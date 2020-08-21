SEC Network Programming Update: August 24 – 30

Looking ahead to the fall, SEC Network continues its roster of live studio programming throughout the week with The Paul Finebaum Show on weekday afternoons, SEC Now in primetime and Marty & McGee on Saturday mornings, totaling more than a full day’s worth of conversation surrounding the SEC and overall sports landscape.

In addition to more than 24 hours of live studio programming weekly on SECN, the network will showcase original programming marathons, including throwing back to some of the greatest football matchups with SEC Rewind, looking back at the 2019-20 college sports season with SEC Inside and sitting down with some of the SEC’s most prominent alumni with Paul Finebaum’s Homecoming.

Live studio programming highlights include (all times ET):

Monday – Friday, 3 – 7 p.m. (daily re-airs at 10 p.m.): The Paul Finebaum Show shares compelling opinions on the college sports landscape as Finebaum interacts with passionate callers

Monday – Thursday, 7 – 7:30 p.m.: SEC Now is SEC Network's signature news & information show, breaking down the latest storylines and headlines around the SEC

Saturday, 7 – 10 a.m.: Capitalizing on the popular ESPN Radio show by the same name, Marty & McGee meet at the crossroads of southern culture and college sports

SEC Network Innovates with Social and Digital Engagement

SEC Network launched #HomeSchoolSpirit in May, a new initiative as part of its “We Love It Here” brand campaign. SEC fans are encouraged to post photos and videos on social media with the hashtag #HomeSchoolSpirit to display how they keep their SEC fandom going while staying at home.

SEC Network continues to produce social and digital programming for SEC fans looking for current conversation surrounding the world of sports, including SEC Update, which brings SEC Network followers and fans the news of the day. Daily content is premiering on SEC Network’s Twitter and Facebook accounts, as well as SECNetwork.com.

