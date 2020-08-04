ESPN+ to Follow Woods, Mickelson, Rahm, Thomas, McIlroy in Star-Studded Featured Group Coverage Thursday from PGA Championship

Highlighting some of golf’s most successful and popular players, ESPN+ will offer fans 12 continuous hours of exclusive Featured Group coverage from the first round of the PGA Championship on Thursday, Aug. 6, beginning at 10 a.m. ET from TPC Harding Park in San Francisco.

Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and World No. 1 Justin Thomas will be among the players in the Featured Group coverage on Thursday. Featured Group coverage will be live and exclusive on ESPN+ all day Thursday and Friday, from 10 a.m. until the end of play, with four featured groups throughout the day (two morning groups, two afternoon groups).

In the morning hours on Thursday, ESPN+ Featured Group coverage will include:

Jordan Spieth , Dustin Johnson and Justin Rose (beginning at 11:22 a.m.)

, (beginning at 11:22 a.m.) Woods, McIlroy and Thomas (beginning at 11:33 a.m.)

Later in the day on Thursday, Featured Group coverage will have:

Rickie Fowler, Bryson DeChambeau and Adam Scott (beginning at 4:47 p.m.)

(beginning at 4:47 p.m.) Rahm, Mickelson and Sergio Garcia (beginning at 4:58 p.m.)

From 10 a.m. until the featured group tees off, the Featured Group streams on ESPN+ will preview the day, following the players as they arrive, warm up on the driving range and practice green and head for the first tee. The coverage also will look at some of the other players on the course and will include some features.

Matt Barrie, Andrew Catalon, Brian Crowell and Luke Elvy will host Featured Group coverage with analysts Curtis Strange, Jason Bohn, Stuart Appleby and 1996 PGA Championship winner Mark Brooks. On-course reporters will be Jane Crafter, Ned Michaels and Olin Browne.

ESPN and ESPN+ also will present 12 hours of traditional coverage of the first round of the PGA Championship on Thursday, streaming on ESPN+ from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. with two-time defending PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka beginning his first round at 11:11 a.m. along with Gary Woodland and Shane Lowry and will be covered in the ESPN+ presentation. Coverage will then move to ESPN from 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.

ESPN and ESPN+ at the PGA Championship

In the first year of a new, 11-year deal, ESPN and ESPN+ will bring viewers more live coverage than ever from the PGA Championship, the first golf major of 2020, Aug. 6-9 from TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, featuring comprehensive first tee shot to last putt coverage across all four days.

With 134 hours of live play covered across ESPN and ESPN+ during the four days of the championship, fans will get traditional coverage as well as exclusive Featured Groups and Featured Hole presentations. In addition, ESPN’s signature news and information program SportsCenter will have reports from the location for the entire week of the event.

