MEDIA ALERT: ESPN Adds Three MLS is Back Tournament Matches during the Final Round of Group Stage

ESPN and ESPN2 will combine to televise three additional MLS is Back Tournament group stage matches in English on Monday and Tuesday. The matches are:
- Philadelphia Union vs. Orlando City SC (ESPN, Monday at 8 p.m. ET) for the top spot in Group A
- Atlanta United vs. Columbus Crew (8 p.m.) and Montreal Impact vs. DC United (10:30 p.m.) will be part of a Tuesday primetime doubleheader on ESPN2. Columbus currently leads Group E while DC is hoping to capture a berth in the knockout stage of the tournament from Group C.
All matches will also be available on the ESPN App.
MLS is Back Tournament Group Stage Schedule on ESPN Networks:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platforms
|Mon, Jul 20
|9 a.m.
|Inter Miami CF vs. New York City FC
Adrian Healey and Alejandro Moreno;
Jorge Ramos and Diego Cora
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|8 p.m.
|Philadelphia Union vs. Orlando City SC
Jon Champion and Taylor Twellman
|ESPN
|Tue, Jul 21
|9 a.m.
|Toronto FC vs. New England Revolution
Champion and Twellman;
Richard Mendez and Alex Pareja
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|8 p.m.
|Atlanta United vs. Columbus Crew
TBD
|ESPN2
|10:30 p.m.
|Montreal Impact vs. D.C. United
TBD
|ESPN2
|Wed, Jul 22
|9 a.m.
|Real Salt Lake vs. Sporting Kansas City
Champion and Twellman; Ramos and Cora
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|8 p.m.
|FC Cincinnati vs. New York Red Bulls
Healey and Moreno; Mendez and Pareja
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|10:30 p.m.
|Colorado Rapids vs. Minnesota United FC
Champion and Twellman;
Mauricio Pedroza and Herculez Gomez
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|Thu, Jul 23
|9 a.m.
|Chicago Fire FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Healey and Moreno; Ramos and Cora
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|10:30 p.m.
|LAFC vs. Portland Timbers
Champion and Twellman; Pedroza and Gomez
|ESPN2, ESPN Deportes
* ESPN’s MLS Is Back Tournament updated schedule
