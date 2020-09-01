ACC Football on ACC Network Begins Thursday, Sept. 10

UAB at Miami Opens the ACC Season on Thursday, Sept. 10

Tripleheaders Set for Saturday, Sept. 12 and Sept. 19

The Huddle Leads ACCN Football Each Week

The countdown to kickoff on ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, continues as network officials announced the first two weeks of football games Tuesday as part of coverage plans across ESPN Networks for Weeks 2 and 3 of the 2020 season.

ACCN will air seven live football games over the first two weeks of the ACC’s season showcasing eight league teams, five home openers and three conference matchups.

First Two Weeks of Football on ACC Network

Week one of the 2020 campaign will feature four games on ACCN, with Miami hosting UAB in the season opener on the network, Thursday, Sept. 10, at 8 p.m. ET

A tripleheader headlines a full slate of games on Saturday, Sept. 12. Syracuse at No. 18 North Carolina jumpstarts the day at noon, followed by Austin Peay at Pitt at 4 p.m., while ACC Network Primetime Football features Western Kentucky at Louisville at 8 p.m.

The second week of the ACC season on Saturday, Sept. 19, includes another Saturday tripleheader beginning with Pitt hosting Syracuse at noon. No. 1 Clemson welcomes The Citadel to Death Valley at 4 p.m., and NC State opens its season against Wake Forest in Raleigh, N.C., for ACC Network Primetime Football at 8 p.m.

Details on future matchups and start times will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Huddle, ACCN’s signature football program, is back for a second season on a new day and time, and expanded pregame presence– Saturdays from 10 a.m. – noon. New host Jordan Cornette along with analysts Eric Mac Lain, EJ Manuel and Mark Richt will preview and breakdown the week’s slate of games and accompanying storylines each Saturday morning throughout the fall. The quartet will provide surrounding coverage throughout the day, including an hour post-game show following the conclusion of the ACC Network Primetime Football game. The Huddle will originate from a split-studio setup between the network’s Bristol-based headquarters and remote at-home setups.

ACCN will have a special one-hour The Huddle on Sept. 10 at 7 p.m., leading into the first game of the year, UAB at Miami, on ACCN.

Additionally, The Huddle will have pair of preview shows in advance of the 2020 football season with The Huddle: Season Preview on Saturday, Sept. 5 at 10 a.m., and The Huddle: Season Predictions on Wednesday, Sept. 9 at 8 p.m. Details can be found here.

Preseason All-ACC Team and Poll Exclusively Unveiled on Packer and Durham

The 2020 Preseason All-ACC Football Team and Preseason Poll, as selected by a panel of media members from across the ACC footprint, will be unveiled exclusively on Packer and Durham Friday, Sept. 4 at 9 a.m.

Date Time (ET) Game Network Sat, Sept. 5 10 a.m. The Huddle: Season Preview ACCN Wed, Sept. 9 8 p.m. The Huddle: Season Predictions ACCN Thur, Sept. 10 7 p.m. The Huddle ACCN 8 p.m. UAB at Miami ACCN Sat, Sept. 12 10 a.m. The Huddle ACCN Noon Syracuse at No. 18 North Carolina ACCN 4 p.m. Austin Peay at Pitt ACCN 8 p.m. Western Kentucky at Louisville ACC Network Primetime Football ACCN Sat, Sept. 19 10 a.m. The Huddle ACCN Noon Syracuse at Pitt ACCN 4 p.m. The Citadel at No. 1 Clemson ACCN 8 p.m. Wake Forest at NC State ACC Network Primetime Football ACCN Fri, Oct. 9 8 p.m. Campbell at Wake Forest ACCN

