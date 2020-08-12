New Slate of ESPN+ Originals and Episodes Debuting in August, September

Bettor Days – new show with Mike Greenberg brings fans the stories behind sports’ most iconic bets

Roll The Tape – new comedy series opens ESPN’s obscure sports vault with Scales, Striewski, Williamson

Our Time: Oklahoma State – behind the scenes with Gundy and the OSU Cowboys

Detail – acclaimed sports analysis series adds Gretzky, Montana, Ripken for new episodes

The Fantasy Show with Matthew Berry – Berry, Daniel Dopp and crew return for a new season

Quest for the Stanley Cup – Emmy-nominated documentary series returns exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S.

ESPN+ will debut a slate of new original shows and episodes in August and September, adding to the exclusive lineup of on-demand programing available to subscribers. The lineup includes a new show hosted by ESPN’s Mike Greenberg that relives the stories behind some of the most iconic bets in sports history, a new comedy commentary series, an all-access show taking fans inside one of the most unique college football seasons ever, new episodes of the critically-acclaimed analysis series Detail and the new season of The Fantasy Show.

The shows join a lineup of original programs including NFL PrimeTime (returning with the start of football season), Peyton’s Places (returning for a second season in November), the recently debuted America’s Caddie with Michael Collins, ESPN FC, Ariel & the Bad Guy, and a library of bingeable series including More Than an Athlete (with LeBron James), The Boardroom (from Kevin Durant’s Thirty Five Ventures), Sneaker Center, Why We Fight (with Cat Zingano) and many more. ESPN+ is also the exclusive home of the full library of ESPN’s award-winning 30 for 30 films.

“Our new programming slate features a bit of everything, from sports legends to ESPN’s popular storytellers and diverse, fun personalities,” said Russell Wolff, executive vice president and general manager, ESPN+. “On ESPN+, we’re developing unique programming that captures the joy of sports, shares stories that fans want, and gives them access to the people, places and perspectives shaping the games and sports they love – all with the aim of entertaining viewers while making them smarter.”

New original programming on ESPN+ in August and September includes:

Bettor Days – debuts September 3

Bettor Days is a dynamic show that takes a unique point of view on sports history — reliving it through the lens of a sports bet. From a Super Bowl win to a minor league mascot race — if there’s a game, someone has bet on it. In each episode, ESPN’s Mike Greenberg sits down with a different bettor and hears the upbeat, fun, and comedic tales of bets with high stakes and unbelievable consequences.

“Of all the things I’ve been lucky enough to do in my time at ESPN, I’ve never had a chance like this to explore all the human drama and incredibly entertaining stories that happen when people decide to place a wager on the outcome of a sports event,” said Greenberg. “It’s an extra, rich layer of the sports experience that I can’t wait to share with fans.”

Roll the Tape – debuts September 7

Three friends – ESPN’s Christine Williamson, Treavor Scales and Gary Striewski – watch campy sports footage from the ESPN archive and offer wise-cracking commentary, all from their 90’s-style living room. Two new episodes will premiere during five consecutive days beginning on Labor Day, Monday, September 7. Among the many sports specialties the trio aim their living room wit at are celebrity arm wrestling, dog shows, street luge and paragliding, trapshooting, speed chess, hydroplanes and more.

“Putting this project together with Christine, Gary and the rest of the crew really was, straight up, just an awesome time,” said Scales. “Going back into the ESPN archives to find some absolute gems in the stuff we used to broadcast, all while kicking it on the couch and getting jokes off, is just as fun as it sounds.”

Our Time: Oklahoma State Football – debuts Thursday, August 13

A new multi-part, all-access documentary series featuring head coach Mike Gundy and the Oklahoma State Cowboys football program. Premiering Thursday, August 13, on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, the series chronicles the completely unique circumstances of the Oklahoma State 2020 season – from navigating a global pandemic and pre-season controversy, to the urgency and uncertainty hanging over a new season with big preseason expectations and more. Our Time is produced by ESPN+, Sports & Story and JM Associates.

VIDEO: Our Time: Oklahoma State Football trailer.

Detail: From the Mind of … Cal Ripken Jr., Joe Montana and Wayne Gretzky

Legendary hall-of-famers Cal Ripken, Jr., Joe Montana and Wayne Gretzky join the groundbreaking sports analysis series created by the late Kobe Bryant and Granity Studios. Montana and Gretzky will each look back and breakdown historical NFL and NHL games, respectively. Ripken will break down current MLB players, beginning with Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager (debuting on ESPN+ Aug. 17). Also, this fall Peyton Manning will return for his third season of Detail breaking down top NFL quarterbacks.

The Fantasy Show with Matthew Berry

The Fantasy Show with Matthew Berry returns for the new Fantasy Football season. Embracing the fun spirit of fantasy sports, ESPN Senior Fantasy Analyst Matthew Berry, Daniel Dopp and the unconventional cast of characters aim to make fantasy football players smarter and help them win their leagues with a mix of news and analysis presented with Berry’s signature smart, irreverent style.

“With so much unknown right now, the two things The Fantasy Show can promise you this year is that if you watch us, we will make you a much smarter fantasy football player…and a much dumber person,” said Berry. “Oh, and we now have a talking robot.”

Quest For The Stanley Cup – debuts September 2

The behind-the-scenes documentary series chronicling the remaining eight teams in the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs returns in the midst of the NHL’s Phase 4 Return to Play. The first of six episodes will premiere Wednesday, September 2, exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the leading direct-to-consumer sports streaming service from Disney’s Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI) and ESPN. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to 8.5 million subscribers in less than two years, offering fans thousands of live events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks, an unmatched library of on-demand programming, as well as premium editorial content.

Fans subscribe to ESPN+ for just $5.99 a month (or $49.99 per year) through, ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or the ESPN App. It is also available as part of a bundle offer that gives subscribers access to Disney+, Hulu (ad-supported), and ESPN+ ­— all for just $12.99/month.

###

Paul Melvin: [email protected] or 860-877-8369

Kevin Ota: [email protected] or 860-766-9581