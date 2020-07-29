Michael Collins is America’s Caddie, Streaming Now Exclusively on ESPN+

New, magazine-style series hosted by longtime caddie, comedian and ESPN golf analyst

Delivers unique, humorous perspectives as Collins covers professional golf across the country

Debut episode previews PGA Championship, features Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy

Exclusively on ESPN+; Available on ESPN.com and the ESPN App

The debut episode of America’s Caddie, featuring the quick wit and unique perspective of Michael Collins, the gregarious longtime caddie, comedian and ESPN golf analyst, is streaming now on ESPN+.

Covering professional golf like fans have never seen it before, America’s Caddie mixes feature segments and interviews with golf’s biggest stars, as the series follows Collins on his journeys across the country. Part travelogue, part golf history lesson, part celebrity hangout – America’s Caddie combines it all into a magazine-style road show hosted by the one-of-a-kind Collins. The new series is streaming exclusively on ESPN+.

Ahead of next week’s PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, Episode 1 of America’s Caddie includes Collins talking with three-time major winner Jordan Spieth about the challenges playing professional golf in the midst of a pandemic; a look back at Brooks Koepka’s back-to-back PGA Championship win last year (which he nearly lost) and his prospects for a three-peat this year; and Collins utilizing his caddie skills to break down the most important holes to watch at Harding Park next week.

The premiere episode also includes an “Inside the Ropes” segment that takes a unique look at the misadventures of Rory McIroy at the 2015 WGC Match Play Championship at Harding Park. At that event McIlroy was forced to give up his $50,000 pair of tickets to the “Fight of the Century” between Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao in Las Vegas, when his quarterfinal match ran long that Saturday. Collins was there, and along with others involved, he tells the story of that day in a way fans have never seen before.

VIDEO: America’s Caddie 60-second trailer.

“I’m trying to bring a lot more fun to professional golf,” said Collins. “This is my perspective as a caddie and comedian from behind the scenes. We’ll introduce you to a side of the pros you don’t get to see. You’ll see them and other celebrities having fun and keeping it lighthearted, which is something we could all use a little more of right now.”

In addition to his work covering golf for ESPN, Collins co-hosts the “Matty and the Caddie” ESPN podcast with SportsCenter anchor Matt Barrie. He also appears on numerous ESPN programs and platforms including Get Up!, SportsCenter, First Take and ESPN Radio to discuss golf, sports and entertainment. Collins joined the ESPN.com golf team in 2011, following 10 years as a professional golf caddie and 20 years as a standup comedian. Collins is a native of Lancaster, Pa., and lives in Gainesville, Fla.

PGA Championship Live on ESPN and ESPN+

ESPN’s live coverage of the PGA Championship begins Thursday, August 6 at 10 a.m. ET, on ESPN+.

Thursday, August 6

10 a.m. ET to 4 p.m. ET | ESPN+

4 p.m. ET to 10 p.m. ET | ESPN

Friday, August 7

10 a.m. ET to 4 p.m. ET | ESPN+

4 p.m. ET to 10 p.m. ET | ESPN

Saturday, August 8

11 a.m. ET to 1 p.m. ET | ESPN+

1 p.m. ET to 4 p.m. ET | ESPN

Sunday, August 9

10 a.m. ET to 12 noon ET | ESPN+

12 noon ET to 3 p.m. ET | ESPN

Complete schedule: https://espnpressroom.com/us/pga-championship/

