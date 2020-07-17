SEC Network Programming Update: July 20 – 26

SEC Network continues its focus on SECN’s original and studio programming, including live editions of The Paul Finebaum Show and Marty & McGee, and a marathon weekend of SEC Rewind, featuring throwbacks to great SEC showdowns, and SEC Featured, which is a round-up of features highlighting SEC standouts in all sports.

Additional programming highlights include:

Monday – Friday, 3 – 7 p.m. (daily re-airs at 10 p.m.): The Paul Finebaum Show shares compelling opinions on the college sports landscape as Finebaum interacts with passionate callers

The Paul Finebaum Show shares compelling opinions on the college sports landscape as Finebaum interacts with passionate callers Saturday, 7 – 10 a.m.: Capitalizing on the popular ESPN Radio show by the same name, Marty & McGee meet at the crossroads of southern culture and college sports

Capitalizing on the popular ESPN Radio show by the same name, Marty & McGee meet at the crossroads of southern culture and college sports Best of Marty & McGee’s Show and Tell: A compilation of the duo’s segments from the past three months, as they peek into the lives of some of sports & entertainment’s biggest names, including country music stars Kane Brown and Luke Combs, NASCAR’s Jimmie Johnson, The Bachelor’s Madi Prewitt, SportsCenter anchor Kenny Mayne and South Carolina head football coach Will Muschamp.

Additional SEC Network programming updates will be forthcoming. Please continue to check @ESPNPR and ESPN Press Room for more information.

SEC Network Programming Schedule: July 20 – 26

Date Time (ET) Programming Mon, Jul 20 Midnight 2016 College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T: Alabama vs. Clemson 3 a.m. 2010 Classic SEC Football: South Carolina at Auburn 5 a.m. SEC Storied: The Book of Manning 6:30 a.m. One for the Ages 7:30 a.m. The Moment with Laura Rutledge: Tennessee 8 a.m. The Moment with Laura Rutledge: Alabama 8:30 a.m. Best of Marty & McGee’s Show and Tell 9 a.m. SEC Rewind: 2013 Ole Miss vs. Florida Basketball 11 a.m. 2010 Classic SEC Football: South Carolina at Auburn 1 p.m. 1999 Classic SEC Football: Ole Miss at Mississippi State 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 7 p.m. 2016 College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T: Alabama vs. Clemson 10 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Tue, Jul 21 2 a.m. 1999 Classic SEC Football: Ole Miss at Mississippi State 4 a.m. The Moment with Laura Rutledge: Tennessee 4:30 a.m. The Moment with Laura Rutledge: Alabama 5 a.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 9 a.m. SEC Rewind: 1990 LSU vs. Loyola Marymount 11 a.m. 1997 Citrus Bowl: Northwestern vs. Tennessee 1 p.m. 2008 SEC Championship Game: Florida vs. Alabama 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 7 p.m. SEC Storied: The Believer 8:30 p.m. SEC Storied: It’s Time 10 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Wed, Jul 22 2 a.m. 2008 SEC Championship Game: Florida vs. Alabama 4 a.m. For The Culture Presented by Velveeta 5 a.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 9 a.m. SEC Rewind: 1995 Arkansas vs. Kentucky Basketball 11 a.m. 1998 SEC Championship Game: Mississippi State vs. Tennessee 1 p.m. 2009 SEC Championship Game: Alabama vs. Florida 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 7 p.m. For The Culture Presented by Velveeta 8 p.m. One for the Ages 9 p.m. The Moment with Laura Rutledge: Tennessee 9:30 p.m. The Moment with Laura Rutledge: Alabama 10 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Thu, Jul 23 2 a.m. 2009 SEC Championship Game: Alabama vs. Florida 4 a.m. One for the Ages 5 a.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 9 a.m. SEC Rewind: 2004 Mississippi State vs. Alabama Basketball 11 a.m. 2011 Classic College Football: Oregon vs. LSU 1 p.m. 2010 Classic SEC Football: Auburn at Alabama 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 7 p.m. College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T: Clemson vs. LSU 10 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Fri, Jul 24 2 a.m. 2010 Classic SEC Football: Auburn at Alabama 4 a.m. SEC Storied: Bo, Barkley & The Big Hurt 5 a.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 9 a.m. SEC Rewind: 2008 Georgia vs. Kentucky Basketball 11 a.m. 1981 Sugar Bowl: Georgia vs. Notre Dame 1 p.m. 2006 Classic SEC Football: Florida at Auburn 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 7 p.m. TrueSouth: New Orleans Presented by YellaWood 7:30 p.m. TrueSouth: Beaumont Presented by YellaWood 8 p.m. TrueSouth: Hodgenville Presented by YellaWood 8:30 p.m. TrueSouth: Memphis Presented by YellaWood 9 p.m. Best of Marty & McGee’s Show and Tell 9:30 p.m. SEC Inside: CFP National Championship Special 10 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Sat, Jul 25 2 a.m. 2006 Classic NCAA Football Game: Florida at Auburn 4 a.m. College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T: Clemson vs. LSU 7 a.m. Marty & McGee 10 a.m. SEC Rewind: 1998 Florida vs. Tennessee Noon SEC Rewind: 1989 Alabama vs. Auburn 2 p.m. SEC Rewind: 2005 Missouri vs. South Carolina 4 p.m. SEC Rewind: 1986 Auburn vs. Texas A&M 6 p.m. SEC Rewind: 1980 Georgia vs. Florida 8 p.m. SEC Rewind: 1997 Auburn vs. Tennessee 10 p.m. SEC Rewind: 2001 Arkansas vs. Ole Miss Sun, Jul 26 Midnight SEC Rewind: 1998 Florida vs. Tennessee 2 a.m. SEC Rewind: 1989 Alabama vs. Auburn 4 a.m. SEC Rewind: 2005 Missouri vs. South Carolina 6 a.m. SEC Featured Presented by Belk 6:30 a.m. SEC Featured Presented by Belk 7 a.m. SEC Featured Presented by Belk 7:30 a.m. SEC Featured Presented by Belk 8 a.m. SEC Featured Presented by Belk 8:30 a.m. SEC Featured Presented by Belk 9 a.m. SEC Featured Presented by Belk 9:30 a.m. SEC Featured Presented by Belk 10 a.m. SEC Featured Presented by Belk 10:30 a.m. SEC Featured Presented by Belk 11 a.m. SEC Featured Presented by Belk 11:30 a.m. SEC Featured Presented by Belk Noon SEC Featured Presented by Belk 12:30 p.m. SEC Featured Presented by Belk 1 p.m. 2019 SEC Cross Country Championship 2:30 p.m. 2019 SEC Soccer Tournament: South Carolina vs. Arkansas (Championship) 4:30 p.m. SEC Swimming and Diving Championships 7:30 p.m. SEC Indoor Track & Field Championships 10:30 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament as part of Champ Week presented by Principal: Mississippi State vs. South Carolina (Championship)