SEC Network Programming Schedule: August 24 – 30

Date Time (ET) Programming Mon, Aug 24 Midnight 2019 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: Oklahoma vs. LSU 2:30 a.m. 2019 Belk Bowl: Virginia Tech vs. Kentucky 5 a.m. 2018 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game Presented by Northwestern Mutual: Georgia vs. Oklahoma 8 a.m. 2013 SEC Football on ESPNU: Alabama at Auburn 11 a.m. SEC Rewind: 2001 Georgia vs. Tennessee 1 p.m. SEC Rewind: 1986 Auburn vs. Texas A&M 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 7 p.m. SEC Now 7:30 p.m. SEC Now 8 p.m. SEC Now 8:30 p.m. SEC Now 9 p.m. SEC Now 9:30 p.m. SEC Now 10 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Tue, Aug 25 2 a.m. SEC Rewind: 2001 Georgia vs. Tennessee 4 a.m. SEC Storied: Herschel Walker 5 a.m. SEC Rewind: 1986 Auburn vs. Texas A&M 7 a.m. SEC Now 7:30 a.m. SEC Now 8 a.m. SEC Now 8:30 a.m. SEC Now 9 a.m. SEC Now 9:30 a.m. SEC Now 10 a.m. SEC Now 10:30 a.m. SEC Now 11 a.m. SEC Rewind: 2013 Missouri vs. Georgia 1 p.m. SEC Rewind: 2007 Arkansas vs. LSU 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 7 p.m. SEC Now 7:30 p.m. SEC Now 8 p.m. SEC Now 8:30 p.m. SEC Now 9 p.m. SEC Now 9:30 p.m. SEC Now 10 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Wed, Aug 26 2 a.m. SEC Rewind: 2013 Missouri vs. Georgia 4 a.m. SEC Storied: Tigers United 5 a.m. SEC Rewind: 2007 Arkansas vs. LSU 7 a.m. SEC Now 7:30 a.m. SEC Now 8 a.m. SEC Now 8:30 a.m. SEC Now 9 a.m. SEC Now 9:30 a.m. SEC Now 10 a.m. SEC Now 10:30 a.m. SEC Now 11 a.m. SEC Rewind: 2005 Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee 1 p.m. SEC Rewind: 2008 Ole Miss vs. Florida 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 7 p.m. SEC Now 7:30 p.m. SEC Now 8 p.m. SEC Now 8:30 p.m. SEC Now 9 p.m. SEC Now 9:30 p.m. SEC Now 10 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Thu, Aug 27 2 a.m. SEC Rewind: 2005 Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee 4 a.m. SEC Storied: By Grantland Rice Presented by Chick-fil-A 5 a.m. SEC Rewind: 2008 Ole Miss vs. Florida 7 a.m. SEC Now 7:30 a.m. SEC Now 8 a.m. SEC Now 8:30 a.m. SEC Now 9 a.m. SEC Now 9:30 a.m. SEC Now 10 a.m. SEC Now 10:30 a.m. SEC Now 11 a.m. SEC Rewind: 2007 Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State 1 p.m. SEC Rewind: 1997 Auburn vs. Tennessee 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 7 p.m. SEC Now 7:30 p.m. SEC Now 8 p.m. SEC Now 8:30 p.m. SEC Now 9 p.m. SEC Now 9:30 p.m. SEC Now 10 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Fri, Aug 28 2 a.m. SEC Rewind: 2007 Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State 4 a.m. SEC Storied: Croom 5 a.m. SEC Rewind: 1997 Auburn vs. Tennessee 7 a.m. SEC Now 7:30 a.m. SEC Now 8 a.m. SEC Now 8:30 a.m. SEC Now 9 a.m. SEC Now 9:30 a.m. SEC Now 10 a.m. SEC Now 10:30 a.m. SEC Now 11 a.m. SEC Rewind: 2010 Alabama vs. South Carolina 1 p.m. SEC Rewind: 2007 LSU vs. Kentucky 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 7 p.m. 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T: Clemson vs. LSU 10 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Sat, Aug 29 2 a.m. SEC Rewind: 2010 Alabama vs. South Carolina 4 a.m. SEC Storied: King George Presented by Chick-fil-A 5 a.m. SEC Rewind: 2007 LSU vs. Kentucky 7 a.m. Marty & McGee 10 a.m. Homecoming with Titus O’Neil 10:30 a.m. Homecoming with Marillyn Hewson 11 a.m. Homecoming with Tim Cook 11:30 a.m. Homecoming with Willie Geist Noon SEC Rewind: 1998 Arkansas vs. Tennessee 2 p.m. SEC Rewind: 1980 Georgia vs. Florida 4 p.m. SEC Rewind: 1995 Tennessee vs. Florida 6 p.m. SEC Rewind: 2001 Arkansas vs. Ole Miss 8 p.m. SEC Rewind: 2001 Tennessee vs. LSU 10 p.m. SEC Rewind: 1992 Alabama vs. Florida Sun, Aug 30 Midnight SEC Rewind: 1995 Tennessee vs. Florida 2 a.m. SEC Rewind: 2001 Arkansas vs. Ole Miss 4 a.m. SEC Rewind: 2001 Tennessee vs. LSU 6 a.m. SEC Rewind: 1992 Alabama vs. Florida 8 a.m. SEC Inside: 2019 Men’s Basketball Tournament 8:30 a.m. SEC Inside: 2019 Gymnastics Championship 9 a.m. SEC Inside: 2019 Softball Championship 9:30 a.m. SEC Inside: 2019 Baseball Championship 10 a.m. SEC Inside: 2020 Women’s Basketball Tournament Presented by Belk 10:30 a.m. SEC Inside: 2020 SEC Basketball Season In Review 11 a.m. SEC Inside: 2019 SEC Championship 11:30 a.m. SEC Inside: 2020 CFP National Championship Special Noon SEC Rewind: 2005 Missouri vs. South Carolina 2 p.m. SEC Rewind: 1988 Auburn vs. LSU 4 p.m. SEC Rewind: 2012 Texas A&M vs. Alabama 6 p.m. SEC Rewind: 1998 Florida vs. Tennessee 8 p.m. SEC Rewind: 1985 Alabama vs. Auburn 10 p.m. SEC Rewind: 1989 Alabama vs. Auburn

About SEC Network

The Southeastern Conference and ESPN launched SEC Network on August 14, 2014. The network televises hundreds of games across the SEC’s 21 sports annually. Programming includes in-depth analysis and storytelling in studio shows such as SEC Nation, Thinking Out Loud and Rally Cap, daily news and information with SEC Now, original content such as TrueSouth, SEC Storied and SEC Inside, and more. Hundreds of additional live events are available for streaming exclusively on SEC Network’s digital companion, SEC Network+, via the ESPN App and SECNetwork.com. The network is also available in more than 135 countries throughout Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia via ESPN Player, ESPN’s sports streaming service in the region.