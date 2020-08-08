ESPN+ Featured Groups for PGA Championship Third Round

As the PGA Championship moves into the weekend, ESPN+ will offer fans 11 continuous hours of exclusive Featured Group coverage from the third round on Saturday, Aug. 8, beginning at 11 a.m. ET from TPC Harding Park in San Francisco.

Among the players featured will be four who are part of a six-way tie for second place entering the third round.

In the morning hours on Saturday, ESPN+ Featured Group coverage will include:

Justin Thomas (+1) and Jordan Spieth (+1) (coverage begins 11 a.m.; tee time 11:40 a.m.)

(+1) and (+1) (coverage begins 11 a.m.; tee time 11:40 a.m.) Tiger Woods (E) and Keith Mitchell (E) (coverage begins noon; tee time 1 p.m.)

Later in the day on Saturday, Featured Group coverage will have:

Brooks Koepka (-6) and Justin Rose (-6) (beginning at 5:40 p.m.)

(-6) and (-6) (beginning at 5:40 p.m.) Jason Day (-6) and Daniel Berger (-6) (beginning at 5:50 p.m.)

All four players in the afternoon Featured Groups are part of a six-way tie for second place entering the third round.

From 11 a.m. until the featured group tees off, the Featured Group streams on ESPN+ will preview the day, following the players as they arrive, warm up on the driving range and practice green and head for the first tee. The coverage also will look at some of the other players on the course and will include some features.

Also on Saturday, ESPN+ will offer a Featured Hole stream from No. 18 at TPC Harding Park beginning at 4 p.m.

Matt Barrie, Andrew Catalon, Brian Crowell and Luke Elvy will host Featured Group coverage with analysts Curtis Strange, Jason Bohn, Stuart Appleby and 1996 PGA Championship winner Mark Brooks. On-course reporters will be Jane Crafter, Ned Michaels and Olin Browne.

ESPN and ESPN+ also will present five hours of traditional coverage of the third round of the PGA Championship on Saturday, streaming on ESPN+ from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Coverage will then move to ESPN from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the leading direct-to-consumer sports streaming service from Disney’s Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI) and ESPN. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to 7.9 million subscribers in less than two years, offering fans thousands of live events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks, an unmatched library of on-demand programming, as well as premium editorial content.

Fans subscribe to ESPN+ for just $4.99 a month (or $49.99 per year) through, ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or the ESPN App. It is also available as part of a bundle offer that gives subscribers access to Disney+, Hulu (ad-supported), and ESPN+ ¬— all for just $12.99/month.

