Breaux, Tebow Tributes Highlight SEC Network Programming, August 10 – 16

Legendary LSU gymnastics head coach D-D Breaux and Gator Great Tim Tebow headline this week’s SEC Network TV schedule, with respective programming surrounding Breaux’s retirement after a 43-year run with the Tigers and Tebow’s birthday, which also happens to be the sixth anniversary of SEC Network.

SECN will showcase Breaux’s final two SEC Championship squads with re-airs of the 2018 and 2019 SEC Gymnastics Championships on Monday, August 10, beginning at 10 a.m. ET. Following each meet will be an in-depth look at the high-flying action with SEC Inside. The program is shot in cinematic style, delivering new vantage points and exclusive sound from coaches and gymnasts outside of what’s seen on the championship telecast.

For Tebow’s birthday, SECN will highlight his storied SEC football career with dedicated programming from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Friday, August 14, including the 2007 matchup between Florida and South Carolina where Tebow scored seven touchdowns, and the 2008 SEC Championship Game, where Tebow was named the game’s MVP after taking down undefeated Alabama, 31-20.

In addition, the network will continue to throwback to classic SEC football games and recent conference showdowns throughout the week.

Additional programming highlights include:

Monday – Friday, 3 – 7 p.m. (daily re-airs at 10 p.m.): The Paul Finebaum Show shares compelling opinions on the college sports landscape as Finebaum interacts with passionate callers

The Paul Finebaum Show shares compelling opinions on the college sports landscape as Finebaum interacts with passionate callers Saturday, 7 – 10 a.m.: Capitalizing on the popular ESPN Radio show by the same name, Marty & McGee meet at the crossroads of southern culture and college sports

SEC Network Innovates with Social and Digital Engagement

SEC Network launched #HomeSchoolSpirit in May, a new initiative as part of its “We Love It Here” brand campaign. SEC fans are encouraged to post photos and videos on social media with the hashtag #HomeSchoolSpirit to display how they keep their SEC fandom going while staying at home.

SEC Network continues to produce social and digital programming for SEC fans looking for current conversation surrounding the world of sports, including SEC Update, which brings SEC Network followers and fans the news of the day. Daily content is premiering on SEC Network’s Twitter and Facebook accounts, as well as SECNetwork.com.

Additional SEC Network programming updates will be forthcoming. Please continue to check @ESPNPR and ESPN Press Room for more information.

