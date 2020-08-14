On Deck: New York Yankees Host Boston Red Sox on ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell August 16 at 7 p.m. ET

The New York Yankees and Aaron Judge host the Boston Red Sox and Xander Bogaerts on ESPN Sunday Night Baseball presented by Taco Bell this Sunday, August 16, at 7 p.m. ET. The Sunday Night Baseball team of Matt Vasgersian, World Series Champion and analyst Alex Rodriguez and reporter Buster Olney will provide commentary.

In addition, ESPN is offering its first Sunday Night Baseball presented by Taco Bell: Statcast AI Edition alternative viewing experience on ESPN2 alongside the traditional Sunday Night Baseball telecast on ESPN. Jason Benetti, analyst Eduardo Perez and MLB.com Statcast analyst Mike Petriello will provide analytics-based commentary driven by innovative on-screen graphics, data and information from Statcast AI.

For more on what to expect from Sunday Night Baseball presented by Taco Bell: Statcast AI Edition, visit ESPN Press Room, and watch the trailer.

Sunday Night Baseball is also available nationally on ESPN Radio, with Jon “Boog” Sciambi and Chris Singleton describing the action over the airwaves.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown presented by Chevrolet will precede the game at 6 p.m. on ESPN2, with Karl Ravech hosting the show from ESPN’s Bristol, Conn. studios alongside Mark Teixeira and Doug Glanville. They will be joined remotely by Tim Kurkjian and Senior MLB Insiders Jeff Passan and Buster Olney.

ESPN and Major League Baseball will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Negro Leagues on Sunday. Multiple ESPN MLB commentators will participate in the “Tip Your Cap” Initiative, and ESPN President Jimmy Pitaro will voice over a tribute recognizing those who overcame significant social adversity to play the game of baseball. The tribute will air across ESPN platforms including Baseball Tonight and Sunday Night Baseball. In addition, Bob Kendrick, President of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, will join Baseball Tonight during the show.

Sunday afternoon, the Cleveland Indians and Francisco Lindor will visit the Detroit Tigers and Miguel Cabrera on ESPN at 1 p.m. The team of Karl Ravech and analysts Doug Glanville and Rick Sutcliffe will provide commentary. This game is subject to blackouts in both the Cleveland and Detroit markets.

ESPN will televise doubleheaders on both Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday at 4 p.m., the Los Angeles Angels and Mike Trout host the San Francisco Giants and Mike Yastrzemski on ESPN. The duo of Tom Hart and analyst Jessica Mendoza will call the action. This game is subject to blackouts in both the Los Angeles and San Francisco markets.

Immediately following, the Yankees host the Tampa Bay Rays and Brandon Lowe at 7 p.m. Karl Ravech and analysts Eduardo Perez and Tim Kurkjian will provide commentary for the game, which is subject to blackout restrictions in the New York market.

Wednesday’s doubleheader features two full-national telecasts beginning at 7 p.m. with the Philadelphia Phillies and Bryce Harper visiting the Red Sox. Jon “Boog” Sciambi and analysts Rick Sutcliffe and Chipper Jones will call the action on ESPN. Immediately following, the Angels and Giants square off at 10 p.m. with Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez and Tim Kurkjian on the call.

Thursday, the Chicago White Sox and Tim Anderson host the Tigers at 2 p.m. on ESPN2. Kevin Connors will be on the call with Rick Sutcliffe. The game is subject to blackout restrictions in the Chicago and Detroit markets.

All ESPN MLB games and shows are also available to stream via the ESPN App.

Upcoming 2020 MLB Game Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Platforms Sun, Aug. 16 1 p.m. Cleveland Indians* vs. Detroit Tigers* telecast presented by Taco Bell Karl Ravech, Rick Sutcliffe, Doug Glanville ESPN, ESPN App Sun, Aug. 16 6 p.m. Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown presented by Chevrolet Karl Ravech, Doug Glanville, Tim Kurkjian, Jessica Mendoza, Jeff Passan, Buster Olney ESPN2, ESPN App Sun, Aug. 16 7 p.m. Sunday Night Baseball presented by Taco Bell: Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees Matt Vasgersian, Alex Rodriguez, Buster Olney ESPN Radio: Jon “Boog” Sciambi, Chris Singleton ESPN, ESPN App, ESPN Radio Sun, Aug. 16 7 p.m. Sunday Night Baseball presented by Taco Bell: Statcast AI Edition Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees Jason Benetti, Eduardo Perez, Mike Petriello ESPN2, ESPN App Tue, Aug. 18 4 p.m. San Francisco Giants* vs. Los Angeles Angels* telecast presented by Hankook Tire Tom Hart, Jessica Mendoza ESPN, ESPN App Tue, Aug. 18 7 p.m. Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees* telecast presented by Hankook Tire Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez, Tim Kurkjian ESPN, ESPN App Wed, Aug. 19 7 p.m. Philadelphia Phillies vs. Boston Red Sox telecast presented by Hankook Tire Jon “Boog” Sciambi, Chipper Jones, Rick Sutcliffe ESPN, ESPN App Wed, Aug. 19 10 p.m. Los Angeles Angels vs. San Francisco Giants telecast presented by USAA Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez, Tim Kurkjian ESPN, ESPN App Thu, Aug. 20 2 p.m. Detroit Tigers* vs. Chicago White Sox* telecast presented by Hankook Tire Kevin Connors, Rick Sutcliffe ESPN2, ESPN App Fri, Aug. 21 7 p.m. New York Yankees vs. New York Mets telecast presented by USAA Jon “Boog” Sciambi, Chipper Jones ESPN, ESPN App

*Blackout restrictions apply to local market

Upcoming MLB on ESPN+ schedule (blackout restrictions apply to local markets):

Date Time (ET) Game Fri, Aug 14 8 p.m. Kansas City Royals vs. Minnesota Twins Sun, Aug 16 1 p.m. Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins Mon, Aug 17 7 p.m. Washington Nationals vs. Atlanta Braves Tue, Aug 18 4 p.m. San Diego Padres vs. Texas Rangers Wed, Aug 19 8 p.m. St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs Thu, Aug 20 9:45 p.m. Los Angeles Angels vs. San Francisco Giants Fri, Aug 21 7 p.m. Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves

