ESPN+ Featured Groups for PGA Championship Final Round

ESPN+ will provide 10 continuous hours of exclusive PGA Championship final round Featured Group coverage on Sunday, Aug. 9, beginning at 11 a.m. ET from TPC Harding Park in San Francisco. ESPN+ also will bring viewers the final putt of the championship with six hours of Featured Hole coverage from the 18th hole.

In the morning hours on Sunday, ESPN+ Featured Group coverage will include:

Tiger Woods (+2) and Tom Hoge (+2) (coverage begins 11 a.m.; tee time 11:30 a.m.)

(+2) and (+2) (coverage begins 11 a.m.; tee time 11:30 a.m.) Phil Mickelson (+1) and Russell Henley (+1) (coverage begins 11:30 a.m.; tee time noon)

Later in the day on Sunday, Featured Group coverage will have:

Bryson DeChambeau (-6) and Tony Finau (-6) (tee time 4:20 p.m.)

(-6) and (-6) (tee time 4:20 p.m.) Brooks Koepka (-7) and Paul Casey (-6) (tee time 4:30 p.m.)

All four players in the afternoon Featured Groups are within three shots of leader Dustin Johnson entering the final round, with Koepka trying to win the event for the third consecutive year.

The ESPN+ Featured Hole stream of No. 18 at TPC Harding Park will run from 3-9 p.m. and will have the last putt.

Matt Barrie, Andrew Catalon, Brian Crowell and Luke Elvy will host Featured Group coverage with analysts Curtis Strange, Jason Bohn, Stuart Appleby and 1996 PGA Championship winner Mark Brooks. On-course reporters will be Jane Crafter, Ned Michaels and Olin Browne.

ESPN and ESPN+ also will present five hours of traditional coverage of the final round of the PGA Championship on Sunday, streaming on ESPN+ from 10 a.m. – noon and then moving to ESPN from noon – 3 p.m.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the leading direct-to-consumer sports streaming service from Disney’s Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI) and ESPN. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to 7.9 million subscribers in less than two years, offering fans thousands of live events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks, an unmatched library of on-demand programming, as well as premium editorial content.

Fans subscribe to ESPN+ for just $4.99 a month (or $49.99 per year) through, ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or the ESPN App. It is also available as part of a bundle offer that gives subscribers access to Disney+, Hulu (ad-supported), and ESPN+ ¬— all for just $12.99/month.

