellman; Pedroza and Gomez ESPN2, ESPN Deportes

* ESPN’s MLS Is Back Tournament updated schedule

