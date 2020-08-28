Miscellaneous
ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC Programming Updates for August 29 and 30
Subject to Change
Times Listed are Eastern
|2 PM | WNBA: CHICAGO vs SEATTLE LIVE
|8 AM | SPORTSCENTER LIVE
|6 AM | FORMULA ONE BELGIAN GRAND PRIX PRACTICE LIVE
|8:55 AM | FORMULA ONE – BELGIAN GRAND PRIX QUALIFYING LIVE
|9 AM | SPORTSCENTER LIVE
|10 AM | SPORTSCENTER LIVE
|10 AM | MAX ON BOXING ENCORE
|11 AM | SPORTSCENTER LIVE
|10:30 AM | UFC LIVE: SMITH vs RAKIC ENCORE
|12 PM | HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL KICKOFF LIVE
|11 AM – 3 PM | TENNIS: WESTERN & SOUTHERN OPEN LIVE
|3 PM | NBA COUNTDOWN LIVE
|3 PM – 12 AM | GEICO ESPN HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL KICKOFF LIVE
|3:30 PM | NBA PLAYOFFS – FIRST ROUND: ORLANDO MAGIC vs MILWAUKEE BUCKS GAME 5 LIVE
|6 PM | UFC FIGHT NIGHT: SMITH vs RAKIC LIVE
6 PM | PRELIMS LIVE
|9 PM | COLLEGE FOOTBALL – GUARDIAN CREDIT UNION FCS KICKOFF LIVE
|12 AM | SPORTSCENTER LIVE
Subject to Change
Times Listed are Eastern
|2 PM | FINDING BIG COUNTRY ENCORE
(It’s been nearly two decades since the Vancouver Grizzlies left town with their original franchise player Big Country Bryant Reeves taking most of the blame, but superfan Kat Jayme still isn’t over it. She goes on a mission to find her reclusive and maligned childhood hero and tell the story of the forgotten legend.)
|7 AM | FORMULA ONE GRAND PRIX SUNDA LIVE
|8 AM | SPORTSCENTER LIVE
|3 PM | EDDIE ENCORE
(Following the famed career of 800-win basketball coach, Eddie Sutton, the film highlights programs at the Universities of Arkansas, Kentucky, and Oklahoma State. Revisiting not only conference championships and numerous trips to the Final Four, but also the pains of addiction and the devastating 2001 Oklahoma State basketball team plane crash,)
|7:30 AM | FORMULA ONE BEGIAN GRAND PRIX LIVE
|9 AM | SPORTSCENTER LIVE
|11 AM | SPORTSCENTER LIVE
|10 AM | SPORTSCENTER LIVE
|12 PM | NBA: THE JUMP LIVE
|11 AM | SPORTSCENTER LIVE
|12:30 PM | NBA PLAYOFFS – CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS: BOSTON vs TORONTO GAME 1 LIVE
|12 – 3 PM | GEICO ESPN HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL KICKOFF LIVE
|3:30 PM | NBA PLAYOFFS – FIRST ROUND: LA CLIPPERS vs. DALLAS MAVERICKS GAME 6 LIVE
|3 PM | WORLD OF X: REAL BMX 2020
|6 PM | BASEBALL TONIGHT LIVE
|4 PM | MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL: NY YANKEES vs NY METS LIVE
|7 PM | MLB SUNDAY NIGHT BASEBALL: ATLANTA BRAVES vs PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES LIVE
|7 PM | MLB SUNDAY NIGHT BASEBALL: ATLANTA BRAVES vs PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — STAT CAST LIVE
|10 PM | FORMULA ONE BEGIAN GRAND PRIX ENCORE
|10 PM | FORMULA ONE BEGIAN GRAND PRIX ENCORE
|12:30 AM | SPORTSCENTER LIVE