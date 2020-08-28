SEC Network’s Marty & McGee Returns to On-Camera Format in September

After five months of audio-only shows on SEC Network, Marty & McGee will originate from its wilderness lodge set on Saturday, Sept. 5, for the first on-camera episode since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The duo has been at their respective homes for the show since the first Saturday in April, utilizing the ESPN Radio simulcast with a static slate for the SEC Network telecast.

“This summer, I’ve done the show from my basement, my porch, my uncle’s garage and the cab of my pickup truck,” McGee said. “I’m so excited to get back into the Wilderness Lodge TV Studios. I just hope I can remember to wear pants.”

With the shift in presentation for Marty & McGee on Saturday mornings, SEC Network has now returned all three of its regular studio shows to on-camera formats, with The Paul Finebaum Show on weekday afternoons and SEC Now in primetime, totaling more than 24 hours of weekly conversation surrounding the SEC and overall sports landscape.

Live studio programming highlights include (all times ET):

Monday – Friday, 3 – 7 p.m. (daily re-airs at 10 p.m.): The Paul Finebaum Show shares compelling opinions on the college sports landscape as Finebaum interacts with passionate callers

The Paul Finebaum Show shares compelling opinions on the college sports landscape as Finebaum interacts with passionate callers Monday – Thursday, 7 – 7:30 p.m.: SEC Now is SEC Network’s signature news & information show, breaking down the latest storylines and headlines around the SEC

SEC Now is SEC Network’s signature news & information show, breaking down the latest storylines and headlines around the SEC Saturday, 7 – 10 a.m.: Capitalizing on the popular ESPN Radio show by the same name, Marty & McGee meet at the crossroads of southern culture and college sports

SEC Championship Stunts Leading into September

In addition to SEC Network’s live studio programming, the network will showcase the last five SEC Championship Games at noon every weekday leading into Finebaum. In addition, SECN will highlight classic football games throughout the week, as well as starting and ending the week with a programming schedule chock-full of SEC Championships across several conference sports.

SEC Network Innovates with Social and Digital Engagement

SEC Network launched #HomeSchoolSpirit in May, a new initiative as part of its “We Love It Here” brand campaign. SEC fans are encouraged to post photos and videos on social media with the hashtag #HomeSchoolSpirit to display how they keep their SEC fandom going while staying at home.

SEC Network continues to produce social and digital programming for SEC fans looking for current conversation surrounding the world of sports, including SEC Update, which brings SEC Network followers and fans the news of the day. Daily content is premiering on SEC Network’s Twitter and Facebook accounts, as well as SECNetwork.com.

