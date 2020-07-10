SEC Network Programming Update: July 13 – 19

Following a two-week 2019 football season takeover, SEC Network shifts the spotlight to SECN’s original and studio programming, including the return of live editions of The Paul Finebaum Show and a full marathon weekend of Saturdays in the South: A History of SEC Football and SEC Storied. In addition, the past few years of SEC postseason appearances, including bowl games and College Football Playoff action, will air throughout the week.

Additional programming highlights include:

Monday – Friday, 3 – 7 p.m. (daily re-airs at 10 p.m.): The Paul Finebaum Show shares compelling opinions on the college sports landscape as Finebaum interacts with passionate callers

The Paul Finebaum Show shares compelling opinions on the college sports landscape as Finebaum interacts with passionate callers Saturday, 7 – 10 a.m.: Capitalizing on the popular ESPN Radio show by the same name, Marty & McGee meet at the crossroads of southern culture and college sports

Capitalizing on the popular ESPN Radio show by the same name, Marty & McGee meet at the crossroads of southern culture and college sports Best of Marty & McGee’s Show and Tell: A compilation of the duo’s segments from the past three months, as they peek into the lives of some of sports & entertainment’s biggest names, including country music stars Kane Brown and Luke Combs, NASCAR’s Jimmie Johnson, The Bachelor’s Madi Prewitt, SportsCenter anchor Kenny Mayne and South Carolina head football coach Will Muschamp.

SEC Network Programming Schedule: July 13 – 19

Date Time (ET) Programming Mon, Jul 13 Midnight 2019 SEC Saturday Night: Florida State at Florida 3 a.m. 2019 ESPN Thursday Night College Football Presented by Dave & Buster’s: Ole Miss at Mississippi State 6 a.m. 2019 SEC Football: Alabama at Auburn 9 a.m. 2019 SEC Football Championship: Georgia vs. LSU Noon 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T: Clemson vs. LSU 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 7 p.m. Best of Marty & McGee’s Show and Tell 7:30 p.m. 2020 Allstate Sugar Bowl: Georgia vs. Baylor 10 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Tue, Jul 14 2 a.m. 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T: Clemson vs. LSU 5 a.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 9 a.m. 2020 Allstate Sugar Bowl: Georgia vs. Baylor 11:30 a.m. Best of Marty & McGee’s Show and Tell Noon 2019 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: Oklahoma vs. LSU 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 7 p.m. 2020 Capital One Orange Bowl: Florida vs. Virginia 10 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Wed, Jul 15 2 a.m. 2019 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: Oklahoma vs. LSU 5 a.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 9 a.m. 2020 Capital One Orange Bowl: Florida vs. Virginia Noon 2018 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game Presented by Northwestern Mutual: Georgia vs. Oklahoma 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 7 p.m. 2019 Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M 10 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Thu, Jul 16 2 a.m. 2018 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game Presented by Northwestern Mutual: Georgia vs. Oklahoma 5 a.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 9 a.m. Best of Marty & McGee’s Show and Tell 9:30 a.m. 2019 Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M Noon 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T: Alabama vs. Georgia 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 7 p.m. 2020 Vrbo Citrus Bowl: Michigan vs. Alabama 10 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Fri, Jul 17 2 a.m. 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T: Alabama vs. Georgia 5 a.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 9 a.m. 2020 Vrbo Citrus Bowl: Michigan vs. Alabama Noon 2019 Belk Bowl: Virginia Tech vs. Kentucky 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 7 p.m. 2020 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl: Indiana vs. Tennessee 10 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Sat, Jul 18 2 a.m. 2019 Belk Bowl: Virginia Tech vs. Kentucky 4:30 a.m. 2020 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl: Indiana vs. Tennessee 7 a.m. Marty & McGee 10 a.m. Best of Marty & McGee’s Show and Tell 10:30 a.m. SEC Storied: Wuerffel’s Way 11 a.m. One for the Ages Noon Saturdays in the South: A History of SEC Football – Part One: 1869-1932 Presented by Regions Bank 1:30 p.m. Saturdays in the South: A History of SEC Football – Part Two: 1933-1959 Presented by Regions Bank 3 p.m. Saturdays in the South: A History of SEC Football – Part Three: 1960-1970 Presented by Regions Bank 4:30 p.m. Saturdays in the South: A History of SEC Football – Part Four: 1969-1979 Presented by Regions Bank 4:30 p.m. Saturdays in the South: A History of SEC Football – Part Four: 1969-1979 Presented by Regions Bank 6 p.m. Saturdays in the South: A History of SEC Football – Part Five: 1980-1989 Presented by Regions Bank 7:30 p.m. Saturdays in the South: A History of SEC Football – Part Six: 1990-1999 Presented by Regions Bank 9 p.m. Saturdays in the South: A History of SEC Football – Part Seven: 2000-2009 Presented by Regions Bank 9 p.m. Saturdays in the South: A History of SEC Football – Part Seven: 2000-2009 Presented by Regions Bank 10:30 p.m. Saturdays in the South: A History of SEC Football – Part Eight: 2010-Present Presented by Regions Bank Sun, Jul 19 Midnight 2019 SEC Football Championship: Georgia vs. LSU 3 a.m. 2010 SEC Classic Football Games: Auburn at Alabama 5 a.m. SEC Storied: The Walk Off Presented by Hardee’s 5:30 a.m. SEC Storied: The Sweat Solution 6 a.m. SEC Storied: Stacy’s Gift Presented by Dr Pepper 6:30 a.m. SEC Storied: No Kin to Me 7 a.m. SEC Storied: Coach Bernie 7:30 a.m. SEC Storied: The Bo You Don’t Know 8 a.m. SEC Storied: By Grantland Rice Presented by Chick-fil-A 9 a.m. SEC Storied: Rowdy Presented by Chick-fil-A 10 a.m. SEC Storied: Abby Head on 11 a.m. SEC Storied: Mighty Ruthie presented by Cooper Tire Noon SEC Storied: Norm Presented by Auto Owners Insurance 1 p.m. SEC Storied: Dominique Belongs to Us 2 p.m. SEC Storied: The Rebel Presented by Dr Pepper 3 p.m. SEC Storied: 40 Minutes of Hell 4 p.m. SEC Storied: Repeat After Us Presented by Chick-fil-A 5 p.m. SEC Storied: Sarah & Suzanne 6 p.m. SEC Storied: Lolo Jones 7 p.m. SEC Storied: Croom 8 p.m. SEC Storied: The Color Orange: The Condredge Holloway Story 9 p.m. SEC Storied: The Book of Manning 10:30 p.m. SEC Storied: Thunder and Lightning

