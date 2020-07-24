SEC Network Programming Update: July 27 – August 2

SEC hoops fans will start their weekdays on a high note courtesy of SEC Network’s basketball programming stunts next week, featuring replays of some of the 2019-20 season’s greatest games and a marathon of SEC Inside on Sunday. In addition, SECN will also throw back to old school SEC football showdowns next weekend with a slate of classic games and SEC Rewind re-airs throughout Saturday and Sunday.

Next Monday-Friday, SECN will show a women’s basketball game from the 2019-20 season beginning at either 9 or 9:30 a.m. ET, with a men’s basketball matchup from this past season immediately following. On Sunday, Aug. 2, the network will look back at the 2019-20 men’s basketball season with an SEC Inside marathon from 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Additional programming highlights include:

Monday – Friday, 3 – 7 p.m. (daily re-airs at 10 p.m.): The Paul Finebaum Show shares compelling opinions on the college sports landscape as Finebaum interacts with passionate callers

The Paul Finebaum Show shares compelling opinions on the college sports landscape as Finebaum interacts with passionate callers Saturday, 7 – 10 a.m.: Capitalizing on the popular ESPN Radio show by the same name, Marty & McGee meet at the crossroads of southern culture and college sports

Additional SEC Network programming updates will be forthcoming. Please continue to check @ESPNPR and ESPN Press Room for more information.

