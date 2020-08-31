ESPN Continues its Industry-Leading College Football Coverage with Familiar Faces and Veteran Commentator Teams in 2020-21

Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Maria Taylor Return to ABC’s Saturday Night Football

Sean McDonough and Todd Blackledge Joined by Todd McShay on ESPN Saturday Night Primetime

Joe Tessitore Returns to College Football with Greg McElroy and Holly Rowe on ABC and ESPN

Other ABC and ESPN Teams: Mark Jones and Dusty Dvoracek; Dave Pasch and Mike Golic; and Bob Wischusen and Dan Orlovsky

ESPN will again feature the deepest, most accomplished broadcasting roster in college football during the 2020-21 season with many familiar faces and veteran teams returning to action. More than 20 teams comprised of respected voices, insightful analysts and experienced reporters will cover the season from week 0 through the College Football Playoff National Championship and beyond. This year’s broadcast teams:

Fowler, Herbstreit and Taylor Return for ABC’s Saturday Night Football

Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and reporter Maria Taylor will again call the weekly ABC Saturday Night Football marquee matchup. The 2020 season marks Fowler and Herbstreit’s seventh year in the SNF booth and their 25th season as college football partners, having worked together since 1996 on College GameDay. Fowler and Herbstreit have called every College Football Playoff National Championship and they will work their first NFL game together Sept. 14 on ESPN’s Monday Night Football. Herbstreit recently earned his fifth Sports Emmy award as Outstanding Sports Event Analyst, while Fowler is ESPN’s lead voice for both Grand Slam tennis and college football. Taylor, host of ESPN’s NBA Countdown and NCAA Women’s Final Four studio coverage, has been part of Saturday Night Football since 2017.

McShay Joins McDonough and Blackledge on ESPN Saturday Night Primetime

Sean McDonough (who has a new ESPN extension) and Todd Blackledge return to ESPN Saturday Night Primetime for the third year. They will be joined this season by field analyst Todd McShay, as well as a reporter. Both McDonough and Blackledge have called college football games for more than 20 years, as well as a College Football Playoff Semifinal game together the past two seasons. McShay, a leading NFL Draft analyst, joins the team after working the past four years with Steve Levy and Brian Griese, who moved onto MNF.

Tessitore Returns to College Football with McElroy and Rowe on ABC and ESPN

The voice of Monday Night Football the past two seasons, Joe Tessitore returns to college football where he received widespread acclaim for his calls, especially in thrilling, late-game situations. Tessitore, who previously called College Football Playoff Semifinal games in 2016 and 2017, will partner with analyst Greg McElroy and reporter Holly Rowe on ESPN and ABC Saturday games. McElroy, the former National Champion Alabama quarterback, worked with Dave Pasch and Tom Luginbill the past four seasons. Rowe, one of ESPN’s most beloved reporters, previously worked with Tessitore on ESPN college football and basketball.

Jones and Dvoracek together for the third straight season

Mark Jones and Dusty Dvoracek will work together for the third consecutive campaign. Now in his 30th year with ESPN, Jones will call ESPN and ABC college football games in addition to being one of the company’s leading NBA play-by-play voices. A two-time Oklahoma Sooner captain and former NFL Draft pick, Dvoracek continues to expand his ESPN role.

Other teams for ESPN and ABC Saturday games:

Dave Pasch and Mike Golic will call games together for the first time this fall. A versatile football and basketball play-by-play voice – who also calls Arizona Cardinals NFL games, Pasch joined ESPN in 2003. Golic, who joined ESPN in 1995, has called college football games throughout his ESPN career. The former Notre Dame captain and eight-year NFL veteran recently concluded a 22-year Hall of Fame run as an ESPN Radio host.

and will call games together for the first time this fall. A versatile football and basketball play-by-play voice – who also calls Arizona Cardinals NFL games, Pasch joined ESPN in 2003. Golic, who joined ESPN in 1995, has called college football games throughout his ESPN career. The former Notre Dame captain and eight-year NFL veteran recently concluded a 22-year Hall of Fame run as an ESPN Radio host. Bob Wischusen and Dan Orlovsky are back together for a second season. Wischusen, a college football and basketball voice for ESPN, is also the New York Jets radio voice. In addition to calling college games, Orlovsky continues to appear across a number of ESPN shows, including the new NFL Live.

Additional ESPN and ESPN2 Broadcaster Teams:

Dave Flemming and Rod Gilmore, now in his 24th season (ESPN);

Anish Shroff and Tom Luginbill, who has been with ESPN for more than 15 years (ESPN and ESPN2)

Beth Mowins and former NFL linebacker Kirk Morrison (ESPN and ESPN2)

Matt Barrie and Mike Golic Jr., will call the season-opening FCS Kickoff game (ESPN, Thursday). Barrie will continue to have a prominent studio role, while Golic Jr. just launched his new ESPN Radio show.

Jason Benetti and former Heisman Trophy winner Andre Ware (ESPN and ESPN2, Friday)

Roy Philpott and Kelly Stouffer (ESPN and ESPN2)

ESPN2 and ESPNU Broadcasting Teams:

Clay Matvick and Rocky Boiman

Kevin Brown and Jay Walker

John Schriffen and Rene Ingoglia

Mike Couzens and Dustin Fox

College Networks Broadcasting Teams:

SEC Network returns its SEC Saturday Night crew of Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic.

ACC Network’s primetime crew will again be Dave O’Brien, Tim Hasselbeck and Katie George.

Longhorn Network’s game crew will feature Lowell Galindo, Andre Ware and Kris Budden.

ESPN will utilize a talented pool of reporters to cover games on site throughout the season, including: Kris Budden, Paul Carcaterra, Dawn Davenport, Katie George, Lericia Harris, Quint Kessenich, Molly McGrath, Dr. Jerry Punch, Kelsey Riggs, Lauren Sisler, Marty Smith, Allison Williams and Eric Wood.

Additional ESPN college football contributors will include play-by-play voices Courtney Lyle, Tiffany (Greene) Berry, Mike Morgan, Mike Monaco and Bill Roth; analysts Joey Galloway and Eric Wood; and rules analysts Bill LeMonnier (Saturday Night Football) and Matt Austin (SEC games).

2020 ESPN Commentator Teams:

Game/Network Commentators ABC’s Saturday Night Football Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Maria Taylor ESPN Saturday Night Primetime Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Todd McShay ESPN and ABC Saturday Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, Holly Rowe ESPN and ABC Saturday Mark Jones, Dusty Dvoracek ESPN and ABC Saturday Dave Pasch, Mike Golic ESPN and ABC Saturday Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky ESPN Saturday Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore ESPN and ESPN2 Saturday Anish Shroff, Tom Luginbill ESPN and ESPN2 Saturday Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison ESPN Thursday Matt Barrie, Mike Golic Jr. ESPN and ESPN2 Friday Jason Benetti, Andre Ware ESPN and ESPN2 Saturday Roy Philpott, Kelly Stouffer SEC Network Saturday Night Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic ACC Network Saturday Night Dave O’Brien, Tim Hasselbeck, Katie George SEC Network Dave Neal, DJ Shockley, Matt Stinchcomb ACC Network Wes Durham, Chris Cotter, Roddy Jones, Mark Herzlich ESPN2 and ESPNU Saturday Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman ESPN2 and ESPNU Saturday Kevin Brown, Jay Walker ESPN2 and ESPNU Saturday John Schriffen, Rene Ingoglia ESPN2 and ESPNU Saturday Mike Couzens, Dustin Fox Longhorn Network Lowell Galindo, Andre Ware, Kris Budden

Commentating teams subject to change. Additional broadcasters will be used throughout the season.