SEC Network Programming Schedule: August 10 – 16

Date Time (ET) Programming Mon, Aug 10 Midnight SEC Rewind: 2007 South Carolina vs. Arkansas 2 a.m. SEC Rewind: 2005 Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee 4 a.m. SEC Rewind: 2010 Alabama vs. South Carolina 6 a.m. SEC Rewind: 1996 Georgia vs. Auburn 8 a.m. SEC Rewind: 1998 Arkansas vs. Tennessee 10 a.m. 2018 SEC Women’s Gymnastics Championship (Evening Session) Noon SEC Inside: 2018 Gymnastics Championship 12:30 p.m. 2019 SEC Women’s Gymnastics Championship (Evening Session) 2:30 p.m. SEC Inside: 2019 Gymnastics Championship 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 7 p.m. 1988 Classic SEC Football: Auburn at LSU 9 p.m. One for the Ages 10 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Tue, Aug 11 2 a.m. 2019 ESPN College Football Primetime Presented by Hampton by Hilton: Florida at Kentucky 5 a.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 9 a.m. Best of Marty & McGee’s Show and Tell 9:30 a.m. SEC Storied: The Bo You Don’t Know 10 a.m. 2019 Saturday Night Football Presented by Wells Fargo: LSU at Texas 1 p.m. 2007 Classic SEC Football: Auburn at LSU 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 7 p.m. 2000 Independence Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M 9 p.m. SEC Storied: Croom 10 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Wed, Aug 12 2 a.m. 2019 Saturday Night Football Presented by Wells Fargo: LSU at Texas 5 a.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 9 a.m. SEC Storied: The Sweat Solution 9:30 a.m. SEC Storied: Wuerffel’s Way 10 a.m. ESPN College Football Primetime Presented by Hampton by Hilton: 2019 Camping World Kickoff: Miami vs. Florida 1 p.m. 2005 Classic SEC Football: South Carolina at Tennessee 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 7 p.m. 2010 Citi BCS National Championship Game: Texas vs. Alabama 10 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Thu, Aug 13 2 a.m. ESPN College Football Primetime Presented by Hampton by Hilton: 2019 Camping World Kickoff: Miami vs. Florida 5 a.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 9 a.m. The Moment with Laura Rutledge: Tennessee 9:30 a.m. The Moment with Laura Rutledge: Alabama 10 a.m. 2019 ESPN Thursday Night College Football Presented by Dave & Buster’s: Ole Miss at Mississippi State 1 p.m. 2005 Classic SEC Football: Auburn at LSU 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 7 p.m. 2011 Tostitos BCS National Championship: Auburn vs. Oregon 9 p.m. SEC Storied: Miracles on the Plains 10 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 2 a.m. 2019 ESPN Thursday Night College Football Presented by Dave & Buster’s: Ole Miss at Mississippi State Fri, Aug 14 5 a.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 9 a.m. Tim Tebow: Everything In Between 10 a.m. Faces of Sports: Tim Tebow 11 a.m. 2007 Classic SEC Football: Florida at South Carolina 1 p.m. 2008 SEC Championship Game: Florida vs. Alabama 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 7 p.m. 2013 Discover BCS National Championship: Notre Dame vs. Alabama 9 p.m. SEC Storied: The Play That Changed College Football 10 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Sat, Aug 15 2 a.m. 2019 Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M 5 a.m. SEC Storied: Before They Were Cowboys Presented by Chick-fil-A 6 a.m. SEC Storied: Scramblin’ Fran Presented by Regions Bank 7 a.m. Marty & McGee 10 a.m. SEC Inside: 2019 SEC Championship 10:30 a.m. SEC Inside: 2020 CFP National Championship Special 11 a.m. 1997 Classic SEC Football: Auburn at LSU 1 p.m. 2010 Classic SEC Football: LSU at Arkansas 3 p.m. 2009 Classic SEC Football: South Carolina at Georgia 6 p.m. 2010 Outback Bowl: Northwestern vs. Auburn 8 p.m. 2013 Chick-Fil-A Bowl: Duke vs. Texas A&M 10 p.m. 2013 Capital One Bowl: Nebraska vs. Georgia Sun, Aug 16 Midnight 2020 Vrbo Citrus Bowl: Michigan vs. Alabama 3 a.m. 2019 Belk Bowl: Virginia Tech vs. Kentucky 6 a.m. 2019 SEC Football Championship: Georgia vs. LSU 9 a.m. 2019 SEC Saturday Night: Tennessee at Missouri Noon 2019 ESPN College Football Primetime Presented by Hampton by Hilton: Mississippi State at Auburn 3 p.m. 2019 ESPN College Football Primetime Presented by Nationwide: Ole Miss at Missouri 6 p.m. 2019 ESPN College Football Primetime Presented by Hampton by Hilton: Georgia at Tennessee 9 p.m. 2019 ESPN College Football Primetime Presented by Hampton by Hilton: Florida at LSU

About SEC Network

The Southeastern Conference and ESPN launched SEC Network on August 14, 2014. The network televises hundreds of games across the SEC’s 21 sports annually. Programming includes in-depth analysis and storytelling in studio shows such as SEC Nation, Thinking Out Loud and Rally Cap, daily news and information with SEC Now, original content such as TrueSouth, SEC Storied and SEC Inside, and more. Hundreds of additional live events are available for streaming exclusively on SEC Network’s digital companion, SEC Network+, via the ESPN App and SECNetwork.com. The network is also available in more than 135 countries throughout Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia via ESPN Player, ESPN’s sports streaming service in the region.