SEC Network Programming Schedule: July 27 – August 2

Date Time (ET) Programming Mon, Jul 27 Midnight 2020 SEC Swimming and Diving Championships 3 a.m. 2019 SEC Soccer Tournament: South Carolina vs. Arkansas (Championship) 5 a.m. 2020 SEC Indoor Track & Field Championships 8 a.m. 2020 SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament as part of Champ Week presented by Principal: Mississippi State vs. South Carolina (Championship) 9:30 a.m. Southeastern Conference Women’s Basketball as part of Big Monday presented by Boost Mobile: UConn at South Carolina 11 a.m. Southeastern Conference Basketball as part of Super Tuesday presented by Progressive: A Sonic Blockbuster: Kentucky at LSU 1 p.m. SEC Rewind: 2008 Ole Miss vs. Florida 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 7 p.m. College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T: Clemson vs. LSU 10 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Tue, Jul 28 2 a.m. SEC Rewind: 2008 Ole Miss vs. Florida 4 a.m. Homecoming with Titus O’Neil 4:30 a.m. Homecoming with Tim Cook 5 a.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 9 a.m. SEC Inside: Women’s Basketball Tournament Presented by Belk 9:30 a.m. Women’s College Basketball: Texas A&M at Mississippi State 11 a.m. Southeastern Conference Basketball as part of Super Tuesday presented by Progressive: Tennessee at Kentucky 1 p.m. SEC Rewind: 2012 Texas A&M vs. Alabama 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 7 p.m. Homecoming with Titus O’Neil 7:30 p.m. Homecoming with Tim Cook 8 p.m. Homecoming with Billy Payne 8:30 p.m. Homecoming with Marillyn Hewson 9 p.m. E:60 Pictures: Hilinksi’s Hope 10 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Wed, Jul 29 2 a.m. SEC Rewind: 2012 Texas A&M vs. Alabama 4 a.m. Homecoming with Billy Payne 4:30 a.m. Homecoming with Marillyn Hewson 5 a.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 9 a.m. Big Monday presented by Boost Mobile: Southeastern Conference Women’s Basketball as part of We Back Pat: Mississippi State at South Carolina 11 a.m. Saturday Showcase presented by 5-hour ENERGY: Southeastern Conference Basketball: LSU at Auburn 1 p.m. SEC Rewind: 2002 LSU vs. Kentucky 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 7 p.m. ESPN College Football Primetime presented by Hampton Hotels: Mississippi State at LSU 10 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Thu, Jul 30 2 a.m. ESPN College Football Primetime presented by Hampton Hotels: Mississippi State at LSU 5 a.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 9 a.m. Women’s College Basketball: Texas A&M at Tennessee 11 a.m. SEC Network Basketball: Kentucky at South Carolina 1 p.m. SEC Rewind: 2007 Arkansas vs. LSU 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 7 p.m. 2019 SEC Football Championship: Georgia vs. LSU 10 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Fri, Jul 31 2 a.m. 2019 SEC Football Championship: Georgia vs. LSU 5 a.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 9 a.m. 2020 SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament as part of Champ Week presented by Principal: Mississippi State vs. South Carolina (Championship) 10:30 a.m. SEC Inside: Women’s Basketball Tournament Presented by Belk 11 a.m. Southeastern Conference Basketball as part of Super Tuesday presented by Progressive: Georgia at Kentucky 1 p.m. SEC Rewind: 2007 LSU vs. Kentucky 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 7 p.m. SEC Storied: The Play That Changed College Football 8 p.m. SEC Storied: Herschel Walker 9 p.m. SEC Storied: Tigers United 10 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Sat, Aug 1 2 a.m. SEC Rewind: 2007 LSU vs. Kentucky 4 a.m. SEC Storied: The Play That Changed College Football 5 a.m. SEC Storied: Herschel Walker 6 a.m. SEC Storied: Tigers United 7 a.m. Marty & McGee 10 a.m. Regular Season Women’s College Volleyball: Florida at Texas A&M Noon Regular Season Women’s College Volleyball: Kentucky at Florida 2 p.m. 1994 Classic SEC Football: Georgia at Alabama 4 p.m. 1999 Fiesta Bowl: Florida State vs. Tennessee 6 p.m. 2007 Classic SEC Football: Georgia at Alabama 8 p.m. 1997 Sugar Bowl: Florida vs. Florida State 10 p.m. 1993 Sugar Bowl: Alabama vs. Miami Sun, Aug 2 Midnight 1994 Classic SEC Football: Georgia at Alabama 2 a.m. 1999 Fiesta Bowl: Florida State vs. Tennessee 4 a.m. 2007 Classic SEC Football: Georgia at Alabama 6 a.m. E:60 Pictures: Hilinksi’s Hope 7 a.m. SEC Inside: Vanderbilt Basketball 7:30 a.m. SEC Inside: Ole Miss Basketball 8 a.m. SEC Inside: Missouri Basketball 8:30 a.m. SEC Inside: Arkansas Basketball 9 a.m. SEC Inside: Alabama Basketball 9:30 a.m. SEC Inside: Georgia Basketball 10 a.m. SEC Inside: Tennessee Basketball 10:30 a.m. SEC Inside: Texas A&M Basketball 11 a.m. SEC Inside: South Carolina Basketball 11:30 a.m. SEC Inside: Florida Basketball Noon SEC Inside: Mississippi State Basketball 12:30 p.m. SEC Inside: LSU Basketball 1 p.m. SEC Inside: Auburn Basketball 1:30 p.m. SEC Inside: Kentucky Basketball 2 p.m. SEC Rewind: 1988 Auburn vs. LSU 4 p.m. SEC Rewind: 2008 Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky 6 p.m. SEC Rewind: 1985 Alabama vs. Auburn 8 p.m. SEC Rewind: 2001 Tennessee vs. LSU 10 p.m. TrueSouth: Birmingham Presented by YellaWood 10:30 p.m. TrueSouth: Athens Presented by YellaWood 11 p.m. TrueSouth: Nashville Presented by YellaWood 11:30 p.m. TrueSouth: Shreveport Presented by YellaWood

About SEC Network

The Southeastern Conference and ESPN launched SEC Network on August 14, 2014. The network televises hundreds of games across the SEC’s 21 sports annually. Programming includes in-depth analysis and storytelling in studio shows such as SEC Nation, Thinking Out Loud and Rally Cap, daily news and information with SEC Now, original content such as TrueSouth, SEC Storied and SEC Inside, and more. Hundreds of additional live events are available for streaming exclusively on SEC Network’s digital companion, SEC Network+, via the ESPN App and SECNetwork.com. The network is also available in more than 135 countries throughout Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia via ESPN Player, ESPN’s sports streaming service in the region.