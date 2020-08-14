SEC Now Returns to SEC Network on Monday, August 17

SEC Network’s news & information show, SEC Now, returns live and in studio on SEC Network this Monday, August 17 at 7 p.m. ET. The network’s signature studio show pivoted over the past five months to a digital offering, SEC For Now, which premiered regularly on SEC Network’s social media and digital platforms with a twice-weekly televised compilation on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Dari Nowkhah, Peter Burns and Alyssa Lang return as anchors of the show in SEC Network’s Charlotte studios, joined by a rotating cast of SEC Network college football analysts. SEC Now airs weeknights at 7 p.m. leading into the fall, breaking down the latest in SEC storylines and headlines surrounding the college sports landscape. The first two episodes of the show will each be expanded to an hour as the SEC Now cast returns to TV.

In addition to the return of live primetime programming, the network will continue to throwback to recent conference showdowns and bowl games from the 2019-20 SEC football season throughout the week.

Additional live programming highlights include:

Monday – Friday, 3 – 7 p.m. (daily re-airs at 10 p.m.): The Paul Finebaum Show shares compelling opinions on the college sports landscape as Finebaum interacts with passionate callers

The Paul Finebaum Show shares compelling opinions on the college sports landscape as Finebaum interacts with passionate callers Saturday, 7 – 10 a.m.: Capitalizing on the popular ESPN Radio show by the same name, Marty & McGee meet at the crossroads of southern culture and college sports

SEC Network Innovates with Social and Digital Engagement

SEC Network launched #HomeSchoolSpirit in May, a new initiative as part of its “We Love It Here” brand campaign. SEC fans are encouraged to post photos and videos on social media with the hashtag #HomeSchoolSpirit to display how they keep their SEC fandom going while staying at home.

SEC Network continues to produce social and digital programming for SEC fans looking for current conversation surrounding the world of sports, including SEC Update, which brings SEC Network followers and fans the news of the day. Daily content is premiering on SEC Network’s Twitter and Facebook accounts, as well as SECNetwork.com.

Additional SEC Network programming updates will be forthcoming. Please continue to check @ESPNPR and ESPN Press Room for more information.

SEC Network Programming Schedule: August 17 – 23

Date Time (ET) Programming Mon, Aug 17 Midnight 2019 SEC Saturday Night: Tennessee at Missouri 3 a.m. 2019 ESPN College Football Primetime Presented by Hampton by Hilton: Mississippi State at Auburn 6 a.m. 2019 ESPN College Football Primetime Presented by Nationwide: Ole Miss at Missouri 9 a.m. 2019 ESPN College Football Presented by Xfinity: South Carolina at Georgia Noon 2019 Saturday Night Football Presented by Wells Fargo: Oregon at Auburn 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 7 p.m. SEC Now 8 p.m. SEC Now 9 p.m. SEC Now 10 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Tue, Aug 18 2 a.m. 2019 Saturday Night Football Presented by Wells Fargo: Oregon at Auburn 5 a.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 9 a.m. SEC Now 10 a.m. SEC Now 11 a.m. SEC Now Noon 2019 ESPN College Football Primetime Presented by Hampton by Hilton: Florida at Kentucky 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 7 p.m. SEC Now 8 p.m. SEC Now 9 p.m. SEC Now 10 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Wed, Aug 19 2 a.m. 2019 ESPN College Football Primetime Presented by Hampton by Hilton: Florida at Kentucky 5 a.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 9 a.m. SEC Now 10 a.m. SEC Now 11 a.m. SEC Now Noon 2019 SEC Football Championship: Georgia vs. LSU 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 7 p.m. SEC Now 7:30 p.m. SEC Now 8 p.m. SEC Now 8:30 p.m. SEC Now 9 p.m. SEC Now 9:30 p.m. SEC Now 10 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Thu, Aug 20 2 a.m. 2019 SEC Football Championship: Georgia vs. LSU 5 a.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 9 a.m. SEC Now 9:30 a.m. SEC Now 10 a.m. SEC Now 10:30 a.m. SEC Now 11 a.m. SEC Now 11:30 a.m. SEC Now Noon 2019 SEC Network Football Presented by Allstate: Louisville at Kentucky 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 7 p.m. SEC Now 7:30 p.m. SEC Now 8 p.m. SEC Now 8:30 p.m. SEC Now 9 p.m. SEC Now 9:30 p.m. SEC Now 10 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Fri, Aug 21 2 a.m. 2019 SEC Network Football Presented by Allstate: Louisville at Kentucky 5 a.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 9 a.m. SEC Now 9:30 a.m. SEC Now 10 a.m. SEC Now 10:30 a.m. SEC Now 11 a.m. SEC Now 11:30 a.m. SEC Now Noon 2019 SEC Saturday Night: Texas A&M at Ole Miss 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 7 p.m. 2019 SEC Saturday Night: Florida State at Florida 10 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Sat, Aug 22 2 a.m. 2019 SEC Saturday Night: Texas A&M at Ole Miss 5 a.m. SEC Rewind: 2001 Georgia vs. Tennessee 7 a.m. Marty & McGee 10 a.m. TrueSouth: Birmingham Presented by YellaWood 10:30 a.m. TrueSouth: Athens Presented by YellaWood 11 a.m. TrueSouth: Nashville Presented by YellaWood 11:30 a.m. TrueSouth: Shreveport Presented by YellaWood Noon 2020 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl: Indiana vs. Tennessee 3 p.m. 2019 Capital One Orange Bowl: Florida vs. Virginia 6 p.m. 2020 Allstate Sugar Bowl: Georgia vs. Baylor 9 p.m. 2020 Vrbo Citrus Bowl: Michigan vs. Alabama Sun, Aug 23 Midnight 2020 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl: Indiana vs. Tennessee 3 a.m. 2019 Capital One Orange Bowl: Florida vs. Virginia 6 a.m. 2020 Allstate Sugar Bowl: Georgia vs. Baylor 9 a.m. E:60 Pictures: Hilinksi’s Hope 10 a.m. TrueSouth: New Orleans Presented by YellaWood 10:30 a.m. TrueSouth: Beaumont Presented by YellaWood 11 a.m. TrueSouth: Hodgenville Presented by YellaWood 11:30 a.m. TrueSouth: Memphis Presented by YellaWood Noon 2019 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: Oklahoma vs. LSU 3 p.m. 2019 Belk Bowl: Virginia Tech vs. Kentucky 6 p.m. 2018 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game Presented by Northwestern Mutual: Georgia vs. Oklahoma 9 p.m. 2013 SEC Football on ESPNU: Alabama at Auburn

About SEC Network

The Southeastern Conference and ESPN launched SEC Network on August 14, 2014. The network televises hundreds of games across the SEC’s 21 sports annually. Programming includes in-depth analysis and storytelling in studio shows such as SEC Nation, Thinking Out Loud and Rally Cap, daily news and information with SEC Now, original content such as TrueSouth, SEC Storied and SEC Inside, and more. Hundreds of additional live events are available for streaming exclusively on SEC Network’s digital companion, SEC Network+, via the ESPN App and SECNetwork.com. The network is also available in more than 135 countries throughout Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia via ESPN Player, ESPN’s sports streaming service in the region.