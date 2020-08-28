ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC Programming Updates for August 29 and 30

Miscellaneous

ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC Programming Updates for August 29 and 30

Photo of Teri Couch Teri Couch 1 hour ago
Programming Updates

AUGUST 29  |  AUGUST 30

AUGUST 29, 2020

Subject to Change
Times Listed are Eastern

2 PM | WNBA: CHICAGO vs SEATTLE  LIVE
 8 AM | SPORTSCENTER  LIVE 6 AM | FORMULA ONE BELGIAN GRAND PRIX PRACTICE  LIVE
8:55 AM | FORMULA ONE – BELGIAN GRAND PRIX QUALIFYING  LIVE 9 AM | SPORTSCENTER  LIVE
10 AM | SPORTSCENTER  LIVE 10 AM | MAX ON BOXING ENCORE
  11 AM | SPORTSCENTER  LIVE 10:30 AM | UFC LIVE: SMITH vs RAKIC  ENCORE
12 PM | HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL KICKOFF  LIVE 11 AM – 3 PM | TENNIS: WESTERN & SOUTHERN OPEN  LIVE
3 PM | NBA COUNTDOWN  LIVE 3 PM – 12 AM | GEICO ESPN HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL KICKOFF  LIVE
3:30 PM | NBA PLAYOFFS – FIRST ROUND: ORLANDO MAGIC vs MILWAUKEE BUCKS GAME 5  LIVE  
6 PM | UFC FIGHT NIGHT: SMITH vs RAKIC  LIVE

6 PM | PRELIMS LIVE
8 PM | MAIN CARD LIVE

  
9 PM | COLLEGE FOOTBALL – GUARDIAN CREDIT UNION FCS KICKOFF  LIVE  
12 AM | SPORTSCENTER  LIVE  

 

AUGUST 30, 2020

Subject to Change
Times Listed are Eastern

2 PM | FINDING BIG COUNTRY ENCORE
(It’s been nearly two decades since the Vancouver Grizzlies left town with their original franchise player Big Country Bryant Reeves taking most of the blame, but superfan Kat Jayme still isn’t over it. She goes on a mission to find her reclusive and maligned childhood hero and tell the story of the forgotten legend.)
 7 AM | FORMULA ONE GRAND PRIX SUNDA LIVE 8 AM | SPORTSCENTER  LIVE
3 PM | EDDIE  ENCORE
(Following the famed career of 800-win basketball coach, Eddie Sutton, the film highlights programs at the Universities of Arkansas, Kentucky, and Oklahoma State. Revisiting not only conference championships and numerous trips to the Final Four, but also the pains of addiction and the devastating 2001 Oklahoma State basketball team plane crash,)		 7:30 AM | FORMULA ONE BEGIAN GRAND PRIX  LIVE 9 AM | SPORTSCENTER  LIVE

 
  11 AM | SPORTSCENTER  LIVE 10 AM | SPORTSCENTER  LIVE
  12 PM | NBA: THE JUMP  LIVE 11 AM | SPORTSCENTER  LIVE
12:30 PM | NBA PLAYOFFS – CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS: BOSTON vs TORONTO GAME 1    LIVE
 12 – 3 PM | GEICO ESPN HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL KICKOFF  LIVE
3:30 PM | NBA PLAYOFFS – FIRST ROUND: LA CLIPPERS vs. DALLAS MAVERICKS GAME 6  LIVE 3 PM | WORLD OF X: REAL BMX 2020
  6 PM | BASEBALL TONIGHT  LIVE 4 PM | MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL: NY YANKEES vs NY METS LIVE
  7 PM | MLB SUNDAY NIGHT BASEBALL: ATLANTA BRAVES vs PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES  LIVE 7 PM | MLB SUNDAY NIGHT BASEBALL: ATLANTA BRAVES vs PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — STAT CAST LIVE
  10 PM | FORMULA ONE BEGIAN GRAND PRIX  ENCORE 10 PM | FORMULA ONE BEGIAN GRAND PRIX  ENCORE
  12:30 AM | SPORTSCENTER  LIVE

Tags
Photo of Teri Couch

Teri Couch

It's been an amazing journey -- 38 years and counting! Currently I oversee our company archives and manage our media website (ESPN Press Room). I also help out with PR efforts around our partnership with Special Olympics. I am a huge Red Sox fan and a supporter of all things Special Olympics.
Back to top button
Close