SEC Network Programming Schedule: August 31 – September 6

Date Time (ET) Programming Mon, Aug 31 Midnight SEC Rewind: 2012 Texas A&M vs. Alabama 2 a.m. SEC Rewind: 1998 Florida vs. Tennessee 4 a.m. SEC Rewind: 1985 Alabama vs. Auburn 6 a.m. 2020 SEC Swimming and Diving Championships 9 a.m. 2020 SEC Indoor Track & Field Championships Noon 2019 SEC Football Championship: Georgia vs. LSU 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 7 p.m. SEC Now 7:30 p.m. SEC Now 8 p.m. SEC Now 8:30 p.m. SEC Now 9 p.m. SEC Now 9:30 p.m. SEC Now 10 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Tue, Sep 1 2 a.m. 2019 SEC Football Championship: Georgia vs. LSU 5 a.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 9 a.m. SEC Now 9:30 a.m. SEC Now 10 a.m. SEC Now 10:30 a.m. SEC Now 11 a.m. SEC Now 11:30 a.m. SEC Now Noon 2018 SEC Football Championship: Alabama vs. Georgia 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 7 p.m. SEC Now 7:30 p.m. SEC Now 8 p.m. SEC Now 8:30 p.m. SEC Now 9 p.m. SEC Now 9:30 p.m. SEC Now 10 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Wed, Sep 2 2 a.m. 2018 SEC Football Championship: Alabama vs. Georgia 5 a.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 9 a.m. SEC Now 9:30 a.m. SEC Now 10 a.m. SEC Now 10:30 a.m. SEC Now 11 a.m. SEC Now 11:30 a.m. SEC Now Noon 2017 SEC Football Championship: Georgia vs. Auburn 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 7 p.m. SEC Now 7:30 p.m. SEC Now 8 p.m. SEC Now 8:30 p.m. SEC Now 9 p.m. SEC Now 9:30 p.m. SEC Now 10 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Thu, Sep 3 2 a.m. 2017 SEC Football Championship: Georgia vs. Auburn 5 a.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 9 a.m. SEC Now 9:30 a.m. SEC Now 10 a.m. SEC Now 10:30 a.m. SEC Now 11 a.m. SEC Now 11:30 a.m. SEC Now Noon 2016 SEC Football Championship: Alabama vs. Florida 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 7 p.m. SEC Now 7:30 p.m. SEC Now 8 p.m. SEC Now 8:30 p.m. SEC Now 9 p.m. SEC Now 9:30 p.m. SEC Now 10 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Fri, Sep 4 2 a.m. 2016 SEC Football Championship: Alabama vs. Florida 5 a.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 9 a.m. SEC Now 9:30 a.m. SEC Now 10 a.m. SEC Now 10:30 a.m. SEC Now 11 a.m. SEC Now 11:30 a.m. SEC Now Noon 2015 SEC Football Championship: Florida vs. Alabama 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 7 p.m. 2011 SEC Football Championship: Georgia vs. LSU 10 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Sat, Sep 5 2 a.m. 2015 SEC Football Championship: Florida vs. Alabama 5 a.m. SEC Storied: The Color Orange: The Condredge Holloway Story 6 a.m. SEC Storied: Before They Were Cowboys Presented by Chick-fil-A 7 a.m. Marty & McGee 10 a.m. SEC Storied: Herschel Walker 11 a.m. SEC Storied: King George Presented by Chick-fil-A Noon 2016 SEC Football: Tennessee at Georgia 3 p.m. 2013 SEC Football Championship: Missouri vs. Auburn 5 p.m. 2012 SEC Football Championship: Georgia vs. Alabama 8 p.m. 2005 SEC Football Championship: Georgia vs. LSU 10 p.m. 2011 SEC Football: LSU at Alabama 1 a.m. 2016 SEC Football: Tennessee at Georgia Sun, Sep 6 4 a.m. 2013 SEC Football Championship: Missouri vs. Auburn 6 a.m. 2019 SEC Equestrian Championship 7 a.m. 2019 SEC Soccer Tournament: South Carolina vs. Arkansas (Championship) 9 a.m. 2019 SEC Cross Country Championship 10:30 a.m. 2020 SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament as part of Champ Week Presented by Principal: Mississippi State vs. South Carolina (Championship) Noon For The Culture Presented by Velveeta 1 p.m. 2014 SEC Football: Georgia at South Carolina 4 p.m. 2014 SEC Football Championship: Alabama vs. Missouri 7 p.m. 2013 SEC Football: Georgia at Auburn 9 p.m. 2018 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl: Oklahoma vs. Alabama

About SEC Network

The Southeastern Conference and ESPN launched SEC Network on August 14, 2014. The network televises hundreds of games across the SEC’s 21 sports annually. Programming includes in-depth analysis and storytelling in studio shows such as SEC Nation, Thinking Out Loud and Rally Cap, daily news and information with SEC Now, original content such as TrueSouth, SEC Storied and SEC Inside, and more. Hundreds of additional live events are available for streaming exclusively on SEC Network’s digital companion, SEC Network+, via the ESPN App and SECNetwork.com. The network is also available in more than 135 countries throughout Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia via ESPN Player, ESPN’s sports streaming service in the region.