SEC Network Programming Update: August 3 – 9

Next week, SEC Network shifts its focus to fall with a college football programming stunt featuring classic SEC showdowns starting at 10 a.m. ET each weekday. In addition, back-to-back episodes of Saturdays in the South: A History of SEC Football will air Monday – Thursday immediately following the highlighted football matchup.

Over the weekend, SECN is also spotlighting old school SEC football and basketball throwbacks with a marathon of SEC Rewind starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 8 and running through midnight on Sunday.

Additional programming highlights include:

Monday – Friday, 3 – 7 p.m. (daily re-airs at 10 p.m.): The Paul Finebaum Show shares compelling opinions on the college sports landscape as Finebaum interacts with passionate callers

The Paul Finebaum Show shares compelling opinions on the college sports landscape as Finebaum interacts with passionate callers Saturday, 7 – 10 a.m.: Capitalizing on the popular ESPN Radio show by the same name, Marty & McGee meet at the crossroads of southern culture and college sports

SEC Network Innovates with Social and Digital Engagement

SEC Network launched #HomeSchoolSpirit in May, a new initiative as part of its “We Love It Here” brand campaign. SEC fans are encouraged to post photos and videos on social media with the hashtag #HomeSchoolSpirit to display how they keep their SEC fandom going while staying at home.

SEC Network continues to produce social and digital programming for SEC fans looking for current conversation surrounding the world of sports, including SEC Update, which brings SEC Network followers and fans the news of the day. Daily content is premiering on SEC Network’s Twitter and Facebook accounts, as well as SECNetwork.com.

Additional SEC Network programming updates will be forthcoming. Please continue to check @ESPNPR and ESPN Press Room for more information.

SEC Network Programming Schedule: August 3 – 9

Date Time (ET) Programming Mon, Aug 3 Midnight SEC Rewind: 1988 Auburn vs. LSU 2 a.m. SEC Rewind: 2008 Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky 4 a.m. SEC Rewind: 1985 Alabama vs. Auburn 6 a.m. SEC Rewind: 2001 Tennessee vs. LSU 8 a.m. TrueSouth: Birmingham Presented by YellaWood 8:30 a.m. TrueSouth: Athens Presented by YellaWood 9 a.m. TrueSouth: Nashville Presented by YellaWood 9:30 a.m. TrueSouth: Shreveport Presented by YellaWood 10 a.m. 2009 Capital One Bowl: Georgia vs. Michigan State Noon Saturdays in the South: A History of SEC Football – Part One: 1869-1932 Presented by Regions Bank 1:30 p.m. Saturdays in the South: A History of SEC Football – Part Two: 1933-1959 Presented by Regions Bank 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 7 p.m. 2014 ESPN College Football Primetime presented by Hampton Hotels: Clemson at Georgia 9:30 p.m. The Commish: Honoring Mike Slive 10 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Tue, Aug 4 2 a.m. 2014 ESPN College Football Primetime presented by Hampton Hotels: Clemson at Georgia 4:30 a.m. The Commish: Honoring Mike Slive 5 a.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 9 a.m. Best of Marty & McGee’s Show and Tell 9:30 a.m. The Commish: Honoring Mike Slive 10 a.m. 2004 Classic SEC Football: Florida at Florida State Noon Saturdays in the South: A History of SEC Football – Part Three: 1960-1970 Presented by Regions Bank 1:30 p.m. Saturdays in the South: A History of SEC Football – Part Four: 1969-1979 Presented by Regions Bank 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 7 p.m. 2012 Allstate BCS National Championship: LSU vs. Alabama 9 p.m. SEC Storied: In Search of Derrick Thomas 10 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Wed, Aug 5 2 a.m. 2004 Classic SEC Football: Florida at Florida State 4 a.m. SEC Storied: The Play That Changed College Football 5 a.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 9 a.m. SEC Storied: Lolo Jones 10 a.m. 2012 Allstate BCS National Championship: LSU vs. Alabama Noon Saturdays in the South: A History of SEC Football – Part Five: 1980-1989 Presented by Regions Bank 1:30 p.m. Saturdays in the South: A History of SEC Football – Part Six: 1990-1999 Presented by Regions Bank 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 7 p.m. 1991 Sugar Bowl: Tennessee vs. Virginia 9 p.m. SEC Storied: The Color Orange: The Condredge Holloway Story 10 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Thu, Aug 6 2 a.m. 1991 Sugar Bowl: Tennessee vs. Virginia 4 a.m. SEC Storied: The Color Orange: The Condredge Holloway Story 5 a.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 9 a.m. SEC Storied: King George Presented by Chick-fil-A 10 a.m. 2012 Classic SEC Football: Tennessee at South Carolina Noon Saturdays in the South: A History of SEC Football – Part Seven: 2000-2009 Presented by Regions Bank 1:30 p.m. Saturdays in the South: A History of SEC Football – Part Eight: 2010-Present Presented by Regions Bank 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 7 p.m. 2018 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl: Alabama vs. Clemson 10 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Fri, Aug 7 2 a.m. 2018 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl: Alabama vs. Clemson 5 a.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 9 a.m. SEC Storied: Croom 10 a.m. 2012 Classic SEC Football: Alabama at Tennessee Noon 2019 SEC Football: LSU at Alabama 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 7 p.m. 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T: Alabama vs. Georgia 10 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Sat, Aug 8 2 a.m. 2012 Classic SEC Football: Alabama at Tennessee 4 a.m. 2019 SEC Football: LSU at Alabama 7 a.m. Marty & McGee 10 a.m. SEC Rewind: 2008 Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Basketball Noon SEC Rewind: 2013 Texas A&M vs. Kentucky Basketball 2 p.m. SEC Rewind: 1982 Auburn vs. Alabama Football 4 p.m. SEC Rewind: 2002 Georgia vs. South Carolina Football 6 p.m. SEC Rewind: 2007 Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State Football 8 p.m. SEC Rewind: 1992 Alabama vs. Florida Football 10 p.m. SEC Rewind: 2003 Arkansas vs. Kentucky Football Sun, Aug 9 Midnight SEC Rewind: 1982 Auburn vs. Alabama Football 2 a.m. SEC Rewind: 2002 Georgia vs. South Carolina Football 4 a.m. SEC Rewind: 2007 Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State Football 6 a.m. SEC Rewind: 1992 Alabama vs. Florida Football 8 a.m. SEC Rewind: 2009 Florida vs. South Carolina Basketball 10 a.m. SEC Rewind: 2011 Auburn vs. Alabama Basketball Noon SEC Rewind: 1994 Kentucky vs. LSU Basketball 2 p.m. SEC Rewind: 2007 South Carolina vs. Arkansas Football 4 p.m. SEC Rewind: 2005 Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee Football 6 p.m. SEC Rewind: 2010 Alabama vs. South Carolina Football 8 p.m. SEC Rewind: 1996 Georgia vs. Auburn Football 10 p.m. SEC Rewind: 1998 Arkansas vs. Tennessee Football

