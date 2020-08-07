ESPN+ Featured Groups for PGA Championship Second Round

ESPN+ will offer fans 12 continuous hours of exclusive Featured Group coverage from the second round of the PGA Championship on Friday, Aug. 7, beginning at 10 a.m. ET from TPC Harding Park in San Francisco.

In the morning hours on Friday, ESPN+ Featured Group coverage will include:

Rickie Fowler (+3), Bryson DeChambeau (-2) and Adam Scott (-2) (beginning at 11:22 a.m.)

(+3), (-2) and (-2) (beginning at 11:22 a.m.) Jon Rahm (E), Phil Mickelson (+2) and Sergio Garcia (+3) (beginning at 11:33 a.m.)

Later in the day on Friday, Featured Group coverage will have:

Brooks Koepka (-4), Gary Woodland (-3) and Shane Lowry (-2) (beginning at 4:36 p.m.)

(-4), (-3) and (-2) (beginning at 4:36 p.m.) Tiger Woods (-2), Rory McIlroy (E) and Justin Thomas (+1) (beginning at 4:58 p.m.)

From 10 a.m. until the featured group tees off, the Featured Group streams on ESPN+ will preview the day, following the players as they arrive, warm up on the driving range and practice green and head for the first tee. The coverage also will look at some of the other players on the course and will include some features.

Matt Barrie, Andrew Catalon, Brian Crowell and Luke Elvy will host Featured Group coverage with analysts Curtis Strange, Jason Bohn, Stuart Appleby and 1996 PGA Championship winner Mark Brooks. On-course reporters will be Jane Crafter, Ned Michaels and Olin Browne.

ESPN and ESPN+ also will present 12 hours of traditional coverage of the second round of the PGA Championship on Friday, streaming on ESPN+ from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Coverage will then move to ESPN from 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the leading direct-to-consumer sports streaming service from Disney’s Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI) and ESPN. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to 7.9 million subscribers in less than two years, offering fans thousands of live events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks, an unmatched library of on-demand programming, as well as premium editorial content.

Fans subscribe to ESPN+ for just $4.99 a month (or $49.99 per year) through, ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or the ESPN App. It is also available as part of a bundle offer that gives subscribers access to Disney+, Hulu (ad-supported), and ESPN+ ¬— all for just $12.99/month.

